Emitting typescript as back to typescript.

DEPRECATED

ts-emitter is currently not maintained and should be seen as deprecated

Features

Keep original source as much as possible and only update whats changed.

Usage

Installation

Install as npm package:

$ npm install ts-emitter

Tests

The typescript compiler test suite is used to test the code generator. To create and run the test harness execute

$ npm run update-harness

$ npm run harness

API