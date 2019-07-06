An opinionated TSLint configuration preset. Works best together with strict TypeScript settings and Prettier.
First, install
ts-config as a dev dependency:
# Install using Yarn
yarn add -D ts-config tslint typescript
# or install using npm
npm install -D ts-config tslint typescript
Then use the CLI to create a TSLint configuration file that extends this configuration preset:
npx ts-config init-tslint
Optional: Use the CLI to create a TypeScript configuration file with strict settings:
# Create a TypeScript configuration
npx ts-config init-typescript
# or create a TypeScript configuration for a React project
npx ts-config init-typescript --react
Now you can run TSLint as follows (assuming that TypeScript and Prettier are configured accordingly):
# Lint your TS sources
npx tslint --config tslint.json --project . '**/*.{ts,tsx}'
# and lint your JS sources
npx tslint --config tslint.json '**/*.{js,jsx}'
$ npx ts-config init-tslint help
Creates a TSLint configuration file that extends this configuration preset.
USAGE
$ ts-config init-tslint
OPTIONS
-c, --config=config [default: tslint.json]
-f, --force overwrite an existing configuration file
-h, --help show CLI help
EXAMPLES
$ ts-config init-tslint
$ ts-config init-tslint --config='tslint.build.json' --force
$ npx ts-config init-typescript help
Creates a TypeScript configuration file with strict settings.
USAGE
$ ts-config init-typescript
OPTIONS
-c, --config=config [default: tsconfig.json]
-f, --force overwrite an existing configuration file
-h, --help show CLI help
-r, --react add React-specific settings
EXAMPLES
$ ts-config init-typescript
$ ts-config init-typescript --config='tsconfig.build.json' --force --react
This dynamically generated configuration preset is compatible to
TSLint in version
^5.10.0. It is based
on the built-in configuration preset
tslint:all:
tslint:allturns on all rules to their strictest settings. This will use type checking, so it must be combined with the
--project option. (Exceptions include rules such as
"ban",
"import-blacklist", and
"file-header", which have no sensible defaults, and deprecated rules.)
It is assumed that TypeScript is configured with strict settings. Also, it is assumed that Prettier is used for formatting your sources.
The deviations from the configuration preset
tslint:all@5.18.0
are documented below:
{
- align: {
- options: [
- "parameters"
- "arguments"
- "statements"
- "elements"
- "members"
- ]
- }
+ align: false
}
{
- arrow-parens: true
+ arrow-parens: false
}
{
comment-format: {
options: [
"check-space"
- "check-uppercase"
]
}
}
{
- completed-docs: true
+ completed-docs: false
}
{
file-name-casing: {
- options: "camel-case"
+ options: [
+ "kebab-case"
+ ]
}
}
{
- indent: {
- options: [
- "spaces"
- ]
- }
+ indent: false
}
{
- max-classes-per-file: {
- options: 1
- }
+ max-classes-per-file: false
}
{
- max-file-line-count: {
- options: 1000
- }
+ max-file-line-count: false
}
{
- max-line-length: {
- options: {
- limit: 120
- }
- }
+ max-line-length: false
}
{
member-ordering: {
options: {
- alphabetize: true
}
}
}
{
- newline-per-chained-call: true
+ newline-per-chained-call: false
}
{
- no-console: true
+ no-console: false
}
{
- no-default-import: true
+ no-default-import: false
}
{
- no-empty: true
+ no-empty: {
+ options: [
+ "allow-empty-catch"
+ ]
+ }
}
{
- no-import-side-effect: true
+ no-import-side-effect: false
}
{
- no-magic-numbers: true
+ no-magic-numbers: false
}
{
