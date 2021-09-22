The
ts-is-present package provides common functions to let you filter out the
null or
undefined
values from arrays in your code AND end up with the types that you expect.
Install:
npm install --save ts-is-present
import { isPresent, isDefined, isFilled } from 'ts-is-present';
arrayWithUndefinedAndNullValues.filter(isPresent)
arrayWithUndefinedValues.filter(isDefined)
arrayWithNullValues.filter(isFilled)
In a nutshell:
isPresent: Removes
undefined and
null values via a
filter.
isDefined: Removes
undefined values via a
filter.
isFilled: Removes
null values via a
filter.
hasPresentKey: Removes everything that is not an object with the expected key present via a
filter.
hasValueAtKey: The same as
hasPresentKey but with an additional check for a particular value.
The following code feels like it should type check, but it does not:
It fails because the TypeScript type checker can't intuit that the lambda function eliminates the undefined values:
This library provides the three
isPresent,
isDefined and
isFilled functions to solve this issue in the way that you would
expect the
filter function to work:
Use this library to dramatically simplify your TypeScript code and get the full power of your types.
isPresent to drop all
Nothing values
The
isDefined and
isFilled functions are only useful if you want
null or
undefined results to remain respectively
after you have performed some filtering operations. However,
isPresent any values that represent nothing
from your results (
null,
undefined or
void), like so:
import { isPresent } from 'ts-is-present';
type TestData = {
data: string;
};
function getVoid(): void {
return undefined;
}
const results: Array<TestData | undefined | null | void> = [
{ data: 'hello' },
undefined,
{ data: 'world' },
getVoid(),
null,
{ data: 'wow' },
];
const definedResults: Array<TestData> = results.filter(isPresent);
As you can see,
isPresent can drop
undefined,
null and
void values from an array (where
void values are
really just
undefined in disguise). This makes it broadly applicable.
hasPresentKey and
hasValueAtKey to filter objects
If you want to find all of the objects in an array that have a particular field present, you can use
hasPresentKey. For example:
const filesWithUrl = files.filter(hasPresentKey("url"));
files[0].url // TS will know that this is present
If you want to find all of the objects with a particular field set to a particular value you can use
hasValueAtKey:
type File = { type: "image", imageUrl: string } | { type: "pdf", pdfUrl: string };
const files: File[] = <some data here>;
const filesWithUrl = files.filter(hasValueKey("type", "image" as const));
files[0].type // TS will now know that this is "image"
These functions are useful in filtering out objects from arrays.
An example of the fundamental problem can be found in the TypeScript bug tracker but we will try and explain it again simply here.
Firstly, TypeScript can not look at the following
lambda function
x => x !== undefined and derive the type
(t: T | undefined): t is T.
Instead, the best it can do is to derive the type:
(t: any): boolean.
Secondly, TypeScript has two type definitions for the
filter function. They are:
// Definition 1
filter<S extends T>(callbackfn: (value: T, index: number, array: T[]) => value is S, thisArg?: any): S[];
// Definition 2
filter(callbackfn: (value: T, index: number, array: T[]) => unknown, thisArg?: any): T[];
If we look at those types carefully they differ in an interesting way.
The second definition expects a callback function where the return type of that callback is
unknown;
this will be treated as a truthy value when the filtering is performed. Most importantly, in this
function, if you give it an
Array<T> then you will get back an
Array<T>; even if the lambda
that you provided "proves" that the type could be restricted further.
The first definition, however, expects that the return type of the callback will be
value is S
where the generic definition of
S extends T applies. This means that, if you give this version of
filter an
Array<T> and a function that can tell if a particular
T is actually of the more restrictive
type
S then it will give you back an
Array<S>. This is the critical feature of the
filter type definitions
that lets the functions defined in this library refine the types inside a filter.
In short, when you write the following code the second
filter definition is used:
results.filter(x => x !== undefined)
However, when you use this library the first
filter definition is used:
results.filter(isDefined)
That is why this library helps you derive the types you expect.