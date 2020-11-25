Strongly-typed Node.js environment variables from .env and process.env .

Motivation

Load environment variables from a .env file for development, but deploy to an environment that injects them directly (on process.env ) with no logic needed to differentiate dev from prod. Values from disk are merged with the process environment (you decide whether process.env or .env takes precedence), validated against a simple schema, and coerced to the appropriate types.

ts-dotenv maintains dev/prod parity by not caring whether variables come from .env or process.env , as long as they’re all present and the correct types. Otherwise, it fails fast, so your alarms should start going off and/or your rolling releases will abort. The thrown error details which variables are missing or have the wrong types.

Caution: Be careful removing variables from your prod environment; be sure to first remove them from the schema, otherwise your server won’t boot and it will have nothing to roll back to. (Or you could catch the error ts-dotenv throws, and do your own logging or alerts, but you’ll lose automatic protection from pushing out builds with missing variables. It’s a trade-off.)

Usage

# Comments are supported TRACING=true PORT=3000 NODE_ENV=production APP_NAME=test-app BASE_URL=https://api.example.com #BASE_URL=https://development-api.example.com EXTRA=true

import { strict as assert } from 'assert' ; import { load } from 'ts-dotenv' ; const env = load({ TRACING: Boolean , PORT: Number , APP_NAME: /^[-a-z]+$/ , BASE_URL: String , NODE_ENV: [ 'production' as const , 'development' as const , ], }); assert.ok(env.TRACING === true ); assert.ok(env.PORT === 3000 ); assert.ok(env.APP_NAME === 'test-app' ); assert.ok(env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ); assert.ok(env.BASE_URL === 'https://api.example.com' ); assert.ok(env.EXTRA === undefined );

Note:

Number only supports integers

only supports integers Only string unions are supported

Use as const with string unions, to ensure a proper resulting environment type

Optionals & defaults

Optional fields and default values can be defined with an extended schema specifier; for example:

const schema = { TRACING: { type : Boolean , optional: true , }, NODE_ENV: { type : String , default : 'local' , } } as const ;

Boot

Run ts-dotenv from your app’s entry, to ensure variables are loaded before you wire up services and start serving requests. The following pattern makes for easy, type-safe consumption of variables throughout your app:

import { loadEnv } from './env' ; loadEnv(); require ( './server' );

import { EnvType, load } from 'ts-dotenv' ; export type Env = EnvType< typeof schema>; export const schema = { NODE_ENV: String , }; export let env: Env; export function loadEnv ( ): void { env = load(schema); }

import { env } from './env' ; if (env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ) { }

Options

By default:

Values in process.env take precedence

take precedence .env is the expected file name, loaded from the working directory

Change this through options:

import { resolve } from 'path' ; import { load } from 'ts-dotenv' ; const env = load(schema, 'lib/.env' );

import { resolve } from 'path' ; import { load } from 'ts-dotenv' ; const env = load(schema, { path: resolve(__dirname, '.env' ), encoding: 'iso-8859-1' , overrideProcessEnv: true , });

Improvements

Add support for floats

Add support for number union types

Acknowledgements