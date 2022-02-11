A Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.
It supports all features of TypeScript including type-checking. Read more about Babel7 +
preset-typescript vs TypeScript (and
ts-jest).
|We are not doing semantic versioning and
23.10 is a re-write, run
npm i -D ts-jest@"<23.10.0" to go back to the previous version
View the online documentation (usage & technical)
Ask for some help in the
Jest Discord community or
ts-jest GitHub Discussion
Before reporting any issues, be sure to check the troubleshooting page
We're looking for collaborators! Want to help improve
ts-jest?
These instructions will get you setup to use
ts-jest in your project. For more detailed documentation, please check online documentation.
|using npm
|using yarn
|Prerequisites
npm i -D jest typescript
yarn add --dev jest typescript
|Installing
npm i -D ts-jest @types/jest
yarn add --dev ts-jest @types/jest
|Creating config
npx ts-jest config:init
yarn ts-jest config:init
|Running tests
npm t or
npx jest
yarn test or
yarn jest
ts-jest - Jest transformer for TypeScript (yes,
ts-jest uses itself for its tests)
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
We DO NOT use SemVer for versioning. Though you can think about SemVer when reading our version, except our major number follows the one of Jest. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details
This package adds the ability to run Jest tests written in TypeScript. It is widely used and actively maintained. It also supports a mix of both TypeScript + JavaScript written tests, but from my experience, it is tough to do this right - it turns out either not performant or you'll need to add some babel plugins for stuff to start working. My suggestion would either your all tests should pure JavaScript (no need for this package) or all TypeScript - then you'll have the easiest setup.
ts-jest allows developers the convenience of running Jest tests that have been written in TypeScript. Additionally, it's support of hybrid ts/js test implementations is also quite awesome. However, due to the inherent pre compilation related woes that it tackles internally, the performance takes a bit of a hit. The documentation for this module also needs to be improved a bit to make it easier for developers to understand it's usage and debug any issues.
Mainly this is used to run the Jest framework test cases which are written in typescript by the developers. Also support test cases for both javascript and typescript. But it is hard to use, not recommended one for the beginner. they also need to work on the documentation of this library, hard to understand this library from documentation, and not have good community support for the issues.