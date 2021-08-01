openbase logo
Readme

TypeScript Dedent

codecov

TypeScript package which smartly trims and strips indentation from multi-line strings.

Usage Examples

import dedent from 'dedent';

console.log(dedent`A string that gets so long you need to break it over
                    multiple lines. Luckily dedent is here to keep it
                    readable without lots of spaces ending up in the string
                    itself.`);

console.log(dedent`
  A string that gets so long you need to break it over
  multiple lines. Luckily dedent is here to keep it
  readable without lots of spaces ending up in the string
  itself.
`);

A string that gets so long you need to break it over
multiple lines. Luckily dedent is here to keep it
readable without lots of spaces ending up in the string
itself.

console.log(dedent`
  Leading and trailing lines will be trimmed, so you can write something like
  this and have it work as you expect:

    * how convenient it is
    * that I can use an indented list
        - and still have it do the right thing

  That's all.
`);

Leading and trailing lines will be trimmed, so you can write something like
this and have it work as you expect:

  * how convenient it is
  * that I can use an indented list
    - and still have it do the right thing

That's all.

console.log(dedent`
  Also works fine

  ${1}. With any kind of
  ${2}. Placeholders
`);

Also works fine

1. With any kind of
2. Placeholders

console.log(dedent(`
  Wait! I lied. Dedent can also be used as a function.
`);

Wait! I lied. Dedent can also be used as a function.

License

MIT

Based on

Changelog

See history for more details.

  • 2.2.0 2021-08-01 Add indentation to values with multiline strings & added ESM module
  • 2.1.1 2021-03-31 Update dependencies
  • 2.1.0 2021-03-24 Bugfixes
  • 2.0.0 2020-09-28 Bugfixes
  • 1.2.0 2020-09-28 Update dependencies and a couple of minor improvments
  • 1.1.0 2019-07-26 Update dependencies and fixed links in readme
  • 1.0.0 2018-06-14 Initial release

