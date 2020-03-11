This packages exposes types that allow you to extract deeply nested types.

type DeepExtractTypeSkipArrays<Source, Path extends [...string[]]>

Extracts a deeply-nested type from the target Path in Source , skipping arrays and ignoring null|undefined|optional types:

type QueryResult = { allPosts?: Array <{ users?: Array <{ name: string }> }> }; type User = DeepExtractTypeSkipArrays<QueryResult, [ "allPosts" , "users" ]>;

type DeepExtractType<Source, Path extends [...(string | number)[]]>

Extracts a deeply-nested type from the target Path in Source , ignoring null|undefined|optional types: