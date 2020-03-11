openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tde

ts-deep-extract-types

by Lenz Weber
1.0.1 (see all)

This packages exposes types that allow you to extract deeply nested types.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This packages exposes types that allow you to extract deeply nested types.

type DeepExtractTypeSkipArrays<Source, Path extends [...string[]]>

Extracts a deeply-nested type from the target Path in Source, skipping arrays and ignoring null|undefined|optional types:

type QueryResult = { allPosts?: Array<{ users?: Array<{ name: string }> }> };
// will be { name: string }
type User = DeepExtractTypeSkipArrays<QueryResult, ["allPosts", "users"]>;

type DeepExtractType<Source, Path extends [...(string | number)[]]>

Extracts a deeply-nested type from the target Path in Source, ignoring null|undefined|optional types:

type QueryResult = { user?: { firstPost?: { title: string } } };
// will be { title: string }
type Post = DeepExtractType<QueryResult, ["user", "firstPost"]>;

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial