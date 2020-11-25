Strongly-typed Node.js environment variables from
.env and
process.env.
Load environment variables from a
.env file for development, but deploy to an environment that injects them directly
(on
process.env) with no logic needed to differentiate dev from prod. Values from disk are merged with the process
environment (you decide whether
process.env or
.env takes precedence), validated against a simple schema, and
coerced to the appropriate types.
ts-dotenv maintains dev/prod parity by not caring whether variables come from
.env or
process.env, as long as
they’re all present and the correct types. Otherwise, it fails fast, so your alarms should start going off and/or your
rolling releases will abort. The thrown error details which variables are missing or have the wrong types.
Caution: Be careful removing variables from your prod environment; be sure to first remove them from the schema,
otherwise your server won’t boot and it will have nothing to roll back to. (Or you could catch the error
ts-dotenv
throws, and do your own logging or alerts, but you’ll lose automatic protection from pushing out builds with missing
variables. It’s a trade-off.)
# Comments are supported
TRACING=true
PORT=3000
NODE_ENV=production
APP_NAME=test-app
BASE_URL=https://api.example.com
#BASE_URL=https://development-api.example.com
EXTRA=true
import { strict as assert } from 'assert';
import { load } from 'ts-dotenv';
const env = load({
TRACING: Boolean,
PORT: Number,
APP_NAME: /^[-a-z]+$/,
BASE_URL: String,
NODE_ENV: [
'production' as const,
'development' as const,
],
});
assert.ok(env.TRACING === true);
assert.ok(env.PORT === 3000);
assert.ok(env.APP_NAME === 'test-app');
assert.ok(env.NODE_ENV === 'production');
assert.ok(env.BASE_URL === 'https://api.example.com');
assert.ok(env.EXTRA === undefined);
Note:
Number only supports integers
as const with string unions, to ensure a proper resulting environment type
Optional fields and default values can be defined with an extended schema specifier; for example:
const schema = {
TRACING: {
type: Boolean,
optional: true,
},
NODE_ENV: {
type: String,
default: 'local',
}
} as const;
Run
ts-dotenv from your app’s entry, to ensure variables are loaded before you wire up services and start serving
requests. The following pattern makes for easy, type-safe consumption of variables throughout your app:
index.ts
import { loadEnv } from './env';
loadEnv(); // Executed synchronously before the rest of your app loads
require('./server'); // Your server’s actual entry
env.ts
import { EnvType, load } from 'ts-dotenv';
export type Env = EnvType<typeof schema>;
export const schema = {
NODE_ENV: String,
};
export let env: Env;
export function loadEnv(): void {
env = load(schema);
}
example-module.ts
import { env } from './env';
if (env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
// ...
}
By default:
process.env take precedence
.env is the expected file name, loaded from the working directory
Change this through options:
import { resolve } from 'path';
import { load } from 'ts-dotenv';
const env = load(schema, 'lib/.env');
import { resolve } from 'path';
import { load } from 'ts-dotenv';
const env = load(schema, {
path: resolve(__dirname, '.env'),
encoding: 'iso-8859-1',
overrideProcessEnv: true,
});
This was inspired by
dotenv and
dotenv-extended, but written for first-class use in a TypeScript project.