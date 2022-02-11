Provides functions to help TypeScript GraphQL client development including auto completion, query validation, type generation and so on.
This plugin has the following features:
First, confirm that your project has typescript(v2.3.x or later) and graphql(v15.x.0 or later).
To install this plugin, execute the following:
npm install ts-graphql-plugin -D
And configure
plugins section in your tsconfig.json, for example:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "commonjs",
"target": "es5",
"plugins": [
{
"name": "ts-graphql-plugin",
"schema": "path-or-url-to-your-schema.graphql",
"tag": "gql"
}
]
}
}
It's ready to go. Launch your TypeScript IDE.
$ npx ts-graphql-plugin <command> [options]
If you install this plugin, a short alias
tsgql is also available instead of
ts-graphql-plugin.
Available commands are
typegen,
extract,
validate and
report. If you want more detail, run
ts-graphql-plugin --helpor
ts-graphql-plugin <command> --help in your console.
typegen command
Generate TypeScript types from GraphQL operations or fragments in your .ts source files. Here is an output example.
extract command
Extracts GraphQL operations and fragments from ts files and writes them to
manifest.json.
validate command
Validates your GraphQL operations and fragments in your ts files and report syntax or semantic errors.
report command
Extracts GraphQL operations and fragments from ts files and report them to a Markdown file. Here is an output example.
Pass plugin options to your tsconfig.json to configure this plugin.
/* tsconfig.json */
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"name": "ts-graphql-plugin",
/* plugin options */
"schema": "path-or-url-to-your-schema.graphql",
"tag": "gql",
...
}
]
}
}
schema
It's a required parameter and should point your GraphQL schema SDL file such as :
type Author {
id: ID!
firstName: String
lastName: String
posts: [Post]
}
type Post {
id: ID!
title: String
author: Author
votes: Int
}
type Query {
posts: [Post]
author(id: ID!): Author
}
Also you can use GraphQL introspection query result data such as:
{
"__schema": {
"queryType": {
"name": "Query"
},
"types": [
{
"kind": "OBJECT",
"name": "Query",
"description": null,
"fields": [
{
"name": "viewer",
:
You can pass URL and custom HTTP headers. It's useful to use an existing GraphQL server like GitHub v4 API. For example:
"schema": {
"http": {
"url": "https://api.github.com/graphql",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_GITHUB_API_TOKEN"
}
}
},
If you need to use more complex logic like fetch bearer token using client secret then you can build your http schema configuration using javascript. First, you need to setup your plugin configuration like below:
"schema": {
"http": {
"fromScript": "my-graphql-config.js"
}
},
Your script have to return valid
RequestSetup or
Promise<RequestSetup> object:
url: string;
method?: string; // default to 'POST'
headers?: { [key: string]: string };
Example how configuration script may look like:
// my-graphql-config.js
const fetch = require('node-fetch');
module.exports = projectRootPath =>
new Promise(resolve => {
fetch('http://localhost/identity-server/connect/token', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded',
},
body: `client_secret=${process.env.MY_CLIENT_SECRET}`,
})
.then(response => response.json())
.then(response => {
resolve({
url: 'http://localhost/graphql',
method: 'POST', // unnecessary, "POST" is default value
headers: {
Authorization: `Bearer ${response.access_token}`,
},
});
});
});
The
schema option accepts the following type:
type SchemaConfig =
| string
| {
file: {
path: string;
};
}
| {
http: {
url: string;
method?: string;
headers?: { [key: string]: string };
};
}
| {
http: {
fromScript: string;
};
};
tag
It's optional. When it's set, this plugin works only if the target template string is tagged by a function whose name is equal to this parameter.
If not set, this plugin treats all template strings in your .ts as GraphQL query.
For example:
import gql from 'graphql-tag';
// when tag paramter is 'gql'
const str1 = gql`query { }`; // work
const str2 = `<div></div>`; // don't work
const str3 = otherTagFn`foooo`; // don't work
It's useful to write multiple kinds template strings(e.g. one is Angular Component template, another is Apollo GraphQL query).
localSchemaExtensions
It's optional. If you want to extend server-side schema, derived from
schema option, you can set path of SDL file of your local extension.
For example:
# local-extension.graphql
directive @client on FIELD
type SomeClientOnlyType {
name: String!
}
extend type Query {
someLocalField: SomeClientOnlyType!
}
/* tsconfig.json */
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"name": "ts-graphql-plugin",
"schema": "base-schema.graphql",
"localSchemaExtensions": ["local-extension.graphql"]
}
]
}
}
The above example setting allows to write the following query:
const query = gql`
query {
someLocalField @client {
name
}
}
`;
typegen.addons
It's optional. You can extend CLI's
typegen command with this option.
For example, the following configuration loads
my-addon.ts, which is an Addon to map
URL custom GraphQL scalar field to TypeScript string type.
