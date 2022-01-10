openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ts-graphviz

by ts-graphviz
0.16.0 (see all)

Simple Graphviz library for TypeScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GitHub Action npm version License: MIT code style: prettier PRs Welcome npm All Contributors

ts-graphviz

Graphviz library for TypeScript.

Key Feature

  • Export Dot language.
  • TypeScript Support.
  • Supports multiple runtime and module.
    • Node.js, Browser and Deno.
    • UMD, ESM, CommonJS
  • Zero dependencies.

Installation

The package can then be installed using npm:

NPM

Package manager

# yarn
$ yarn add ts-graphviz
# or npm
$ npm install -S ts-graphviz

Browser

<script src="//unpkg.com/ts-graphviz/lib/bundle.min.js"></script>

Examples

Script style

import { digraph, toDot } from 'ts-graphviz';

const g = digraph('G');

const subgraphA = g.createSubgraph('A');
const nodeA1 = subgraphA.createNode('A_node1');
const nodeA2 = subgraphA.createNode('A_node2');
subgraphA.createEdge([nodeA1, nodeA2]);

const subgraphB = g.createSubgraph('B');
const nodeB1 = subgraphB.createNode('B_node1');
const nodeB2 = subgraphB.createNode('B_node2');
subgraphA.createEdge([nodeB1, nodeB2]);

const node1 = g.createNode('node1');
const node2 = g.createNode('node2');
g.createEdge([node1, node2]);
const dot = toDot(g);
console.log(dot);

digraph "G" {
  "node1";
  "node2";
  subgraph "A" {
    "A_node1";
    "A_node2";
    "A_node1" -> "A_node2";
    "B_node1" -> "B_node2";
  }
  subgraph "B" {
    "B_node1";
    "B_node2";
  }
  "node1" -> "node2";
}

Callback style

import { digraph, toDot } from 'ts-graphviz';

 const G = digraph('G', (g) => {
  const a = g.node('aa');
  const b = g.node('bb');
  const c = g.node('cc');
  g.edge([a, b, c], {
    [attribute.color]: 'red'
  });
  g.subgraph('A', (A) => {
    const Aa = A.node('Aaa', {
      [attribute.color]: 'pink'
    });

    const Ab = A.node('Abb', {
      [attribute.color]: 'violet'
    });
    const Ac = A.node('Acc');
    A.edge([Aa.port('a'), Ab, Ac, 'E'], {
      [attribute.color]: 'red'
    });
  });
});

const dot = toDot(G);
console.log(dot);

digraph "G" {
  "aa";
  "bb";
  "cc";
  subgraph "A" {
    "Aaa" [
      color = "pink",
    ];
    "Abb" [
      color = "violet",
    ];
    "Acc";
    "Aaa":"a" -> "Abb" -> "Acc" -> "E" [
      color = "red",
    ];
  }
  "aa" -> "bb" -> "cc" [
    color = "red",
  ];
}

Class base API

import { attribute, Digraph, Subgraph, Node, Edge, toDot } from 'ts-graphviz';

const G = new Digraph();
const A = new Subgraph('A');
const node1 = new Node('node1', {
  [attribute.color]: 'red'
});
const node2 = new Node('node2', {
  [attribute.color]: 'blue'
});
const edge = new Edge([node1, node2], {
  [attribute.label]: 'Edge Label',
  [attribute.color]: 'pink'
});
G.addSubgraph(A);
A.addNode(node1);
A.addNode(node2);
A.addEdge(edge);
const dot = toDot(G);
console.log(dot);

digraph {
  subgraph "A" {
    "node1" [
      color = "red",
    ];
    "node2" [
      color = "blue",
    ];
    "node1" -> "node2" [
      label = "Edge Label",
      color = "pink",
    ];
  }
}

Custom Classes

import { Digraph, Node, Edge, EdgeTarget, attribute, toDot } from 'ts-graphviz';

class MyCustomDigraph extends Digraph {
  constructor() {
    super('G', {
      [attribute.label]: 'This is Custom Digraph',
    });
  }
}
class MyCustomNode extends Node {
  constructor(id: number) {
    super(`node${id}`, {
      [attribute.label]: `This is Custom Node ${id}`
    });
  }
}

class MyCustomEdge extends Edge {
  constructor(targets: ReadonlyArray<EdgeTarget>) {
    super(targets, {
      [attribute.label]: 'This is Custom Edge'
    });
  }
}

const digraph = new MyCustomDigraph();
const node1 = new MyCustomNode(1);
const node2 = new MyCustomNode(2);
const edge = new MyCustomEdge([node1, node2]);
digraph.addNode(node1);
digraph.addNode(node2);
digraph.addEdge(edge);
const dot = toDot(g);
console.log(dot);

digraph "G" {
  label = "This is Custom Digraph";
  "node1" [
    label = "This is Custom Node 1",
  ];
  "node2" [
    label = "This is Custom Node 2",
  ];
  "node1" -> "node2" [
    label = "This is Custom Edge",
  ];
}

See Also

Graphviz-dot Test and Integration

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Yuki Yamazaki
💻 ⚠️ 📖 🤔
LaySent
🐛 ⚠️
elasticdotventures
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Contributing

For more info on how to contribute to ts-graphviz, see the docs.

License

This software is released under the MIT License, see LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial