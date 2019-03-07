openbase logo
ts-ebml

by Legokichi Duckscallion
2.0.2 (see all)

EBML encoder and decoder

18.3K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ts-ebml

ebml encoder and decoder written in TypeScript.

Fork of node-ebml

It is a fork of https://github.com/themasch/node-ebml

install

npm install ts-ebml --save

usage

show EBML structure on conosle

$ ts-ebml foo.webm
0   m   0   EBML
5   u   1   EBMLVersion 1
9   u   1   EBMLReadVersion 1
13  u   1   EBMLMaxIDLength 4
17  u   1   EBMLMaxSizeLength 8
21  s   1   DocType webm
28  u   1   DocTypeVersion 2
32  u   1   DocTypeReadVersion 2
36  m   0   Segment
48  m   1   Info
53  u   2   TimecodeScale 1000000
...

node

import * as ebml from 'ts-ebml';
const fs = require('fs');

const decoder = new ebml.Decoder();

fs.createReadStream('media/test.webm').on('data', (buf)=>{
  const ebmlElms = decoder.decode(buf);
  console.log(ebmlElms);
});

browser

import * as ebml from 'ts-ebml';

const decoder = new ebml.Decoder();

fetch('media/test.webm')
  .then((res)=> res.arrayBuffer() )
  .then((buf)=>{
    const ebmlElms = decoder.decode(buf);
    console.log(ebmlElms);
  });

features

  • get WebP frame from MediaRecorder WebM VP8 Stream
  • create seekable webm from media-recoder
  • create playable webm to media-stream-api from media-recorder

see src/test.ts and src/example_seekable.ts

stable API

class Decoder {
  constructor();
  decode(chunk: ArrayBuffer): EBMLElementDetail[];
}

class Encoder {
  constructor();
  encode(elms: EBMLElementBuffer[]): ArrayBuffer;
}

type EBMLElementBuffer = MasterElement | ChildElementBuffer;
type EBMLElementDetail = (MasterElement | ChildElementValue) & ElementDetail;

type MasterElement = {
  name: string;
  type: "m";
  isEnd: boolean;
  unknownSize?: boolean;
};
type ChildElementBuffer = {
  name: string;
  type: "u" | "i" | "f" | "s" | "8" | "b" | "d";
  data: Buffer;
};
type ChildElementValue = ChildElementBuffer & {
  value: number|string|Buffer|Date;
};
type ElementDetail = {
  tagStart: number;
  tagEnd: number;
  sizeStart: number;
  sizeEnd: number;
  dataStart: number;
  dataEnd: number;
};
namespace tools {
  export function readVint(buffer: Buffer, start: number): null | ({length: number; value: number; });
  export function writeVint(val: number): Buffer;
  export function readBlock(buf: ArrayBuffer): EBML.SimpleBlock;
}

develop

npm run setup # install cli tools
npm run init  # install libraries
npm run build # build js code
npm run lint  # tslint
npm run doc   # typedoc
npm run check # type check
npm run test  # build test
npm run example # build example

debugging tools

license

MIT

related info

related issues

media recorder seekable webm

chrome

firefox

others

media recorder media source gap

chrome

others

chrome

firefox

related works

