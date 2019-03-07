ebml encoder and decoder written in TypeScript.

Fork of node-ebml

It is a fork of https://github.com/themasch/node-ebml

install

npm install ts-ebml --save

usage

show EBML structure on conosle

ts-ebml foo.webm 0 m 0 EBML 5 u 1 EBMLVersion 1 9 u 1 EBMLReadVersion 1 13 u 1 EBMLMaxIDLength 4 17 u 1 EBMLMaxSizeLength 8 21 s 1 DocType webm 28 u 1 DocTypeVersion 2 32 u 1 DocTypeReadVersion 2 36 m 0 Segment 48 m 1 Info 53 u 2 TimecodeScale 1000000 ...

node

import * as ebml from 'ts-ebml' ; const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const decoder = new ebml.Decoder(); fs.createReadStream( 'media/test.webm' ).on( 'data' , ( buf )=> { const ebmlElms = decoder.decode(buf); console .log(ebmlElms); });

browser

import * as ebml from 'ts-ebml' ; const decoder = new ebml.Decoder(); fetch( 'media/test.webm' ) .then( ( res )=> res.arrayBuffer() ) .then( ( buf )=> { const ebmlElms = decoder.decode(buf); console .log(ebmlElms); });

features

get WebP frame from MediaRecorder WebM VP8 Stream

create seekable webm from media-recoder

create playable webm to media-stream-api from media-recorder

see src/test.ts and src/example_seekable.ts

stable API

class Decoder { constructor ( ); decode(chunk: ArrayBuffer ): EBMLElementDetail[]; } class Encoder { constructor ( ); encode(elms: EBMLElementBuffer[]): ArrayBuffer ; } type EBMLElementBuffer = MasterElement | ChildElementBuffer; type EBMLElementDetail = (MasterElement | ChildElementValue) & ElementDetail; type MasterElement = { name: string ; type : "m" ; isEnd: boolean ; unknownSize?: boolean ; }; type ChildElementBuffer = { name: string ; type : "u" | "i" | "f" | "s" | "8" | "b" | "d" ; data: Buffer; }; type ChildElementValue = ChildElementBuffer & { value: number | string |Buffer| Date ; }; type ElementDetail = { tagStart: number ; tagEnd: number ; sizeStart: number ; sizeEnd: number ; dataStart: number ; dataEnd: number ; }; namespace tools { export function readVint ( buffer: Buffer, start: number ): null | ( {length: number ; value: number ; } ) ; export function writeVint ( val: number ): Buffer ; export function readBlock ( buf: ArrayBuffer ): EBML . SimpleBlock ; }

develop

npm run setup npm run init npm run build npm run lint npm run doc npm run check npm run test npm run example

license

MIT

related info

related issues

media recorder seekable webm

chrome

MediaRecorder output should have Cues element - https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=561606

Videos created with MediaRecorder API are not seekable / scrubbable - https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=569840

No duration or seeking cue for opus audio produced with mediarecoder - https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=599134

MediaRecorder: consider producing seekable WebM files - https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=642012

firefox

Seeking in WebM files with no Cues element is not supported - https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=657791

Recorder video clips result can't replay /seekable on firefox - https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=969290

others

Optimizing WebM Video for Faster Streaming and Seeking - https://rigor.com/blog/2016/02/optimizing-webm-video-for-faster-streaming-and-seeking

Creation of Seekable Files - https://github.com/w3c/mediacapture-record/issues/119

media recorder media source gap

chrome

MediaSource api not able to play webm video recorded from MediaRecorder - https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=606000

Video playback freezes using MediaSource API (MSE) - https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=678269

MediaSource API: Appending chunks to a SourceBuffer creates gaps and playback stops - https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=688490

Playback of video segments freezes with errors in media-internals - https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=711829

others

chrome

Regression: Playback of mediaStream recording shows blank video - https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=657532

firefox

Webm video recorded with MediaRecorder cannot be played more than once - https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1272371

related works