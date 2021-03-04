Emitting typescript as back to typescript.
ts-emitter is currently not maintained and should be seen as deprecated
Install as npm package:
$ npm install ts-emitter
The typescript compiler test suite is used to test the code generator. To create and run the test harness execute
$ npm run harness
import { fromPath, toSource } from 'ts-emitter';
const ast = fromPath('path/to/source-file.ts'));
// Do something with the AST
const source = toSource(ast);