ts-date is a Date library written in Typescript for Typescript

Main difference from most javascript Date libraries is:

you will never get "Invalid Date" , if you follow types

, if you follow types literally no overhead under native Date , take a look at benchmarks

, take a look at benchmarks provides tree-shakeable pure functions

Usage

import { parse, format, addMonth } from "ts-date/esm/locale/en" ; const date = parse( "1st August 2017" , "Do MMMM YYYY" ); const result = format(addMonth(date, 1 ), "Do MMMM YYYY" );

ES6 modules and CommonJS

To get full benefit from tree shaking you can import from ts-date/esm/*

See resolve.alias for Webpack, or rollup-plugin-alias for Rollup

Locales

There is different import for each locale: ts-date/locale/*

For now there is en , da and ru

⚠️ Directly ts-date exports without any locale

Compare type system with momentjs

With momentjs you have no warnings here:

import * as moment from "moment" ; function someDateProcessing ( isoDate: string ): string { const m = moment(isoDate); return m.format( "YYYY-MM-DD" ); } someDateProcessing( "The Day After Tomorrow" );

With ts-date you forced to make checks or add a null as possible result

import { format, parseIso } from "ts-date" ; function dateProcessingWithSafetyBelt ( pleaseIsoDate: string ): string { const d = parseIso(pleaseIsoDate); return format(d, "YYYY-MM-DD" ); if (d === null ) { throw new TypeError ( `ISO 8601 format expected` ); } d; return format(d, "YYYY-MM-DD" ); }

ValidDate type – the immutable wrapper type under Date , actually ValidDate becomes a Date after compile

ValidDate creation occurs through methods which will return null instead of Date("Invalid Date")

import { parseIso, format } from "ts-date/locale/en" ; const d = parseIso( "2021-12-21" ); format(d, "Do MMMM YYYY" ); if (d) { d; format(d, "Do MMMM YYYY" ); } else { d; format( null , "Do MMMM YYYY" ); }

Since ValidDate is Date , you can use some Date methods:

const d = parseIso( "2021-12-21" ); if (d) { d.getDate(); }

To make ValidDate immutable, all methods for Date mutation are banned in type:

d.setDate( 0 );

Browser support

Should work fine without polyfills in every modern browser and IE9+ Chrome 5+, Edge, Firefox 4.0+, IE 9+, Opera 12+, Safari 5+

Api

NOTE: Mostly methods will return null for null or invalid input

Tokens

This tokens can be used for parsing and formatting dates:

token meaning example YYYY 4 digit year 2018 YY 2 digit year 18 MMMM month January, December MMM short month Jan, Dec MM, M month number 01, 1 DD, D day of month 02, 2 dddd day of week Friday, Sunday ddd short day of week Fri, Sun dd 2 letter day of week Fr, Su HH, H hour-24 0..24 hh, h hour-12 0..12 A meridiem AM, PM a meridiem am, pm aa meridiem a.m., p.m. mm, m minute 0..59 ss, s second 0..59 SSS, SS, S millisecond 0..999 Z timezone -12:00..+12:00 ZZ timezone -1200..+1200

Parse date by template using tokens

parse( "2018 July 12" , "YYYY MMMM D" );

Parse most of ISO 8601 formats

parseIso( "2018-06-12T19:30" );

Creates ValidDate from Date object Similar to isValidDate , but returns new valid date or null

Create ValidDate , same signature as new Date(...)

Type guard for ValidDate , returns true if date is valid

Format by template using tokens

format( new Date ( "2018-07-12" ), "YYYY MMMM D" );

Format as YYYY-MM-DD ISO string

Format as YYYY-MM-DD[T]HH:MM ISO string

Format as YYYY-MM-DD[T]HH:MM:SS.sss ISO string

Adding fixed amount of units. First argument should be ValidDate , null or either. Result will be same type as input

addMilliseconds; addSeconds; addMinutes; addHours; addDate; addMonth; addYear;

Reset to default all units after method's name unit

resetYear; resetMonth; resetISOWeek; resetDate; resetHours; resetMinutes; resetSeconds;

Example:

resetYear(newValidDate( 2017 , 5 , 30 , 12 , 30 ));

Return whole amount of [units] between first and second date, same as you expect from d1 - d2

In case one of arguments is null or Date("Invalid Date") , result is null

diffMilliseconds; diffSeconds; diffMinutes; diffHours; diffDate; diffMonth; diffYear;

Example:

diffDate( new Date ( 2018 , 5 , 10 , 18 ), new Date ( 2018 , 5 , 1 , 12 )); diffDate( new Date ( 2018 , 5 , 10 , 18 ), new Date ( 2018 , 5 , 1 , 20 ));

Enumerate units between dates

diffCalendarDate; diffCalendarMonth; diffCalendarYear;

Example: