Strictly typed utilities for working with TypeScript enums (and string/number literal union types).
NOTE: Be sure to read about supported TypeScript versions in the Requirements section.
$enum?
ts-enum-util provides type-safe utilities to improve the usefulness of TypeScript enums.
There are two major and distinct aspects to
ts-enum-util.
A wrapper around an enum, or "enum-like object", that provides a variety of type-safe utilities in terms of the run-time representation fo the enum's keys/values. Some examples include:
All of these utilities are very specifically typed for each enum via generics and type inference.
A visitor pattern for processing a single value whose type is an enum, or union of
string/number literals. It's like a switch statement that forces you to implement
every possible case (including
null or
undefined, if relevant), avoiding bugs
because you forgot to handle one of the enum's values, or because the enum
definition was updated with a new value and you forgot to update existing code to
handle the new value.
The more generalized "visit" functionallity has you associate a different function with each possible value of an enum or string/number literal union. The appropriate function is executed (and its return value returned) based on which value the argument is at run-time.
A streamlined "map" functionality has you simply associate values (of any type) with each possible value of an enum or string/number literal union. The appropriate mapped value is returned based on which value the argument is at run-time.
Install via NPM:
npm i -s ts-enum-util
Import
$enum:
import { $enum } from "ts-enum-util";
Define an
enum:
enum Color {
R,
G,
B
}
Use
$enum() as a function to access Enum Wrapper Utilities for your
enum:
// type of "values": Color[]
// value of "values": [0, 1, 2]
const values = $enum(Color).getValues();
Use
$enum.visitValue() or
$enum.mapValue() to access Enum Value Visitor/Mapper functionality:
function doColorAction(color: Color): void {
$enum.visitValue(color).with({
[Color.R]: () => {
window.alert("Red Alert!");
},
[Color.G]: () => {
window.location = "http://google.com";
},
[Color.B]: () => {
console.log("Blue");
}
});
}
function getColorLabel(color: Color | undefined): string {
return $enum.mapValue(color).with({
[Color.R]: "Red",
[Color.G]: "Green",
[Color.B]: "Blue",
[$enum.handleUndefined]: "Unspecified"
});
}
To keep the size of the README under control, usage documentation and examples have been split out to separate files:
ts-enum-util is all about strictly type-safe utilities
around TypeScript enums, so it would be much less useful in a plain JavaScript
project. More specifically, TypeScript 2.9 included advancements in handling
number literals as property names of object types, which is necessary for
implementing some
ts-enum-util functionality consistently for both string and
number enum types.
ts-enum-util, so they
must exist (either natively or via polyfill) in the run-time environment:
Map
WeakMap
Symbol
Symbol.iterator
Symbol.toStringTag
$enum?
I wanted something short, simple, and easy to remember that was unlikely to conflict with anything else so that no one would have to alias it when importing it. By exporting a clear, memorable, and uniquely named "thing", this allows you to simply start writing code that uses
$enum and most IDEs can take care of inserting the import { \$enum } from "ts-enum-util"; for you (either automatically, or with a quick keyboard shortcut).
I ended up using inspiration from the naming of jquery's
$() function. Many javascript developers are familiar with jquery, and the fact that
$() gives you a wrapper around a raw DOM element to expose additional/simplified functionality around the DOM element.
Similarly,
$enum() gives you a wrapper around a raw enum to expose additional/simplified functionality around the enum.