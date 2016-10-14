Typescript helpers (TS <= 2.0) for compiling typescript while specifying --noEmitHelpers within your tsconfig.json .

Cross platform ( Node/Browser/WebWorker )

NOTE: Starting Typescript 2.1 this package won't be needed anymore

Instead you can provide --importHelpers together with --noEmitHelpers which will import emit helpers from Typescript "tslib" More info: https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/pull/9097

If you are using one of following ES2015/ES.next features with Typescript:

inheritance via class Foo extends Moo{}

async/await

decorators via experimentalDecorators

metadata reflection via emitDecoratorMetadata

Typescript will generate helper code in every one file. This can be a problem when dealing with code coverage or payload size of you library/app

To mitigate this problem Typescript starting from version 1.8 allow us to specify noEmitHelpers: true which wont generate these helpers.

And that's where this little utility comes into play, it defines those helpers just once for whole app.

Installation

npm install --save-dev ts-helpers

then load it from your app root file:

import 'ts-helpers' ;

and set tsconfig noEmitHelpers like following example:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "module" : "commonjs" , "target" : "es5" , "noImplicitAny" : false , "sourceMap" : true , "experimentalDecorators" : true , "emitDecoratorMetadata" : true , "moduleResolution" : "node" , "pretty" : true , "noEmitHelpers" : true }, "exclude" : [ "node_modules" ] }

That's it! enjoy ;)