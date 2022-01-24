openbase logo
ts-import-plugin

by LongYinan
2.0.0 (see all)

babel-import-plugin TypeScript Implement

Overview

Readme

Financial Contributors on Open Collective npm version CircleCI codecov

ts-import-plugin

Modular import plugin for TypeScript, compatible with antd, antd-mobile and so on.

webpack template ./webpack.config.js, run: npm start to see the bundle analyzer.

This plugin is not work if your are using import * as _ from 'lodash' or import _ from 'lodash'

bundle-analyzer

Why use this

transform such code:

import { Alert, Card as C } from 'antd'

into:

import Alert from 'antd/lib/alert'
import 'antd/lib/alert/style/index.less'
import { default as C } from 'antd/lib/card'
import 'antd/lib/card/style/index.less'

Usage

With ts-loader

//tsconfig.json
{
  ...
  "module": "ESNext",
  ...
}

// webpack.config.js
const tsImportPluginFactory = require('ts-import-plugin')

module.exports = {
  // ...
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.(jsx|tsx|js|ts)$/,
        loader: 'ts-loader',
        options: {
          transpileOnly: true,
          getCustomTransformers: () => ({
            before: [tsImportPluginFactory(/** options */)],
          }),
          compilerOptions: {
            module: 'es2015',
          },
        },
        exclude: /node_modules/,
      },
    ],
  },
  // ...
}

With awesome-typescript-loader ( >= 3.5.0 )

//tsconfig.json
{
  ...
  "module": "ESNext",
  ...
}

// webpack.config.js
const tsImportPluginFactory = require('ts-import-plugin')

module.exports = {
  // ...
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.tsx?$/,
        loader: 'awesome-typescript-loader',
        options: {
          getCustomTransformers: () => ({
            before: [tsImportPluginFactory(/** options */)],
          }),
        },
        exclude: /node_modules/,
      },
    ],
  },
  // ...
}

With rollup

import typescript from 'rollup-plugin-typescript2' // or '@rollup/plugin-typescript'
import createTransformer from 'ts-import-plugin'

const transformer = createTransformer({
  libraryDirectory: 'es',
  libraryName: 'antd',
  style: true,
})

export default {
  input: `./test/fixtures/index.tsx`,
  plugins: [
    typescript({
      clean: true,
      transformers: [
        () => ({
          before: transformer,
        }),
      ],
    }),
  ],
  output: [
    {
      file: `./dist/rollup.dist.js`,
      format: 'esm',
    },
  ],
}

Options

options can be an object:

  • libraryName string - The name of the library in the import. e.g. If using import { foo } from 'Bar' the library should be set to 'bar'.

    default 'antd'

  • style boolean | string | ((path: string) => string)

    default false

  • libraryDirectory string | ((name: string) => string) - The directory within the library to replace the import with. e.g. If you have import { foo } from 'Bar', it will be replaced to import foo from `Bar/${libraryDirectory}/foo``

    default 'lib'

  • camel2DashComponentName boolean - Builtin method to use to transform the component name. This does transform the component name from camelCase to dashed. e.g. FooBar gets transformed to foo-bar

    default true

  • camel2UnderlineComponentName boolean - Builtin method to use to transform the component name. This does transform the component name from camelCase to snake_case. e.g. FooBar gets transformed to foo_bar

    default false

  • libraryOverride boolean - Setting to false (default) prepends the libraryName to the libraryDirectory (with a path separator) set to true if you want to use the libraryDirectory as the full path for the import.

    default false

  • failIfNotFound boolean - If the component is not found in the library, the full library is imported by default. set to true to fail the build.

    default false

example:

tsImportPluginFactory({
  libraryName: 'antd',
  libraryDirectory: 'lib',
  style: true,
})

{
  libraryName: '@material-ui/core',
  libraryDirectory: '',
  camel2DashComponentName: false
}

options can be an array:

example:

;[
  {
    libraryName: 'antd',
    libraryDirectory: 'lib',
    style: true,
  },
  {
    libraryName: '@material-ui/core',
    libraryDirectory: '',
    camel2DashComponentName: false,
  },
]

Compatible libs:

ant-design

const transformerFactory = require('ts-import-plugin')
// with less
transformerFactory({ style: true })
// with css
transformerFactory({ style: 'css' })
// without style
transformerFactory()

lodash

notice you should manual import 'lodash/core' in your project if your are using import { chain } from 'lodash' .

transformerFactory({
  style: false,
  libraryName: 'lodash',
  libraryDirectory: null,
  camel2DashComponentName: false,
})

antd-mobile

// with css.web
transformerFactory({ libraryName: 'antd-mobile', style: 'css', styleExt: 'css.web' })

// antd-mobile recently changed styleExt. If error occurs with prev, try next.
transformerFactory({ libraryName: 'antd-mobile', style: 'css' })

material-ui

import { Button } from '@material-ui/core'
import { Remove, Refresh, Add } from '@material-ui/icons'

transformerFactory({
  libraryName: '@material-ui/core',
  libraryDirectory: '',
  camel2DashComponentName: false,
})

// svg-icons
transformerFactory({
  libraryDirectory: (importName) => {
    const stringVec = importName
      .split(/([A-Z][a-z]+|[0-9]*)/)
      .filter((s) => s.length)
      .map((s) => s.toLocaleLowerCase())

    return stringVec.reduce((acc, cur, index) => {
      if (index > 1) {
        return acc + '-' + cur
      } else if (index === 1) {
        return acc + '/' + cur
      }
      return acc + cur
    }, '')
  },
  libraryName: '@material-ui/icons',
  style: false,
  camel2DashComponentName: false,
})

element-ui

import { Button } from 'element-ui'

transformerFactory({
  libraryName: 'element-ui',
  libraryDirectory: 'lib',
  camel2DashComponentName: true,
  style: (path: string) => join('element-ui', 'lib', 'theme-chalk', `${camel2Dash(basename(path, '.js'))}.css`),
})

RxJS

see rxjs-webpack-treeshaking-example for more details

only compatible for 5.5+

  • RxJS v5:
transformerFactory({
  libraryDirectory: '../_esm2015/operators',
  libraryName: 'rxjs/operators',
  style: false,
  camel2DashComponentName: false,
  transformToDefaultImport: false,
})
  • RxJS v6:
transformerFactory([
  {
    libraryDirectory: '../_esm5/internal/operators',
    libraryName: 'rxjs/operators',
    camel2DashComponentName: false,
    transformToDefaultImport: false,
  },
  {
    libraryDirectory: '../_esm5/internal/observable',
    libraryName: 'rxjs',
    camel2DashComponentName: false,
    transformToDefaultImport: false,
  },
])

Contributors

Code Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Financial Contributors

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community.

Individuals

Organizations

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

