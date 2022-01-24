Modular import plugin for TypeScript, compatible with antd, antd-mobile and so on.

webpack template ./webpack.config.js , run: npm start to see the bundle analyzer.

This plugin is not work if your are using import * as _ from 'lodash' or import _ from 'lodash'

Why use this

transform such code:

import { Alert, Card as C } from 'antd'

into:

import Alert from 'antd/lib/alert' import 'antd/lib/alert/style/index.less' import { default as C } from 'antd/lib/card' import 'antd/lib/card/style/index.less'

Usage

With ts-loader

{ ... "module" : "ESNext" , ... }

const tsImportPluginFactory = require ( 'ts-import-plugin' ) module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(jsx|tsx|js|ts)$/ , loader : 'ts-loader' , options : { transpileOnly : true , getCustomTransformers : () => ({ before : [tsImportPluginFactory( )], }), compilerOptions : { module : 'es2015' , }, }, exclude : /node_modules/ , }, ], }, }

With awesome-typescript-loader ( >= 3.5.0 )

{ ... "module" : "ESNext" , ... }

const tsImportPluginFactory = require ( 'ts-import-plugin' ) module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.tsx?$/ , loader : 'awesome-typescript-loader' , options : { getCustomTransformers : () => ({ before : [tsImportPluginFactory( )], }), }, exclude : /node_modules/ , }, ], }, }

With rollup

import typescript from 'rollup-plugin-typescript2' import createTransformer from 'ts-import-plugin' const transformer = createTransformer({ libraryDirectory : 'es' , libraryName : 'antd' , style : true , }) export default { input : `./test/fixtures/index.tsx` , plugins : [ typescript({ clean : true , transformers : [ () => ({ before : transformer, }), ], }), ], output : [ { file : `./dist/rollup.dist.js` , format : 'esm' , }, ], }

Options

options can be an object:

libraryName string - The name of the library in the import. e.g. If using import { foo } from 'Bar' the library should be set to 'bar'. default 'antd'

style boolean | string | ((path: string) => string) default false

libraryDirectory string | ((name: string) => string) - The directory within the library to replace the import with. e.g. If you have import { foo } from 'Bar' , it will be replaced to import foo from `Bar/${libraryDirectory}/foo`` default 'lib'

camel2DashComponentName boolean - Builtin method to use to transform the component name. This does transform the component name from camelCase to dashed. e.g. FooBar gets transformed to foo-bar default true

camel2UnderlineComponentName boolean - Builtin method to use to transform the component name. This does transform the component name from camelCase to snake_case. e.g. FooBar gets transformed to foo_bar default false

libraryOverride boolean - Setting to false (default) prepends the libraryName to the libraryDirectory (with a path separator) set to true if you want to use the libraryDirectory as the full path for the import. default false

failIfNotFound boolean - If the component is not found in the library, the full library is imported by default. set to true to fail the build. default false

example:

tsImportPluginFactory({ libraryName : 'antd' , libraryDirectory : 'lib' , style : true , })

{ libraryName : '@material-ui/core' , libraryDirectory : '' , camel2DashComponentName : false }

options can be an array:

example:

;[ { libraryName : 'antd' , libraryDirectory : 'lib' , style : true , }, { libraryName : '@material-ui/core' , libraryDirectory : '' , camel2DashComponentName : false , }, ]

Compatible libs:

const transformerFactory = require ( 'ts-import-plugin' ) transformerFactory({ style: true }) transformerFactory({ style: 'css' }) transformerFactory()

notice you should manual import 'lodash/core' in your project if your are using import { chain } from 'lodash' .

transformerFactory({ style: false , libraryName: 'lodash' , libraryDirectory: null , camel2DashComponentName: false , })

transformerFactory({ libraryName: 'antd-mobile' , style: 'css' , styleExt: 'css.web' }) transformerFactory({ libraryName: 'antd-mobile' , style: 'css' })

import { Button } from '@material-ui/core' import { Remove, Refresh, Add } from '@material-ui/icons'

transformerFactory({ libraryName: '@material-ui/core' , libraryDirectory: '' , camel2DashComponentName: false , }) transformerFactory({ libraryDirectory: ( importName ) => { const stringVec = importName .split( /([A-Z][a-z]+|[0-9]*)/ ) .filter( ( s ) => s.length) .map( ( s ) => s.toLocaleLowerCase()) return stringVec.reduce( ( acc, cur, index ) => { if (index > 1 ) { return acc + '-' + cur } else if (index === 1 ) { return acc + '/' + cur } return acc + cur }, '' ) }, libraryName: '@material-ui/icons' , style: false , camel2DashComponentName: false , })

import { Button } from 'element-ui'

transformerFactory({ libraryName: 'element-ui' , libraryDirectory: 'lib' , camel2DashComponentName: true , style: ( path: string ) => join( 'element-ui' , 'lib' , 'theme-chalk' , ` ${camel2Dash(basename(path, '.js' ))} .css` ), })

see rxjs-webpack-treeshaking-example for more details

only compatible for 5.5+

RxJS v5:

transformerFactory({ libraryDirectory: '../_esm2015/operators' , libraryName: 'rxjs/operators' , style: false , camel2DashComponentName: false , transformToDefaultImport: false , })

RxJS v6:

transformerFactory([ { libraryDirectory: '../_esm5/internal/operators' , libraryName: 'rxjs/operators' , camel2DashComponentName: false , transformToDefaultImport: false , }, { libraryDirectory: '../_esm5/internal/observable' , libraryName: 'rxjs' , camel2DashComponentName: false , transformToDefaultImport: false , }, ])

