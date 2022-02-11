openbase logo
ts-jest

by Kulshekhar Kabra
27.1.1 (see all)

A Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.

7.3M

5.5K

3d ago

154

8

MIT

Built-In

Node.js Test Runner

4.0/58
ts-jest

A Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.

It supports all features of TypeScript including type-checking. Read more about Babel7 + preset-typescript vs TypeScript (and ts-jest).

We are not doing semantic versioning and 23.10 is a re-write, run npm i -D ts-jest@"<23.10.0" to go back to the previous version

View the online documentation (usage & technical)

Ask for some help in the Jest Discord community or ts-jest GitHub Discussion

Before reporting any issues, be sure to check the troubleshooting page

We're looking for collaborators! Want to help improve ts-jest?

Getting Started

These instructions will get you setup to use ts-jest in your project. For more detailed documentation, please check online documentation.

using npmusing yarn
Prerequisitesnpm i -D jest typescriptyarn add --dev jest typescript
Installingnpm i -D ts-jest @types/jestyarn add --dev ts-jest @types/jest
Creating confignpx ts-jest config:inityarn ts-jest config:init
Running testsnpm t or npx jestyarn test or yarn jest

Built With

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Versioning

We DO NOT use SemVer for versioning. Though you can think about SemVer when reading our version, except our major number follows the one of Jest. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Authors/maintainers

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

Supporters

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

100
December 29, 2020
December 29, 2020
Hard to Use

This package adds the ability to run Jest tests written in TypeScript. It is widely used and actively maintained. It also supports a mix of both TypeScript + JavaScript written tests, but from my experience, it is tough to do this right - it turns out either not performant or you'll need to add some babel plugins for stuff to start working. My suggestion would either your all tests should pure JavaScript (no need for this package) or all TypeScript - then you'll have the easiest setup.

0
5 months ago
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Hard to Use
Poor Documentation
Slow
Highly Customizable

ts-jest allows developers the convenience of running Jest tests that have been written in TypeScript. Additionally, it's support of hybrid ts/js test implementations is also quite awesome. However, due to the inherent pre compilation related woes that it tackles internally, the performance takes a bit of a hit. The documentation for this module also needs to be improved a bit to make it easier for developers to understand it's usage and debug any issues.

0
1 month ago
1 month ago

Mainly this is used to run the Jest framework test cases which are written in typescript by the developers. Also support test cases for both javascript and typescript. But it is hard to use, not recommended one for the beginner. they also need to work on the documentation of this library, hard to understand this library from documentation, and not have good community support for the issues.

0
2 months ago
I’m a human that lives on Earth.
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Hard to Use
5 months ago
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Hard to Use

