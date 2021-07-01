openbase logo
tf

ts-force

by Charlie Jonas
3.0.2 (see all)

A Salesforce REST Client written in Typescript for Typescript

Documentation
1.4K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ts-force

alt text alt text Gitter

ts-force is a light-weight Salesforce ORM (more like an "opinionated" REST API client), which uses code generation to bring type safety to SObjects. It can be run both in browser or in node.js.

The MISSION of this project is to:

  1. Create the BEST possible developer experience for working with the salesforce REST API by:
  • Providing types for SObjects that are resilient to schema changes
  • Mapping SF API names to js friendly syntax
  • Make constructing SOQL queries as easy and fool-proof as possible. See Demo
  • Provide "Quality of Life" features by abstracting away some of the more tedious parts of working with the REST API (EG: queryMore, translating multi-select picklist to arrays, standardize error handling, etc)
  1. Maintain acceptable performance & reliability

Usage

See Documentation

