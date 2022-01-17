ts-custom-error is a tiny (~500 bytes of minified & gzipped Javascript) package providing a
CustomError class and a
customErrorFactory function to easily extends native Error in node and evergreen browsers.
It's written in Typescript and try to offer the best development and debug experiences: bundled in Javascript with Typescript definition files, map files and bundled js files for various environments: transpiled to es5 with commonjs, module and umd exports, the umd bundle is also available minified for easy import in browsers.
Because extending native Error in node and in browsers is tricky
class MyError extends Error {
constructor(m) {
super(m)
}
}
doesn't work as expected in ES6 and is broken in Typescript.
CustomError class
Simply extends and call
super in you custom constructor.
import { CustomError } from 'ts-custom-error'
class HttpError extends CustomError {
public constructor(
public code: number,
message?: string,
) {
super(message)
}
}
...
new HttpError(404, 'Not found')
You may want more advanced contructor logic and custom methods, see examples
customErrorFactory factory
Custom error contructor returned by the factory pass the same unit tests as Class constructor.
Factory still allows custom logic inside constructor:
import { customErrorFactory } from 'ts-custom-error'
const HttpError = customErrorFactory(function HttpError (code: number, message= '') {
this.code = code
this.message = message
})
...
new HttpError(404, 'Not found')
Custom Error from
customErrorFactory can:
HttpError(404, 'Not found')
import { customErrorFactory } from 'ts-custom-error'
const ValidationError = customErrorFactory(function ValidationError (message= 'Invalid parameter') {
this.message = message
}, TypeError)
Unexpected results are:
instanceof
You may fix this behaviour by:
--mangle 'except=["MyError"]' (need to specify all custom error names) or
--keep_fnames /
--keep_classnames (nothing to specify but your bundle size will be larger)
import { CustomError } from 'ts-custom-error'
class MyError extends CustomError {
constructor() {
super()
// Set name explicitly as minification can mangle class names
Object.defineProperty(this, 'name', { value: 'MyError' })
}
}
import { customErrorFactory } from 'ts-custom-error'
const MyError = customErrorFactory(function MyError () {
// Set name explicitly as minification can remove function expression names
Object.defineProperty(this, 'name', { value: 'MyError' })
})
npm start
npm test
npm run coverage
npm run commit
⚠️ This project is mainly a pet project and its first purpose is to be a playground for various external services and tools:
Starting version 3.0.0 this project is under MIT licence, there are no code change between version 2.2.2 and version 3.0.0 but changing licence was considered as a breaking change. All versions < 3.0.0 are under WTFPL.