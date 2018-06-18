A TypeScript enum definition that maps human-friendly key names to JavaScript key codes

Important note

event.which and event.keyCode have been deprecated. It is recommended to instead use event.key in combination with this very similar module: ts-key-enum.

Install

npm install ts-keycode-enum --save

Purpose

Tired of referencing JavaScript keycodes by number?

onKeyPress = ( ev ) => { if (ev.which === 13 ) { ... } }

Me too. With this module, you can do this instead (in a TypeScript file):

onKeyPress = ( ev ) => { if (ev.which === Key.Enter) { ... } }

Usage

To use this module, import the Key enum at the top of your TypeScript file using the enum:

import { Key } from 'ts-keycode-enum' ;

You can now use a readable enum value in place of any raw keycodes throughout the file:

if (ev.which === Key.Escape) { ... }

See Key.enum.ts for a complete list of available keys.

In addition, to aid with readability, a number of enum values have aliases. For example:

Key.One === Key.ExclamationMark

Use whichever value makes more sense for readability.

Building

To build this module yourself, first install its dependencies using

npm install

Then, run the build using

npm run build

Build output is placed in the dist directory.

Contributions

This module only contains some of the most commonly-used key codes. If it's missing keycodes that you need, feel free to request the codes via an issue or a pull request.

License

MIT