Let JSON play nicely with Typescript.
Naturally, all of the code you write is typed perfectly. But you're not in charge of all that pesky data that comes from other places.
JSON.parse returns type
any, which mangles all of your hard-earned strictness.
JSON validators are great, but they usually require you to define two things: the validation function and the Typescript type to go along with it. These can get out of sync and are generally a pain to maintain. JSON schema is a terrific idea, but the schemas are often tricky to write and even trickier to understand.
ts-json-validator allows you to define everything in one place. It generates a compliant JSON schema, a Typescript type
that matches objects that can be parsed by that schema, and provides a typesafe
parse that throws if the JSON you get
doesn't match the type you're expecting.
This project uses ajv under the hood for fast JSON validation against a schema. If you don't want to validate every time, but still want a way to define a JSON schema that you can use as a Typescript type, that's OK too.
ts-json-validator exposes a pretty small API. It allows you to create and validate against a schema compliant with
draft-07 of JSON Schema that also exposes a strict Typescript type expressing
the types assignable to the schema.
ts-json-validator implements all of draft-07.
npm i ts-json-validator
First, import the important stuff:
import { createSchema as S, TsjsonParser, Validated } from "ts-json-validator"
Then define a schema.
ts-json-validator currently supports every keyword, though not all of them contribute to the final derived type.
Let's say we want to define a schema that accepts objects with fields "a", "b", and "c". "a" is a required string, "b" is an optional number, and "c" is an optional string that can only take on the values "B1" or "B2".
// Make a parser that accepts objects with fields "a", "b", and "c"
const parser = new TsjsonParser(
S({
type: "object",
properties: {
a: S({ type: "string", title: "This is field A" }),
b: S( {type: "number"} ),
c: S({ type: "string", enum: ["B1", "B2"] as const })
},
required: ["a"] // possible fields autocomplete here
})
);
You can see the generated schema:
JSON.stringify(parser.schema)
/*
{
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"a": {
"type": "string",
"title": "This is field A"
},
"b": {
"type": "number"
},
"c": {
"type": "string",
"enum": [
"B1",
"B2"
]
}
},
"required": [
"a"
]
}
*/
Or parse some string:
const stringToParse = JSON.stringify({ a: "Value for field A" });
const parsed = parser.parse(stringToParse);
/* parsed is of type
{
a: string,
b?: number,
c?: "B1" | "B2"
}*/
console.log(parsed)
// { a: 'Value for field A' }
If you parse a string that doesn't match the schema and so can't be assigned to the expected type, it throws
const stringToParse = JSON.stringify({ a: "Value for field A", c: "Invalid" });
const parsed = parser.parse(stringToParse);
// throws
// Error: [{"keyword":"enum","dataPath":".c","schemaPath":"#/properties/c/enum","params":{"allowedValues":["B1","B2"]},"message":"should be equal to one of the allowed values"}]
You can skip validation, of course, but this is dangerous if you don't control the input:
const parsed = parser.parse(stringToParse, true);
// no validation; parsed might be the wrong type here.
If you just want to validate an object against the schema, but have no need to parse it, run
parser.validates(obj)
This is a type guard that returns
true if obj can be validated by parser, otherwise
false.
if (parser.validates(obj))
// obj is the correct type in here
)
// obj is the unvalidated type out here
If you have a schema and want to use its type in helper functions, there is a helper type
Validated<T>
such that
Validated<typeof schema> is the type defining all types that are assignable to this
schema.
See the tests for more examples.
Ultimately, I hope that this can generate Typescript type/JSON schema pairs
<T, s> such that
s can validate is assignable to
T
T cannot be validated by
s.
T = any, but we want to narrow the type as far as possible to make this
library actually useful.
ENFORCED (💪) indicates that the field is enforced by the type system, and it should be
impossible for any type assignable to
T to fail JSON validation because of constraints
that this field introduces.
For example, the
required field on objects is ENFORCED because a type assignable to
T is guaranteed to contain
all fields marked
required.
PARTIALLY ENFORCED (🔓) indicates that the field is partially enforced by the type system, but it may be possible
to assign a type to
T that fails validation against
s.
For example, arrays with the
additionalItems parameter are PARTIALLY ENFORCED becuase (currently) every element
in the validated type can be assigned to the additionalItems type, when only items after
items.length should
be validated against this schema.
NOT ENFORCED (⚠️) indicates that the field is not enforced by the type system. This is either because it's impossible to do so efficiently given Typescript, or because I haven't figured out how yet. If the latter, hopefully I've included a comment.
For example, the
pattern constraint in a string type is NOT ENFORCED because there's no reasonable way to
express a type that means "a string that matches this regex".
NO ENFORCEMENT NEEDED (🤷) (means that this field does not add any constraints to a JSON schema so is essentially a comment.
NOT SUPPORTED (❌) means you can't currently define a TsjsonSchema that includes this validation keyword :(
|Keyword
|Enforcement
|Notes
|additionalProperties
|💪
|allOf
|💪
|anyOf
|💪
|const
|💪
|default
|💪
|Can only be assigned types that the rest of the schema validates
|else
|💪
|Only matters if
if is supplied
|enum
|💪
|properties
|💪
|required
|💪
|then
|💪
|Only matters if
if is supplied
|type
|💪
|Currently only supports single types (not lists of types)
|additionalItems
|🔓
|Enforced with some limitations
|items
|🔓
|Enforced if a schema, with limitations if a list of schemas
|oneOf
|🔓
|currently enforced as anyOf
|dependencies
|🔓
|Dependency schemas are not yet enforced.
|$comment
|🤷
|$id
|🤷
|$schema
|🤷
|contentEncoding
|🤷
|contentMediaType
|🤷
|description
|🤷
|examples
|🤷
|if
|🤷
|if doesn't actually add any constraints unless
then or
else are available
|readOnly
|🤷
|title
|🤷
|contains
|⚠️
|Still investigating enforcemnt
|exclusiveMaximum
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|exclusiveMinimum
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|format
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|maximum
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|maxItems
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|maxLength
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|maxProperties
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|minimum
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|minItems
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|minLength
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|minProperties
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|multipleOf
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|not
|⚠️
|Still investigating enforcement
|pattern
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|patternProperties
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|propertyNames
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|uniqueItems
|⚠️
|Can't enforce using type system
|$ref
|⚠️
|Still investigating enforcement. If you want a recursive type, you can use $ref, but the typescript type will not be strict. If you just want to refer to another type, don't use $ref – just assign a schema to a variable and use it in multiple places.
|definitions
|⚠️
|Still investigating enforcement along with $ref.
See src/tsjson-parser.ts for more details, and the tests for interactive examples.
The object built up has the structure of a valid JSON schema with one extra magic feature: a hidden symbol that every schema uses to hold its own type.
The API is subject to change until 1.0, but the runtime behavior is very straightforward and is unlikely to be any more dangerous than ajv by itself. If you want to use this in a production-critical environment, I recommend pinning an exact release until 1.0 is out.
Please do!