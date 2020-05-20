ts-japi / Exports
A highly-modular (typescript-friendly)-framework agnostic library for serializing data to the JSON:API specification
The documentation has everything that is covered here and more.
You can install ts-japi in your project's directory as usual:
npm install ts-japi
There are fives classes that are used to serialize data (only one of which is necessarily required).
Serializer with
SerializerOptions
Relator with
RelatorOptions
Linker with
LinkerOptions
Metaizer
Paginator
ErrorSerializer with
ErrorSerializerOptions
Cache with
CacheOptions
You can check the documentation for a deeper insight into the usage.
You can check the examples and the test folders to see some examples (such as the ones below). You can check this example to see almost every option of
Serializer exhausted.
The
Serializer class is the only class required for basic serialization.
The following example constructs the most basic
Serializer: (Note the
await)
import { Serializer } from '../src';
import { User } from '../test/models';
import { getJSON } from '../test/utils/get-json';
const UserSerializer = new Serializer('users');
(async () => {
const user = new User('sample_user_id');
console.log('Output:', getJSON(await UserSerializer.serialize(user)));
// Output: {
// jsonapi: { version: '1.0' },
// data: {
// type: 'users',
// id: 'sample_user_id',
// attributes: {
// createdAt: '2020-05-20T15:44:37.650Z',
// articles: [],
// comments: []
// }
// }
// }
})();
The
Linker class is used to generate a normalized document link. Its methods are not meant to be called. See the FAQ for reasons.
The following example constructs a
Linker for
Users and
Articles:
import { Linker } from '../src';
import { User, Article } from '../test/models';
import { getJSON } from '../test/utils/get-json';
// The last argument should almost always be an array or a single object type.
// The reason for this is the potential for linking several articles.
const UserArticleLinker = new Linker((user: User, articles: Article | Article[]) => {
return Array.isArray(articles)
? `https://www.example.com/users/${user.id}/articles/`
: `https://www.example.com/users/${user.id}/articles/${articles.id}`;
});
// ! The rest of this example is just to illustrate internal behavior.
(async () => {
const user = new User('sample_user_id');
const article = new Article('same_article_id', user);
console.log('Output:', getJSON(UserArticleLinker.link(user, article)));
// Output: https://www.example.com/users/sample_user_id/articles/same_article_id
})();
The
Paginator class is used to generate pagination links. Its methods are not meant to be called.
The following example constructs a
Paginator:
import { Paginator } from '../src';
import { User, Article } from '../test/models';
import { getJSON } from '../test/utils/get-json';
const ArticlePaginator = new Paginator((articles: Article | Article[]) => {
if (Array.isArray(articles)) {
const nextPage = Number(articles[0].id) + 1;
const prevPage = Number(articles[articles.length - 1].id) - 1;
return {
first: `https://www.example.com/articles/0`,
last: `https://www.example.com/articles/10`,
next: nextPage <= 10 ? `https://www.example.com/articles/${nextPage}` : null,
prev: prevPage >= 0 ? `https://www.example.com/articles/${prevPage}` : null,
};
}
return;
});
// ! The rest of this example is just to illustrate internal behavior.
(async () => {
const user = new User('sample_user_id');
const article = new Article('same_article_id', user);
console.log('Output:', getJSON(ArticlePaginator.paginate([article])));
// Output: {
// first: 'https://www.example.com/articles/0',
// last: 'https://www.example.com/articles/10',
// prev: null,
// next: null
// }
})();
The
Relator class is used to generate top-level included data as well as resource-level relationships. Its methods are not meant to be called.
Relators may also take optional
Linkers (using the
linker option) to define relationship links and related resource links.
The following example constructs a
Relator for
Users and
Articles:
import { Serializer, Relator } from '../src';
import { User, Article } from '../test/models';
import { getJSON } from '../test/utils/get-json';
const ArticleSerializer = new Serializer<Article>('articles');
const UserArticleRelator = new Relator<User, Article>(
async (user) => user.getArticles(),
ArticleSerializer
);
// ! The rest of this example is just to illustrate some internal behavior.
