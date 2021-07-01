ts-force is a light-weight Salesforce ORM (more like an "opinionated" REST API client), which uses code generation to bring type safety to SObjects . It can be run both in browser or in node.js .

The MISSION of this project is to:

Create the BEST possible developer experience for working with the salesforce REST API by:

Providing types for SObjects that are resilient to schema changes

Mapping SF API names to js friendly syntax

Make constructing SOQL queries as easy and fool-proof as possible. See Demo

Provide "Quality of Life" features by abstracting away some of the more tedious parts of working with the REST API (EG: queryMore , translating multi-select picklist to arrays, standardize error handling, etc)

Maintain acceptable performance & reliability

Usage

