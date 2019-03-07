ebml encoder and decoder written in TypeScript.
It is a fork of https://github.com/themasch/node-ebml
npm install ts-ebml --save
$ ts-ebml foo.webm
0 m 0 EBML
5 u 1 EBMLVersion 1
9 u 1 EBMLReadVersion 1
13 u 1 EBMLMaxIDLength 4
17 u 1 EBMLMaxSizeLength 8
21 s 1 DocType webm
28 u 1 DocTypeVersion 2
32 u 1 DocTypeReadVersion 2
36 m 0 Segment
48 m 1 Info
53 u 2 TimecodeScale 1000000
...
import * as ebml from 'ts-ebml';
const fs = require('fs');
const decoder = new ebml.Decoder();
fs.createReadStream('media/test.webm').on('data', (buf)=>{
const ebmlElms = decoder.decode(buf);
console.log(ebmlElms);
});
import * as ebml from 'ts-ebml';
const decoder = new ebml.Decoder();
fetch('media/test.webm')
.then((res)=> res.arrayBuffer() )
.then((buf)=>{
const ebmlElms = decoder.decode(buf);
console.log(ebmlElms);
});
see
src/test.ts and
src/example_seekable.ts
class Decoder {
constructor();
decode(chunk: ArrayBuffer): EBMLElementDetail[];
}
class Encoder {
constructor();
encode(elms: EBMLElementBuffer[]): ArrayBuffer;
}
type EBMLElementBuffer = MasterElement | ChildElementBuffer;
type EBMLElementDetail = (MasterElement | ChildElementValue) & ElementDetail;
type MasterElement = {
name: string;
type: "m";
isEnd: boolean;
unknownSize?: boolean;
};
type ChildElementBuffer = {
name: string;
type: "u" | "i" | "f" | "s" | "8" | "b" | "d";
data: Buffer;
};
type ChildElementValue = ChildElementBuffer & {
value: number|string|Buffer|Date;
};
type ElementDetail = {
tagStart: number;
tagEnd: number;
sizeStart: number;
sizeEnd: number;
dataStart: number;
dataEnd: number;
};
namespace tools {
export function readVint(buffer: Buffer, start: number): null | ({length: number; value: number; });
export function writeVint(val: number): Buffer;
export function readBlock(buf: ArrayBuffer): EBML.SimpleBlock;
}
npm run setup # install cli tools
npm run init # install libraries
npm run build # build js code
npm run lint # tslint
npm run doc # typedoc
npm run check # type check
npm run test # build test
npm run example # build example
MOZ_LOG_FILE="log.txt" MOZ_LOG="MediaDemuxer:5" /Applications/FirefoxNightly.app/Contents/MacOS/firefox-bin
MOZ_LOG_FILE="log.txt" MOZ_LOG="MediaDemuxer:5" /Applications/Firefox.app/Contents/MacOS/firefox-bin
ffmpeg -i not_seekable.webm -c copy seekable.webm
mkclean --doctype 4 --keep-cues --optimize not_seekable.webm seekable.webm
webm_info -a foo.webm - https://chromium.googlesource.com/webm/libwebm
MIT