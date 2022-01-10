Graphviz library for TypeScript.

Key Feature

Export Dot language.

TypeScript Support.

Supports multiple runtime and module. Node.js, Browser and Deno. UMD, ESM, CommonJS

Zero dependencies.

Installation

The package can then be installed using npm:

Package manager

$ yarn add ts-graphviz $ npm install -S ts-graphviz

Browser

< script src = "//unpkg.com/ts-graphviz/lib/bundle.min.js" > </ script >

Examples

Script style

import { digraph, toDot } from 'ts-graphviz' ; const g = digraph( 'G' ); const subgraphA = g.createSubgraph( 'A' ); const nodeA1 = subgraphA.createNode( 'A_node1' ); const nodeA2 = subgraphA.createNode( 'A_node2' ); subgraphA.createEdge([nodeA1, nodeA2]); const subgraphB = g.createSubgraph( 'B' ); const nodeB1 = subgraphB.createNode( 'B_node1' ); const nodeB2 = subgraphB.createNode( 'B_node2' ); subgraphA.createEdge([nodeB1, nodeB2]); const node1 = g.createNode( 'node1' ); const node2 = g.createNode( 'node2' ); g.createEdge([node1, node2]); const dot = toDot(g); console .log(dot);

digraph "G" { "node1"; "node2"; subgraph "A" { "A_node1"; "A_node2"; "A_node1" -> "A_node2"; "B_node1" -> "B_node2"; } subgraph "B" { "B_node1"; "B_node2"; } "node1" -> "node2"; }

Callback style

import { digraph, toDot } from 'ts-graphviz' ; const G = digraph( 'G' , ( g ) => { const a = g.node( 'aa' ); const b = g.node( 'bb' ); const c = g.node( 'cc' ); g.edge([a, b, c], { [attribute.color]: 'red' }); g.subgraph( 'A' , ( A ) => { const Aa = A.node( 'Aaa' , { [attribute.color]: 'pink' }); const Ab = A.node( 'Abb' , { [attribute.color]: 'violet' }); const Ac = A.node( 'Acc' ); A.edge([Aa.port( 'a' ), Ab, Ac, 'E' ], { [attribute.color]: 'red' }); }); }); const dot = toDot(G); console .log(dot);

digraph "G" { "aa"; "bb"; "cc"; subgraph "A" { "Aaa" [ color = "pink", ]; "Abb" [ color = "violet", ]; "Acc"; "Aaa":"a" -> "Abb" -> "Acc" -> "E" [ color = "red", ]; } "aa" -> "bb" -> "cc" [ color = "red", ]; }

Class base API

import { attribute, Digraph, Subgraph, Node, Edge, toDot } from 'ts-graphviz' ; const G = new Digraph(); const A = new Subgraph( 'A' ); const node1 = new Node( 'node1' , { [attribute.color]: 'red' }); const node2 = new Node( 'node2' , { [attribute.color]: 'blue' }); const edge = new Edge([node1, node2], { [attribute.label]: 'Edge Label' , [attribute.color]: 'pink' }); G.addSubgraph(A); A.addNode(node1); A.addNode(node2); A.addEdge(edge); const dot = toDot(G); console .log(dot);

digraph { subgraph "A" { "node1" [ color = "red", ]; "node2" [ color = "blue", ]; "node1" -> "node2" [ label = "Edge Label", color = "pink", ]; } }

Custom Classes

import { Digraph, Node, Edge, EdgeTarget, attribute, toDot } from 'ts-graphviz' ; class MyCustomDigraph extends Digraph { constructor ( ) { super ( 'G' , { [attribute.label]: 'This is Custom Digraph' , }); } } class MyCustomNode extends Node { constructor ( id: number ) { super ( `node ${id} ` , { [attribute.label]: `This is Custom Node ${id} ` }); } } class MyCustomEdge extends Edge { constructor ( targets: ReadonlyArray<EdgeTarget> ) { super (targets, { [attribute.label]: 'This is Custom Edge' }); } } const digraph = new MyCustomDigraph(); const node1 = new MyCustomNode( 1 ); const node2 = new MyCustomNode( 2 ); const edge = new MyCustomEdge([node1, node2]); digraph.addNode(node1); digraph.addNode(node2); digraph.addEdge(edge); const dot = toDot(g); console .log(dot);

digraph "G" { label = "This is Custom Digraph"; "node1" [ label = "This is Custom Node 1", ]; "node2" [ label = "This is Custom Node 2", ]; "node1" -> "node2" [ label = "This is Custom Edge", ]; }

