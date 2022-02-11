Extended version of https://github.com/xiag-ag/typescript-to-json-schema.

Inspired by YousefED/typescript-json-schema . Here's the differences list:

this implementation avoids the use of typeChecker.getTypeAtLocation() (so probably it keeps correct type aliases)

(so probably it keeps correct type aliases) processing AST and formatting JSON schema have been split into two independent steps

not exported types, interfaces, enums are not exposed in the definitions section in the JSON schema

Contributors

This project is made possible by a community of contributors. We welcome contributions of any kind (issues, code, documentation, examples, tests,...). Please read our code of conduct.

CLI Usage

npm install --save ts-json-schema-generator ./node_modules/.bin/ts-json-schema-generator --path 'my/project/**/*.ts' -- type 'My.Type.Name'

Note that different platforms (e.g. Windows) may use different path separators so you may have to adjust the command above.

Programmatic Usage

const tsj = require ( "ts-json-schema-generator" ); const fs = require ( "fs" ); const config = { path : "path/to/source/file" , tsconfig : "path/to/tsconfig.json" , type : "*" , }; const output_path = "path/to/output/file" ; const schema = tsj.createGenerator(config).createSchema(config.type); const schemaString = JSON .stringify(schema, null , 2 ); fs.writeFile(output_path, schemaString, (err) => { if (err) throw err; });

Run the schema generator via node main.js .

Custom formatting

Extending the built-in formatting is possible by creating a custom formatter and adding it to the main formatter:

First we create a formatter, in this case for formatting function types:

import { BaseType, Definition, FunctionType, SubTypeFormatter } from "ts-json-schema-generator" ; import ts from "typescript" ; export class MyFunctionTypeFormatter implements SubTypeFormatter { public constructor ( private childTypeFormatter: TypeFormatter ) {} public supportsType( type : FunctionType): boolean { return type instanceof FunctionType; } public getDefinition( type : FunctionType): Definition { return { type : "object" , properties: { isFunction: { type : "boolean" , const : true , }, }, }; } public getChildren( type : FunctionType): BaseType[] { return []; } public getChildren( type : FunctionType): BaseType[] { return this .childTypeFormatter.getChildren( type .getType()); } }

Then we add the formatter as a child to the core formatter using the augmentation callback:

import { createProgram, createParser, SchemaGenerator, createFormatter } from "ts-json-schema-generator" ; import { MyFunctionTypeFormatter } from "./my-function-formatter.ts" ; import fs from "fs" ; const config = { path: "path/to/source/file" , tsconfig: "path/to/tsconfig.json" , type : "*" , }; const formatter = createFormatter(config, ( fmt, circularReferenceTypeFormatter ) => { fmt.addTypeFormatter( new MyFunctionTypeFormatter()); fmt.addTypeFormatter( new MyFunctionTypeFormatter(circularReferenceTypeFormatter)); }); const program = createProgram(config); const parser = createParser(program, config); const generator = new SchemaGenerator(program, parser, formatter, config); const schema = generator.createSchema(config.type); const schemaString = JSON .stringify(schema, null , 2 ); fs.writeFile(output_path, schemaString, ( err ) => { if (err) throw err; });

Custom parsing

Similar to custom formatting, extending the built-in parsing works practically the same way:

First we create a parser, in this case for parsing construct types:

import { Context, StringType, ReferenceType, BaseType, SubNodeParser } from "ts-json-schema-generator" ; import ts from "typescript" ; export class MyConstructorParser implements SubNodeParser { supportsNode(node: ts.Node): boolean { return node.kind === ts.SyntaxKind.ConstructorType; } createType(node: ts.Node, context: Context, reference?: ReferenceType): BaseType | undefined { return new StringType(); } }

Then we add the parser as a child to the core parser using the augmentation callback:

import { createProgram, createParser, SchemaGenerator, createFormatter } from "ts-json-schema-generator" ; import { MyConstructorParser } from "./my-constructor-parser.ts" ; import fs from "fs" ; const config = { path: "path/to/source/file" , tsconfig: "path/to/tsconfig.json" , type : "*" , }; const program = createProgram(config); const parser = createParser(program, config, ( prs ) => { prs.addNodeParser( new MyConstructorParser()); }); const formatter = createFormatter(config); const generator = new SchemaGenerator(program, parser, formatter, config); const schema = generator.createSchema(config.type); const schemaString = JSON .stringify(schema, null , 2 ); fs.writeFile(output_path, schemaString, ( err ) => { if (err) throw err; });

Options

-p, --path 'index.ts' The path to the TypeScript source file. If this is not provided, the type will be searched in the project specified in the `.tsconfig` . -t, -- type 'My.Type.Name' The type the generated schema will represent. If omitted, the generated schema will contain all types found in the files matching path. The same is true if '*' is specified. -i, --id 'generatedSchemaId' The `$id` of the generated schema. If omitted, there will be no `$id` . -e, --expose <all|none| export > all: Create shared $ref definitions for all types. none: Do not create shared $ref definitions. export ( default ): Create shared $ref definitions only for exported types (not tagged as `@internal` ). -f, --tsconfig 'my/project/tsconfig.json' Use a custom tsconfig file for processing typescript (see https: { "compilerOptions" : { "noEmit" : true , "emitDecoratorMetadata" : true , "experimentalDecorators" : true , "target" : "ES5" , "module" : "CommonJS" , "strictNullChecks" : false , } } -j, --jsDoc <extended|none|basic> none: Do not use JsDoc annotations. basic: Read JsDoc annotations to provide schema properties. extended ( default ): Also read , and annotations. --unstable Do not sort properties. --strict-tuples Do not allow additional items on tuples. --no-top-ref Do not create a top-level $ref definition. --no- type -check Skip type checks for better performance. --no-ref-encode Do not encode references. According to the standard, references must be valid URIs but some tools do not support encoded references. --validation-keywords Provide additional validation keywords to include. -o, --out Specify the output file path. Without this option, the generator logs the response in the console . --additional-properties < true | false > Controls whether or not to allow additional properties for objects that have no index signature. true : Additional properties are allowed false ( default ): Additional properties are not allowed --minify Minify generated schema ( default : false )

Current state

interface types

types enum types

types union , tuple , type[] types

, , types Date , RegExp types

, types string , boolean , number types

, , types "value" , 123 , true , false , null , undefined literals

, , , , , literals type aliases

generics

typeof

keyof

conditional types

Run locally

yarn --silent run run --path 'test/valid-data/type-mapped-array/*.ts' --type 'MyObject'

Debug

yarn --silent run debug --path 'test/valid-data/type-mapped-array/*.ts' --type 'MyObject'

And connect via the debugger protocol.

AST Explorer is amazing for developers of this tool!

Publish

Publishing is handled by a 2-branch pre-release process, configured in publish-auto.yml . All changes should be based off the default next branch, and are published automatically.