TypeScript Dedent

TypeScript package which smartly trims and strips indentation from multi-line strings.

Usage Examples

import dedent from 'dedent' ; console .log(dedent `A string that gets so long you need to break it over multiple lines. Luckily dedent is here to keep it readable without lots of spaces ending up in the string itself.` ); console .log(dedent ` A string that gets so long you need to break it over multiple lines. Luckily dedent is here to keep it readable without lots of spaces ending up in the string itself. ` );

A string that gets so long you need to break it over multiple lines. Luckily dedent is here to keep it readable without lots of spaces ending up in the string itself.

console .log(dedent ` Leading and trailing lines will be trimmed, so you can write something like this and have it work as you expect: * how convenient it is * that I can use an indented list - and still have it do the right thing That's all. ` );

Leading and trailing lines will be trimmed, so you can write something like this and have it work as you expect: * how convenient it is * that I can use an indented list - and still have it do the right thing That's all.

console .log(dedent ` Also works fine ${ 1 } . With any kind of ${ 2 } . Placeholders ` );

Also works fine 1. With any kind of 2. Placeholders

console .log(dedent( ` Wait! I lied. Dedent can also be used as a function. ` );

Wait! I lied. Dedent can also be used as a function.

License

MIT

Based on

dedent by ~dmnd

dedent-js by ~martin-kolarik

Changelog

See history for more details.