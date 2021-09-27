Distributed messaging in Typescript

ts-event-bus is a lightweight distributed messaging system. It allows several modules, potentially distributed over different runtime spaces to communicate through typed messages.

Getting started

Declare your events

Using ts-event-bus starts with the declaration of the interface that your components share:

import { slot, Slot } from "ts-event-bus" ; const MyEvents = { sayHello: slot< string >(), getTime: slot< null , string >(), multiply: slot<{ a: number ; b: number }, number >(), ping: slot< void >(), }; export default MyEvents;

Create EventBus

Your components will then instantiate an event bus based on this declaration, using whatever channel they may want to communicate on. If you specify no Channel , it means that you will exchange events in the same memory space.

For instance, one could connect two node processes over WebSocket:

import { createEventBus } from "ts-event-bus" ; import MyEvents from "./MyEvents.ts" ; import MyBasicWebSocketClientChannel from "./MyBasicWebSocketClientChannel.ts" ; const EventBus = createEventBus({ events: MyEvents, channels: [ new MyBasicWebSocketClientChannel( "ws://your_host" )], }); export default EventBus;

import { createEventBus } from "ts-event-bus" ; import MyEvents from "./MyEvents.ts" ; import MyBasicWebSocketServerChannel from "./MyBasicWebSocketServerChannel.ts" ; const EventBus = createEventBus({ events: MyEvents, channels: [ new MyBasicWebSocketServerChannel( "ws://your_host" )], });

Usage

Once connected, the clients can start by using the slots on the event bus

import EventBus from './firstModule.EventBus.ts' EventBus.say( 'michel' , 'Hello' ) EventBus.say( 'Hello' ) EventBus.say( 'michel' , 'Hello' ).then( () => { ... }) EventBus.getTime().then( ( time ) => { ... }) EventBus.multiply({a: 2 , b: 5 }).then( ( result ) => { ... }) EventBus.ping()

import EventBus from "./secondModule.EventBus.ts" ; EventBus.ping.on( () => { console .log( "pong" ); }); EventBus.say.on( "michel" , ( words ) => { console .log( "michel said" , words); }); EventBus.getTime.on( () => new Date ().toString); EventBus.multiply.on( ( { a, b } ) => new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { AsynchronousMultiplier(a, b, ( err, result ) => { if (err) { return reject(err); } resolve(result); }); }) );

Calls and subscriptions on slots are typechecked

EventBus.multiply({a: 1 , c: 2 }) EventBus.multiply.on( ( {a, b} ) => { if (a.length > 2 ) { ... } })

Lazy callbacks

Slots expose a lazy method that will allow you to call a "connect" callback when a first client connects to the slot, and a "disconnect" callback when the last client disconnect.

Remote or local clients are considered equally. If a client was already connected to the slot at the time when lazy is called, the "connect" callback is called immediately.

const connect = ( param ) => { console .log( `Someone somewhere has begun listening to the slot with .on on ${param} .` ); }; const disconnect = ( param ) => { console .log( `No one is listening to the slot anymore on ${param} .` ); }; const disconnectLazy = EventBus.ping.lazy(connect, disconnect); const unsubscribe = EventBus.ping().on( () => {}); unsubscribe(); const unsubscribe = EventBus.ping().on( "parameter" , () => {}); unsubscribe(); disconnectLazy();

Buffering

When the eventBus is created with channels, slots will wait for all transports to have registered callbacks before triggering.

This buffering mechanism can be disabled at the slot level with the noBuffer config option:

const MyEvents = { willWait: slot< string >(), wontWait: slot< string >({ noBuffer: true }), };

In order to re-establish a lost connection when triggering an event a Channel needs to implement the autoReconnect method. See example: RuntimeConnect It's also possible to fine tune and deactivate this feature on a per-slot basis :

const MyEvents = { willAutoReconnect: slot< string >(), wontNotAutoReconnect: slot< string >({ autoReconnect: false }), };

Syntactic sugar

You can combine events from different sources.

import { combineEvents } from "ts-event-bus" ; import MyEvents from "./MyEvents.ts" ; import MyOtherEvents from "./MyOtherEvents.ts" ; const MyCombinedEvents = combineEvents(MyEvents, MyOtherEvents); export default MyCombinedEvents;

Using and Implementing Channels

ts-event-bus comes with an abstract class GenericChannel. To implement your own channel create a new class extending GenericChannel , and call the method given by the abstract class: _connected() , _disconnected() , _error(e: Error) and _messageReceived(data: any) .

Basic WebSocket Channel example:

import { GenericChannel } from "ts-event-bus" ; export class MyBasicWebSocketChannel extends GenericChannel { private _ws: WebSocket | null = null ; private _host: string ; constructor ( host: string ) { super (); this ._host = host; this ._init(); } private _init(): void { const ws = new WebSocket( this ._host); ws.onopen = ( e: Event ) => { this ._connected(); this ._ws = ws; }; ws.onerror = ( e: Event ) => { this ._ws = null ; this ._error(e); this ._disconnected(); setTimeout( () => { this ._init(); }, 2000 ); }; ws.onclose = ( e: CloseEvent ) => { if (ws === this ._ws) { this ._ws = null ; this ._disconnected(); this ._init(); } }; ws.onmessage = ( e: MessageEvent ) => { this ._messageReceived(e.data); }; } }

Examples