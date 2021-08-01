TypeScript package which smartly trims and strips indentation from multi-line strings.
import dedent from 'dedent';
console.log(dedent`A string that gets so long you need to break it over
multiple lines. Luckily dedent is here to keep it
readable without lots of spaces ending up in the string
itself.`);
console.log(dedent`
A string that gets so long you need to break it over
multiple lines. Luckily dedent is here to keep it
readable without lots of spaces ending up in the string
itself.
`);
A string that gets so long you need to break it over
multiple lines. Luckily dedent is here to keep it
readable without lots of spaces ending up in the string
itself.
console.log(dedent`
Leading and trailing lines will be trimmed, so you can write something like
this and have it work as you expect:
* how convenient it is
* that I can use an indented list
- and still have it do the right thing
That's all.
`);
Leading and trailing lines will be trimmed, so you can write something like
this and have it work as you expect:
* how convenient it is
* that I can use an indented list
- and still have it do the right thing
That's all.
console.log(dedent`
Also works fine
${1}. With any kind of
${2}. Placeholders
`);
Also works fine
1. With any kind of
2. Placeholders
console.log(dedent(`
Wait! I lied. Dedent can also be used as a function.
`);
Wait! I lied. Dedent can also be used as a function.
MIT
See history for more details.
2.2.0 2021-08-01 Add indentation to values with multiline strings & added ESM module
2.1.1 2021-03-31 Update dependencies
2.1.0 2021-03-24 Bugfixes
2.0.0 2020-09-28 Bugfixes
1.2.0 2020-09-28 Update dependencies and a couple of minor improvments
1.1.0 2019-07-26 Update dependencies and fixed links in readme
1.0.0 2018-06-14 Initial release