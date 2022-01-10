Graphviz library for TypeScript.
The package can then be installed using npm:
# yarn
$ yarn add ts-graphviz
# or npm
$ npm install -S ts-graphviz
<script src="//unpkg.com/ts-graphviz/lib/bundle.min.js"></script>
import { digraph, toDot } from 'ts-graphviz';
const g = digraph('G');
const subgraphA = g.createSubgraph('A');
const nodeA1 = subgraphA.createNode('A_node1');
const nodeA2 = subgraphA.createNode('A_node2');
subgraphA.createEdge([nodeA1, nodeA2]);
const subgraphB = g.createSubgraph('B');
const nodeB1 = subgraphB.createNode('B_node1');
const nodeB2 = subgraphB.createNode('B_node2');
subgraphA.createEdge([nodeB1, nodeB2]);
const node1 = g.createNode('node1');
const node2 = g.createNode('node2');
g.createEdge([node1, node2]);
const dot = toDot(g);
console.log(dot);
digraph "G" {
"node1";
"node2";
subgraph "A" {
"A_node1";
"A_node2";
"A_node1" -> "A_node2";
"B_node1" -> "B_node2";
}
subgraph "B" {
"B_node1";
"B_node2";
}
"node1" -> "node2";
}
import { digraph, toDot } from 'ts-graphviz';
const G = digraph('G', (g) => {
const a = g.node('aa');
const b = g.node('bb');
const c = g.node('cc');
g.edge([a, b, c], {
[attribute.color]: 'red'
});
g.subgraph('A', (A) => {
const Aa = A.node('Aaa', {
[attribute.color]: 'pink'
});
const Ab = A.node('Abb', {
[attribute.color]: 'violet'
});
const Ac = A.node('Acc');
A.edge([Aa.port('a'), Ab, Ac, 'E'], {
[attribute.color]: 'red'
});
});
});
const dot = toDot(G);
console.log(dot);
digraph "G" {
"aa";
"bb";
"cc";
subgraph "A" {
"Aaa" [
color = "pink",
];
"Abb" [
color = "violet",
];
"Acc";
"Aaa":"a" -> "Abb" -> "Acc" -> "E" [
color = "red",
];
}
"aa" -> "bb" -> "cc" [
color = "red",
];
}
import { attribute, Digraph, Subgraph, Node, Edge, toDot } from 'ts-graphviz';
const G = new Digraph();
const A = new Subgraph('A');
const node1 = new Node('node1', {
[attribute.color]: 'red'
});
const node2 = new Node('node2', {
[attribute.color]: 'blue'
});
const edge = new Edge([node1, node2], {
[attribute.label]: 'Edge Label',
[attribute.color]: 'pink'
});
G.addSubgraph(A);
A.addNode(node1);
A.addNode(node2);
A.addEdge(edge);
const dot = toDot(G);
console.log(dot);
digraph {
subgraph "A" {
"node1" [
color = "red",
];
"node2" [
color = "blue",
];
"node1" -> "node2" [
label = "Edge Label",
color = "pink",
];
}
}
import { Digraph, Node, Edge, EdgeTarget, attribute, toDot } from 'ts-graphviz';
class MyCustomDigraph extends Digraph {
constructor() {
super('G', {
[attribute.label]: 'This is Custom Digraph',
});
}
}
class MyCustomNode extends Node {
constructor(id: number) {
super(`node${id}`, {
[attribute.label]: `This is Custom Node ${id}`
});
}
}
class MyCustomEdge extends Edge {
constructor(targets: ReadonlyArray<EdgeTarget>) {
super(targets, {
[attribute.label]: 'This is Custom Edge'
});
}
}
const digraph = new MyCustomDigraph();
const node1 = new MyCustomNode(1);
const node2 = new MyCustomNode(2);
const edge = new MyCustomEdge([node1, node2]);
digraph.addNode(node1);
digraph.addNode(node2);
digraph.addEdge(edge);
const dot = toDot(g);
console.log(dot);
digraph "G" {
label = "This is Custom Digraph";
"node1" [
label = "This is Custom Node 1",
];
"node2" [
label = "This is Custom Node 2",
];
"node1" -> "node2" [
label = "This is Custom Edge",
];
}
Graphviz-dot Test and Integration
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Yuki Yamazaki
💻 ⚠️ 📖 🤔
|
LaySent
🐛 ⚠️
|
elasticdotventures
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
For more info on how to contribute to ts-graphviz, see the docs.
This software is released under the MIT License, see LICENSE.