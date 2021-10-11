Runtime library to validate data against TypeScript interfaces.

This package is the runtime support for validators created by ts-interface-builder. It allows validating data, such as parsed JSON objects received over the network, or parsed JSON or YAML files, to check if they satisfy a TypeScript interface, and to produce informative error messages if they do not.

Installation

npm install --save-dev ts-interface-builder npm install --save ts-interface-checker

Usage

Suppose you have a TypeScript file defining an interface:

interface Square { size: number ; color?: string ; }

The first step is to generate some code for runtime checks:

`npm bin`/ts-interface-builder foo.ts

It produces a file like this:

import * as t from "ts-interface-checker" ; export const Square = t.iface([], { "size" : "number" , "color" : t.opt( "string" ), }); ...

Now at runtime, to check if a value satisfies the Square interface:

import fooTI from "./foo-ti" ; import {createCheckers} from "ts-interface-checker" ; const {Square} = createCheckers(fooTI); Square.check({size: 1 }); Square.check({size: 1 , color: "green" }); Square.check({color: "green" }); Square.check({size: 4 , color: 5 });

Note that ts-interface-builder is only needed for the build-time step, and ts-interface-checker is needed at runtime. That's why the recommendation is to npm-install the former using --save-dev flag and the latter using --save .

Checking method calls

If you have an interface with methods, you can validate method call arguments and return values:

interface Greeter { greet(name: string ): string ; }

After generating the runtime code, you can now check calls like:

import greetTI from "./greet-ti" ; import {createCheckers} from "ts-interface-checker" ; const {Greeter} = createCheckers(greetTI); Greeter.methodArgs( "greet" ).check([ "Bob" ]); Greeter.methodArgs( "greet" ).check([ 17 ]); Greeter.methodArgs( "greet" ).check([]); Greeter.methodResult( "greet" ).check( "hello" ); Greeter.methodResult( "greet" ).check( null );

Type suites

If one type refers to a type defined in another file, you need to tell the interface checker about all type names when you call createCheckers() . E.g. given

export type Color = RGB | string ; export type RGB = [ number , number , number ];

import {Color} from "./color" ; export interface Square { size: number ; color?: Color; }

the produced files color-ti.ts and shape-ti.ts do not automatically refer to each other, but expect you to relate them in createCheckers() call:

import color from "./color-ti" ; import shape from "./shape-ti" ; import {createCheckers} from "ts-interface-checker" ; const {Square} = createCheckers(shape, color); Square.check({size: 1 , color: [ 255 , 255 , 255 ]});

Strict checking

You may check that data contains no extra properties. Note that it is not generally recommended as it this prevents backward compatibility: if you add new properties to an interface, then older code with strict checks will not accept them.

Following on the example above:

Square.strictCheck({size: 1 , color: [ 255 , 255 , 255 ], bg: "blue" }); Square.strictCheck({size: 1 , color: [ 255 , 255 , 255 , 0.5 ]});

Type guards

Standard Checker objects do the type checking logic, but are unable to make the TypeScript compiler aware that an object of unknown type implements a certain interface.

Basic code:

const unk: unknown = {size: 1 , color: "green" }; console .log(unk.size);

With a Checker available:

import fooTI from "./foo-ti" ; import {createCheckers} from "ts-interface-checker" ; const {Square} = createCheckers(fooTI); const unk: unknown = {size: 1 , color: "green" }; if (Square.test(unk)) { console .log(unk.size); }

To enable type guard functionality on the existing test , and strictTest functions, Checker objects should be cast to CheckerT<> using the appropriate type.

Using CheckerT<> :

import {Square} from "./foo" ; import fooTI from "./foo-ti" ; import {createCheckers, CheckerT} from "ts-interface-checker" ; const {Square} = createCheckers(fooTI) as {Square: CheckerT<Square>}; const unk: unknown = {size: 1 , color: "green" }; if (Square.test(unk)) { console .log(unk.size); }

Type assertions