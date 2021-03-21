openbase logo
td

ts-date

by standy
3.0.2

Type-safe Date

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status dependencies Status MIT License NPM Version Conventional Commits

ts-date is a Date library written in Typescript for Typescript

Main difference from most javascript Date libraries is:

  • you will never get "Invalid Date", if you follow types
  • literally no overhead under native Date, take a look at benchmarks
  • provides tree-shakeable pure functions

Usage

import { parse, format, addMonth } from "ts-date/esm/locale/en";
const date = parse("1st August 2017", "Do MMMM YYYY");
const result = format(addMonth(date, 1), "Do MMMM YYYY"); // 1st September 2017

ES6 modules and CommonJS

To get full benefit from tree shaking you can import from ts-date/esm/*
See resolve.alias for Webpack, or rollup-plugin-alias for Rollup

Locales

There is different import for each locale: ts-date/locale/*
For now there is en, da and ru

⚠️ Directly ts-date exports without any locale

Compare type system with momentjs

With momentjs you have no warnings here:

import * as moment from "moment";
function someDateProcessing(isoDate: string): string {
    const m = moment(isoDate);
    return m.format("YYYY-MM-DD"); // "Invalid date"
}
someDateProcessing("The Day After Tomorrow");

With ts-date you forced to make checks or add a null as possible result

import { format, parseIso } from "ts-date";
function dateProcessingWithSafetyBelt(pleaseIsoDate: string): string {
    const d = parseIso(pleaseIsoDate); // Type is 'ValidDate | null'

    // Warning here:
    return format(d, "YYYY-MM-DD"); // Type is 'string | null'
    // TS2322:Type 'string | null' is not assignable to type 'string'.

    // To avoid warning should:
    // - change function type to 'string | null'
    // - throw error
    // - or return another magic string explicitly
    if (d === null) {
        throw new TypeError(`ISO 8601 format expected`);
    }
    d; // Type is 'ValidDate'
    return format(d, "YYYY-MM-DD"); // Type is 'string'
}

ValidDate type

ValidDate type – the immutable wrapper type under Date, actually ValidDate becomes a Date after compile

ValidDate creation occurs through methods which will return null instead of Date("Invalid Date")

import { parseIso, format } from "ts-date/locale/en";
const d = parseIso("2021-12-21"); // ValidDate | null
format(d, "Do MMMM YYYY"); // Type is 'string | null'
if (d) {
    d; // ValidDate
    format(d, "Do MMMM YYYY"); // Type is 'string'
    // no "Invalid Date" option here
} else {
    d; // null
    format(null, "Do MMMM YYYY"); // Type is 'null'
}

Since ValidDate is Date, you can use some Date methods:

const d = parseIso("2021-12-21");
if (d) {
    d.getDate(); // 21
}

To make ValidDate immutable, all methods for Date mutation are banned in type:

d.setDate(0); // Typescript will warn here

Browser support

Sauce Test Status

Should work fine without polyfills in every modern browser and IE9+ Chrome 5+, Edge, Firefox 4.0+, IE 9+, Opera 12+, Safari 5+

Api

NOTE: Mostly methods will return null for null or invalid input

Tokens

This tokens can be used for parsing and formatting dates:

tokenmeaningexample
YYYY4 digit year2018
YY2 digit year18
MMMMmonthJanuary, December
MMMshort monthJan, Dec
MM, Mmonth number01, 1
DD, Dday of month02, 2
ddddday of weekFriday, Sunday
dddshort day of weekFri, Sun
dd2 letter day of weekFr, Su
HH, Hhour-240..24
hh, hhour-120..12
AmeridiemAM, PM
ameridiemam, pm
aameridiema.m., p.m.
mm, mminute0..59
ss, ssecond0..59
SSS, SS, Smillisecond0..999
Ztimezone-12:00..+12:00
ZZtimezone-1200..+1200

Date parsing and creation

parse(date: string, template: string): ValidDate | null

Parse date by template using tokens

parse("2018 July 12", "YYYY MMMM D"); // = Date(2018-07-12)

parseIso(dateIso: string): ValidDate | null

Parse most of ISO 8601 formats

parseIso("2018-06-12T19:30"); // = Date(2018-06-12T19:30)

fromDate(date: Date | number): ValidDate | null

Creates ValidDate from Date object Similar to isValidDate, but returns new valid date or null

newValidDate(...args): ValidDate

Create ValidDate, same signature as new Date(...)

isValidDate(date: Date): boolean

Type guard for ValidDate, returns true if date is valid

Date formatting

format(date: ValidDate, template: string): string

Format by template using tokens

format(new Date("2018-07-12"), "YYYY MMMM D"); // = '2018 July 12'

formatDateIso(ValidDate): string

Format as YYYY-MM-DD ISO string

formatDateTimeIso(ValidDate): string

Format as YYYY-MM-DD[T]HH:MM ISO string

formatLocalIso(ValidDate): string

Format as YYYY-MM-DD[T]HH:MM:SS.sss ISO string

Date manipulations

add[Units](date: ValidDate, amount: number): ValidDate

Adding fixed amount of units. First argument should be ValidDate, null or either. Result will be same type as input

addMilliseconds;
addSeconds;
addMinutes;
addHours;
addDate;
addMonth;
addYear;

reset[Units](date: ValidDate): ValidDate

Reset to default all units after method's name unit

resetYear;
resetMonth;
resetISOWeek;
resetDate;
resetHours;
resetMinutes;
resetSeconds;

Example:

resetYear(newValidDate(2017, 5, 30, 12, 30)); // = Date(2017-01-01)

diff[Units](d1: ValidDate, d2: ValidDate): number

Return whole amount of [units] between first and second date, same as you expect from d1 - d2
In case one of arguments is null or Date("Invalid Date"), result is null

diffMilliseconds;
diffSeconds;
diffMinutes;
diffHours;
diffDate;
diffMonth;
diffYear;

Example:

diffDate(new Date(2018, 5, 10, 18), new Date(2018, 5, 1, 12)); // = 9
diffDate(new Date(2018, 5, 10, 18), new Date(2018, 5, 1, 20)); // = 8

diffCalendar[Units](d1: ValidDate, d2: ValidDate): number

Enumerate units between dates

diffCalendarDate;
diffCalendarMonth;
diffCalendarYear;

Example:

diffCalendarDate(new Date(2018, 5, 10, 18), new Date(2018, 5, 1, 12)); // = 9
diffCalendarDate(new Date(2018, 5, 10, 18), new Date(2018, 5, 1, 20)); // = 9 <-- different from diffDate

function isToday(d: ValidDate) {
    return diffCalendarDate(d, newValidDate()) === 0;
}

