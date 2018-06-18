A TypeScript enum definition that maps human-friendly key names to JavaScript key codes
event.which and
event.keyCode have been deprecated. It is recommended to instead use
event.key in combination with this very similar module: ts-key-enum.
npm install ts-keycode-enum --save
Tired of referencing JavaScript keycodes by number?
onKeyPress = (ev) => {
// gross
if (ev.which === 13) {
...
}
}
Me too. With this module, you can do this instead (in a TypeScript file):
onKeyPress = (ev) => {
// much better
if (ev.which === Key.Enter) {
...
}
}
To use this module, import the
Key enum at the top of your TypeScript file using the enum:
import { Key } from 'ts-keycode-enum';
You can now use a readable enum value in place of any raw keycodes throughout the file:
if (ev.which === Key.Escape) { ... }
See Key.enum.ts for a complete list of available keys.
In addition, to aid with readability, a number of enum values have aliases. For example:
// this true - these values are equal
Key.One === Key.ExclamationMark
Use whichever value makes more sense for readability.
To build this module yourself, first install its dependencies using
npm install
Then, run the build using
npm run build
Build output is placed in the
dist directory.
This module only contains some of the most commonly-used key codes. If it's missing keycodes that you need, feel free to request the codes via an issue or a pull request.
MIT