- no-null-keyword: true
+ no-null-keyword: false
}
{
- no-submodule-imports: true
+ no-submodule-imports: false
}
{
- no-this-assignment: true
+ no-this-assignment: {
+ options: {
+ allow-destructuring: true
+ }
+ }
}
{
- no-unnecessary-callback-wrapper: true
+ no-unnecessary-callback-wrapper: false
}
{
no-unnecessary-class: {
options: [
+ "allow-constructor-only"
"allow-empty-class"
+ "allow-static-only"
]
}
}
{
- object-literal-key-quotes: {
- options: "consistent-as-needed"
- }
+ object-literal-key-quotes: false
}
{
- object-literal-sort-keys: true
+ object-literal-sort-keys: false
}
{
- only-arrow-functions: true
+ only-arrow-functions: {
+ options: [
+ "allow-declarations"
+ ]
+ }
}
{
ordered-imports: {
options: {
- grouped-imports: true
- module-source-path: "full"
- import-sources-order: "case-insensitive"
+ import-sources-order: "lowercase-last"
- named-imports-order: "case-insensitive"
+ named-imports-order: "lowercase-last"
}
}
}
{
- prefer-function-over-method: true
+ prefer-function-over-method: false
}
{
- prefer-template: true
+ prefer-template: {
+ options: [
+ "allow-single-concat"
+ ]
+ }
}
{
- quotemark: {
- options: [
- "double"
- "avoid-escape"
- "avoid-template"
- ]
- }
+ quotemark: false
}
{
- semicolon: {
- options: [
- "always"
- ]
- }
+ semicolon: false
}
--noImplicitReturns.
{
- switch-default: true
+ switch-default: false
}
{
- trailing-comma: {
- options: {
- esSpecCompliant: true
- multiline: "always"
- singleline: "never"
- }
- }
+ trailing-comma: false
}
{
- triple-equals: true
+ triple-equals: {
+ options: [
+ "allow-null-check"
+ ]
+ }
}
{
variable-name: {
options: [
"ban-keywords"
"check-format"
- "require-const-for-all-caps"
+ "allow-pascal-case"
+ "allow-leading-underscore"
]
}
}
{
- whitespace: {
- options: [
- "check-branch"
- "check-decl"
- "check-operator"
- "check-module"
- "check-separator"
- "check-type"
- "check-typecast"
- "check-preblock"
- "check-type-operator"
- "check-rest-spread"
- ]
- }
+ whitespace: false
}
{
array-type: {
- options: "array-simple"
+ options: [
+ "array"
+ ]
}
}
{
- ban-ts-ignore: true
+ ban-ts-ignore: false
}
{
- interface-name: true
+ interface-name: {
+ options: [
+ "never-prefix"
+ ]
+ }
}
{
- match-default-export-name: true
+ match-default-export-name: false
}
{
- no-empty-interface: true
+ no-empty-interface: false
}
{
no-inferrable-types: {
options: [
"ignore-params"
+ "ignore-properties"
]
}
}
{
- no-object-literal-type-assertion: true
+ no-object-literal-type-assertion: false
}
{
- no-parameter-properties: true
+ no-parameter-properties: false
}
{
- no-unbound-method: true
+ no-unbound-method: false
}
{
- no-unsafe-any: true
+ no-unsafe-any: false
}
{
- no-use-before-declare: true
+ no-use-before-declare: false
}
{
- no-void-expression: true
+ no-void-expression: {
+ options: [
+ "ignore-arrow-function-shorthand"
+ ]
+ }
}
{
- return-undefined: true
+ return-undefined: false
}
{
- strict-boolean-expressions: true
+ strict-boolean-expressions: false
}
{
- strict-comparisons: true
+ strict-comparisons: {
+ options: {
+ allow-object-equal-comparison: true
+ }
+ }
}
{
- strict-type-predicates: true
+ strict-type-predicates: false
}
{
typedef: {
options: [
"call-signature"
- "arrow-call-signature"
"parameter"
- "arrow-parameter"
"property-declaration"
- "variable-declaration"
- "member-variable-declaration"
]
}
}
{
- no-require-imports: true
+ no-require-imports: false
}
--noImplicitReturns.
{
- switch-default: false
+ switch-default: true
}
Copyright (c) 2016-present, Clemens Akens. Released under the terms of the MIT License.