/* tsconfig.json */
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"name": "ts-graphql-plugin",
"schema": "schema.graphql",
"typegen": {
"addons": [
"./my-addon"
]
}
}
]
}
}
/* my-addon.ts */
import ts from 'typescript';
import { TypeGenAddonFactory } from 'ts-graphql-plguin';
const addonFactory: TypeGenAddonFactory = () => ({
customScalar({ scalarType }) {
if (scalarType.name === 'URL') {
return ts.factory.createKeywordTypeNode(ts.SyntaxKind.StringKeyword);
}
},
});
module.exports = addonFactory;
The
addons property accepts an array of strings. And each string should point Node.js module which implements
TypeGenAddonFactory interface. You can pass not only ".js" files but also ".ts" files.
If you learn how to create your Addon, see type generator customization guide for more details.
ts-graphql-plugin also provides built-in Addons. See also the Built-in Type Generator Addons section.
removeDuplicatedFragments
It's optional and default:
true. By default, this plugin ignores duplicated fragment definitions such as:
const fragment = gql`
fragment A on Query {
id
}
`;
const query = gql`
${fragment}
query MyQuery {
...A
}
${fragment}
# Duplicated fragment interpolation
`;
This option affects all editor supporting functions, results of CLI commands and results of transformation.
If you set this option
false, this plugin passes through query document without removing duplication.
typed-query-document
This Addon requires
graphql v15.4.0 or later. To enable this feature, configure as the following:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"name": "ts-graphql-plugin",
"tag": "gql",
"schema": "schema.graphql",
"typegen": {
"addons": [
"ts-graphql-plugin/addons/typed-query-document"
]
}
}
]
}
}
When enabled generated files export a type based on
TypedQueryDocumentNode from GraphQL. The type extends the standard
DocumentNode AST type but also includes types for result data and variables as type arguments.
To use this feature you can apply a type assertion to
gql template tag expressions that evaluate to a
DocumentNode value.
For example:
const query = gql`
query MyQuery($take: Int!) {
recipes(take: $take) {
id
title
}
}
` as import('./__generated__/my-query.ts').MyQueryDocument;
With that type assertion in place result data and variable types will automatically flow through any function that accepts the
TypedQueryDocumentNode type.
For example here is how you can write a wrapper for the
useQuery function from Apollo Client:
import { gql, QueryHookOptions, QueryResult, useQuery } from '@apollo/client';
import { TypedQueryDocumentNode } from 'graphql';
function useTypedQuery<ResponseData, Variables>(
query: TypedQueryDocumentNode<ResponseData, Variables>,
options: QueryHookOptions<ResponseData, Variables>,
): QueryResult<ResponseData, Variables> {
return useQuery(query, options);
}
// example usage
const { data } = useTypedQuery(query, { variables: { take: 100 } });
// ^ ^
// inferred type is `MyQuery` |
// |
// inferred type is `MyQueryVariables`
The result is that generated types are associated with queries at the point where the query is defined instead of at the points where the query is executed.
ts-graphql-plugin provides TypeScript custom transformer to static transform from query template strings to GraphQL AST. It's useful if you use https://github.com/apollographql/graphql-tag
/* webpack.config.js */
const TsGraphQLPlugin = require('ts-graphql-plugin/webpack');
const tsgqlPlugin = new TsGraphQLPlugin({
/* plugin options */
});
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.tsx?$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'ts-loader',
options: {
getCustomTransformers: () => ({
before: [
tsgqlPlugin.getTransformer({
/* transformer options */
}),
],
}),
},
},
],
},
plugins: [tsgqlPlugin],
};
NOTE: For now, this plugin transforms nothing when webpack's
--mode option is
development and webpack runs with
--watch option.
tsconfigPath optional
Set your project tsconfig json's file path. Default value:
tsconfig.json.
removeFragmentDefinitions optional
Default:
true. If set, the transformer transforms template strings which include only GraphQL fragment definitions to empty string literal.
For example, we finally does not need the GraphQL AST document of
fragment. We need interpolated GraphQL query AST for
query. So this transformer statically resolves
${fragment} interpolation and removes right-hand-side of the
fragment variable.
const fragment = gql`
fragment MyFragment on Query {
hello
}
`;
const query = gql`
${fragment}
query MyQuery {
...MyFragment
}
`;
documentTransformers optional
Default:
[]. You can set an array of GraphQL AST document visitor functions. The visitor functions should be compatible to https://graphql.org/graphql-js/language/#visit .
This tool analyzes template string literals in .ts files such as:
const query = gql`
query MyQuery = {
viewer {
id
name
}
}
`;
NOTE
This tool cannot interpret queries containing too complex TypeScript expressions because it statically explores GraphQL queries.
/* It's ok */
const fragment = gql`
fragment MyFragment on User {
id
name
}
`;
const query = gql`
${fragment}
query MyQuery {
viewer {
...MyFragment
}
}
`;
/* Bad */
const query = gql`
query MyQuery {
${someComplexFunction()}
}
`;
Keep your queries static (see also https://blog.apollographql.com/5-benefits-of-static-graphql-queries-b7fa90b0b69a ).
I've checked the operation with the following editors:
And the following editor have TypeScript plugin with LanguageService so they're compatible with this plugin:
graphql < 15.x, install
ts-graphql-plugin@^1.x.x.
See contribution guide.
This software is released under the MIT License, see LICENSE.txt.