A TypeScript library for enums, inspired by Java enums and forked from Enumify.

Motivation

Dr. Axel Rauschmeyer created Enumify to bring an analogue of Java's Enums to JavaScript. In a blog post, he explained why a naive implementation of enums in JavaScript lacks the power of Java Enums.

TypeScript Enums provide a start to a Java-style Enum implementation, but they lack the killer feature of Java's Enum: classes. Java's Enums are full classes, enabling properties and methods (including abstract methods and overriding within an enum). In contrast, TypeScript enums are limited to being namespaced integers or strings.

Enumify is a strong introduction to class-style enums in JavaScript, and this project ports the idea to TypeScript. This port loses the feature from Enumify of creating an enumeration from an array of Strings, but string-based TypeScript enums were added in 2.4.1, so that is not a large loss.

The basics

Install:

npm install ts-enums

Use:

import {Enum, EnumValue} from 'ts-enums' ; export class Color extends EnumValue { constructor ( name: string ) { super (name); } } class ColorEnumType extends Enum<Color> { RED: Color = new Color( 'RED name' ); GREEN: Color = new Color( 'GREEN name' ); BLUE: Color = new Color( 'BLUE name' ); constructor ( ) { super (); this .initEnum( 'Color' ); } } export const ColorEnum: ColorEnumType = new ColorEnumType(); console .log(ColorEnum.RED.toString()); console .log(ColorEnum.GREEN instanceof Color); new Color();

Unfortunately, this is not as terse as Enumify's syntax. Here are the steps:

We define the implementation of EnumValue that defines each of the instances. We implement each instance of the EnumValue as a property on the Enum. Within the Enum, we call initEnum() with a unique name to set up all of the Enum-specific behavior. We export an instance of the enum so that other modules can use it.

Properties of Enum classes

Enum exposes the getter values , which produces an Array with all enum values:

for ( const c of ColorEnum.values) { console .log(c.toString()); }

Enum exposes the methods byPropName and byDescription , to extract the EnumValue instance by either the property name of the object in the Enum or the description string passed into the EnumValue's constructor, respectively:

console .log(ColorEnum.byPropName( 'RED' ) === ColorEnum.RED); console .log(ColorEnum.byDescription( 'RED name' ) === ColorEnum.RED); true

Properties of enum values

Ts-Enums adds two properties to every enum value:

propName : the property name of the object in the Enum. > ColorEnum.BLUE.name 'BLUE'

ordinal : the position of the enum value within the Array values . > ColorEnum.BLUE.ordinal 2

Adding properties to enum values

The EnumValues are full TypeScript classes, enabling you to add properties and methods (see the tests for more examples).