Modular import plugin for TypeScript, compatible with antd, antd-mobile and so on.
This plugin is not work if your are using
import * as _ from 'lodash'or
import _ from 'lodash'
transform such code:
import { Alert, Card as C } from 'antd'
into:
import Alert from 'antd/lib/alert'
import 'antd/lib/alert/style/index.less'
import { default as C } from 'antd/lib/card'
import 'antd/lib/card/style/index.less'
//tsconfig.json
{
...
"module": "ESNext",
...
}
// webpack.config.js
const tsImportPluginFactory = require('ts-import-plugin')
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(jsx|tsx|js|ts)$/,
loader: 'ts-loader',
options: {
transpileOnly: true,
getCustomTransformers: () => ({
before: [tsImportPluginFactory(/** options */)],
}),
compilerOptions: {
module: 'es2015',
},
},
exclude: /node_modules/,
},
],
},
// ...
}
// webpack.config.js
const tsImportPluginFactory = require('ts-import-plugin')
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.tsx?$/,
loader: 'awesome-typescript-loader',
options: {
getCustomTransformers: () => ({
before: [tsImportPluginFactory(/** options */)],
}),
},
exclude: /node_modules/,
},
],
},
// ...
}
import typescript from 'rollup-plugin-typescript2' // or '@rollup/plugin-typescript'
import createTransformer from 'ts-import-plugin'
const transformer = createTransformer({
libraryDirectory: 'es',
libraryName: 'antd',
style: true,
})
export default {
input: `./test/fixtures/index.tsx`,
plugins: [
typescript({
clean: true,
transformers: [
() => ({
before: transformer,
}),
],
}),
],
output: [
{
file: `./dist/rollup.dist.js`,
format: 'esm',
},
],
}
options can be an object:
libraryName
string - The name of the library in the import. e.g. If using
import { foo } from 'Bar'
the library should be set to 'bar'.
default
'antd'
style
boolean | string | ((path: string) => string)
default
false
libraryDirectory
string | ((name: string) => string) - The directory within the library to replace the import with.
e.g. If you have
import { foo } from 'Bar', it will be replaced to
import foo from `Bar/${libraryDirectory}/foo``
default
'lib'
camel2DashComponentName
boolean - Builtin method to use to transform the component name. This does transform the
component name from camelCase to dashed. e.g.
FooBar gets transformed to
foo-bar
default
true
camel2UnderlineComponentName
boolean - Builtin method to use to transform the component name. This does transform the
component name from camelCase to snake_case. e.g.
FooBar gets transformed to
foo_bar
default
false
libraryOverride
boolean - Setting to false (default) prepends the
libraryName to the
libraryDirectory (with a path separator)
set to true if you want to use the
libraryDirectory as the full path for the import.
default
false
failIfNotFound
boolean - If the component is not found in the library, the full library is imported by default.
set to true to fail the build.
default
false
example:
tsImportPluginFactory({
libraryName: 'antd',
libraryDirectory: 'lib',
style: true,
})
{
libraryName: '@material-ui/core',
libraryDirectory: '',
camel2DashComponentName: false
}
options can be an array:
example:
;[
{
libraryName: 'antd',
libraryDirectory: 'lib',
style: true,
},
{
libraryName: '@material-ui/core',
libraryDirectory: '',
camel2DashComponentName: false,
},
]
const transformerFactory = require('ts-import-plugin')
// with less
transformerFactory({ style: true })
// with css
transformerFactory({ style: 'css' })
// without style
transformerFactory()
notice you should manual
import 'lodash/core'in your project if your are using
import { chain } from 'lodash'.
transformerFactory({
style: false,
libraryName: 'lodash',
libraryDirectory: null,
camel2DashComponentName: false,
})
// with css.web
transformerFactory({ libraryName: 'antd-mobile', style: 'css', styleExt: 'css.web' })
// antd-mobile recently changed styleExt. If error occurs with prev, try next.
transformerFactory({ libraryName: 'antd-mobile', style: 'css' })
import { Button } from '@material-ui/core'
import { Remove, Refresh, Add } from '@material-ui/icons'
transformerFactory({
libraryName: '@material-ui/core',
libraryDirectory: '',
camel2DashComponentName: false,
})
// svg-icons
transformerFactory({
libraryDirectory: (importName) => {
const stringVec = importName
.split(/([A-Z][a-z]+|[0-9]*)/)
.filter((s) => s.length)
.map((s) => s.toLocaleLowerCase())
return stringVec.reduce((acc, cur, index) => {
if (index > 1) {
return acc + '-' + cur
} else if (index === 1) {
return acc + '/' + cur
}
return acc + cur
}, '')
},
libraryName: '@material-ui/icons',
style: false,
camel2DashComponentName: false,
})
import { Button } from 'element-ui'
transformerFactory({
libraryName: 'element-ui',
libraryDirectory: 'lib',
camel2DashComponentName: true,
style: (path: string) => join('element-ui', 'lib', 'theme-chalk', `${camel2Dash(basename(path, '.js'))}.css`),
})
see rxjs-webpack-treeshaking-example for more details
only compatible for 5.5+
transformerFactory({
libraryDirectory: '../_esm2015/operators',
libraryName: 'rxjs/operators',
style: false,
camel2DashComponentName: false,
transformToDefaultImport: false,
})
transformerFactory([
{
libraryDirectory: '../_esm5/internal/operators',
libraryName: 'rxjs/operators',
camel2DashComponentName: false,
transformToDefaultImport: false,
},
{
libraryDirectory: '../_esm5/internal/observable',
libraryName: 'rxjs',
camel2DashComponentName: false,
transformToDefaultImport: false,
},
])
