ts-jest-no-babel

by Kulshekhar Kabra
19.0.15 (see all)

A Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

5.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

155

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ts-jest

A Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.

NPM version NPM downloads Known vulnerabilities Coverage status GitHub actions GitHub license

It supports all features of TypeScript including type-checking. Read more about Babel7 + preset-typescript vs TypeScript (and ts-jest).

We are not doing semantic versioning and 23.10 is a re-write, run npm i -D ts-jest@"<23.10.0" to go back to the previous version

View the online documentation (usage & technical)

Ask for some help in the Jest Discord community or ts-jest GitHub Discussion

Before reporting any issues, be sure to check the troubleshooting page

We're looking for collaborators! Want to help improve ts-jest?

Getting Started

These instructions will get you setup to use ts-jest in your project. For more detailed documentation, please check online documentation.

using npmusing yarn
Prerequisitesnpm i -D jest typescriptyarn add --dev jest typescript
Installingnpm i -D ts-jest @types/jestyarn add --dev ts-jest @types/jest
Creating confignpx ts-jest config:inityarn ts-jest config:init
Running testsnpm t or npx jestyarn test or yarn jest

Built With

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Versioning

We DO NOT use SemVer for versioning. Though you can think about SemVer when reading our version, except our major number follows the one of Jest. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Authors/maintainers

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

Supporters

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

