Debounce creates a new function
g, which when called will delay the invocation of the original function
f until
n milliseconds, BUT drop previous pending delayed emissions if a new invocation is made before
n milliseconds.
It's very useful for scenarios when it's better to limit the number of times the function is called. E.g. think of search input which fetches data from API. It's enough display search results after user has stopped entering characters for some time.
You can install this package using
npm using the command below
npm install ts-debounce
If you prefer
yarn, install using the command below
yarn add ts-debounce
import { debounce } from "ts-debounce";
const debouncedFunction = debounce(originalFunction, waitMilliseconds, options);
originalFunction
waitMilliseconds
options
isImmediate (boolean)
true then
originalFunction will be called immediately, but on subsequent calls of the debounced function original function won't be called, unless
waitMilliseconds passed after last call
maxWait (number)
originalFunction after
maxWait time has passed, even if the debounced function is called in the meantime
wait is set to
100 and
maxWait to
200, then if the debounced function is called every 50ms, then the original function will be called after 200ms anyway
callback (function)
originalFunction is debounced and receives as first parameter returned data from
originalFunction
The returned debounced function can be cancelled by calling
cancel() on it.
const debouncedFunction = debounce(originalFunction, waitMilliseconds, options);
debouncedFunction.cancel();
Since v3
ts-debounce has Promise support. Everytime you call debounced function a promise is returned which will be resolved when the original function will be finally called. This promise will be rejected, if the debounced function will be cancelled.
You can also debounce a function
f which returns a promise. The returned promise(s) will resolve (unless cancelled) with the return value of the original function.
const asyncFunction = async () => "value";
const g = debounce(asyncFunction);
const returnValue = await g();
returnValue === "value"; // true
This implementation is based upon following sources:
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