(async () => {
const user = new User('sample_user_id');
const article = new Article('same_article_id', user);
User.save(user);
Article.save(article);
console.log('Output:', getJSON(await UserArticleRelator.getRelationship(user)));
// Output: { data: [ { type: 'articles', id: 'same_article_id' } ] }
})();
The
Metaizer class is used to construct generate metadata given some dependencies. There are several locations
Metaizer can be used:
ErrorSerializerOptions.metaizers
RelatorOptions.metaizer
SerializerOptions.metaizers
LinkerOptions.metaizer
Like
Linker, its methods are not meant to be called.
The following example constructs a
Metaizer:
import { User, Article } from '../test/models';
import { Metaizer } from '../src';
import { getJSON } from '../test/utils/get-json';
// The last argument should almost always be an array or a single object type.
// The reason for this is the potential for metaizing several articles.
const UserArticleMetaizer = new Metaizer((user: User, articles: Article | Article[]) => {
return Array.isArray(articles)
? { user_created: user.createdAt, article_created: articles.map((a) => a.createdAt) }
: { user_created: user.createdAt, article_created: articles.createdAt };
});
// ! The rest of this example is just to illustrate internal behavior.
(async () => {
const user = new User('sample_user_id');
const article = new Article('same_article_id', user);
console.log('Output:', getJSON(UserArticleMetaizer.metaize(user, article)));
// Output: {
// user_created: '2020-05-20T15:39:43.277Z',
// article_created: '2020-05-20T15:39:43.277Z'
// }
})();
The
ErrorSerializer class is used to serialize any object considered an error (the
attributes option allows you to choose what attributes to use during serialization). Alternatively (recommended), you can construct custom errors by extending the
JapiError class and use those for all server-to-client errors.
The error serializer test includes an example of the alternative solution.
The following example constructs the most basic
ErrorSerializer: (Note the lack of
await)
import { ErrorSerializer } from '../src';
import { getJSON } from '../test/utils/get-json';
const PrimitiveErrorSerializer = new ErrorSerializer();
(async () => {
const error = new Error('badness');
console.log('Output:', getJSON(PrimitiveErrorSerializer.serialize(error)));
// Output: {
// errors: [ { code: 'Error', detail: 'badness' } ],
// jsonapi: { version: '1.0' }
// }
})();
The
Cache class can be placed in a
Serializer's
cache option. Alternatively, setting that option to
true will provide a default
Cache.
The default
Cache uses the basic
Object.is function to determine if input data are the same. If you want to adjust this, instantiate a new
Cache with a
resolver.
We stress the following: Given that there are many clients readily built to consume JSON:API endpoints (see here), we do not provide deserialization. In particular, since unmarshalling data is strongly related to the code it will be used in (e.g. React), tighter integration is recommended over an unnecessary abstraction.
There are several model classes used inside TS:JAPI such as
Resource and
Relationships. These models are used for normalization as well as traversing a JSON:API document. If you plan to fork this repo, you can extend these models and reimplement them to create your own custom (non-standard, extended) serializer.
Why not just allow optional functions that return the internal
LinkClass (or just a URI
string)?
The
Link class is defined to be as general as possible in case of changes in the specification. In particular, the implementation of metadata and the types in our library rely on the generality of the
Link class. Relying on user arguments will generate a lot of overhead for both us and users whenever the specs change.
Why does the
Metaclass exist if it is essentially just a plain object?
In case the specification is updated to change the meta objects in some functional way.
Due to compound documents, it is possible to recurse through related resources via their resource linkages and obtain included resources beyond primary data relations. This is should be done with caution (see
SerializerOptions.depth and this example)
To get started in developing this library, run
yarn install,
yarn build and
yarn test (in this precise order) to assure everything is in working order.
This project is maintained by the author, however contributions are welcome and appreciated. You can find TS:JAPI on GitHub: https://github.com/mu-io/ts-japi
Feel free to submit an issue, but please do not submit pull requests unless it is to fix some issue. For more information, read the contribution guide.
Copyright © 2020 mu-io.
Licensed under Apache 2.0.