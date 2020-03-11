This packages exposes types that allow you to extract deeply nested types.
type DeepExtractTypeSkipArrays<Source, Path extends [...string[]]>
Extracts a deeply-nested type from the target
Path in
Source, skipping arrays and ignoring null|undefined|optional types:
type QueryResult = { allPosts?: Array<{ users?: Array<{ name: string }> }> };
// will be { name: string }
type User = DeepExtractTypeSkipArrays<QueryResult, ["allPosts", "users"]>;
type DeepExtractType<Source, Path extends [...(string | number)[]]>
Extracts a deeply-nested type from the target
Path in
Source, ignoring null|undefined|optional types:
type QueryResult = { user?: { firstPost?: { title: string } } };
// will be { title: string }
type Post = DeepExtractType<QueryResult, ["user", "firstPost"]>;