openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
te

ts-emitter

by Markus Wolf
0.4.0 (see all)

Emitting typescript AST back to typescript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

130

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ts-emitter

GitHub license npm Travis codecov Commitizen friendly Standard Version renovate badge

Emitting typescript as back to typescript.

DEPRECATED

ts-emitter is currently not maintained and should be seen as deprecated

Features

  • Keep original source as much as possible and only update whats changed.

Usage

Installation

Install as npm package:

$ npm install ts-emitter

Tests

The typescript compiler test suite is used to test the code generator. To create and run the test harness execute

$ npm run update-harness[coverage-image]: https://coveralls.io/repos/github/KnisterPeter/ts-emitter/badge.svg?branch=master
55
[coverage-link]: https://coveralls.io/github/KnisterPeter/ts-emitter?branch=master
56
​
57
​
58
​
59

$ npm run harness

API

  import { fromPath, toSource } from 'ts-emitter';

  const ast = fromPath('path/to/source-file.ts'));
  // Do something with the AST
  const source = toSource(ast);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial