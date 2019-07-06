An opinionated TSLint configuration preset. Works best together with strict TypeScript settings and Prettier.

Getting started

First, install ts-config as a dev dependency:

yarn add -D ts-config tslint typescript

npm install -D ts-config tslint typescript

Then use the CLI to create a TSLint configuration file that extends this configuration preset:

npx ts-config init-tslint

Optional: Use the CLI to create a TypeScript configuration file with strict settings:

npx ts-config init-typescript

npx ts-config init-typescript --react

Now you can run TSLint as follows (assuming that TypeScript and Prettier are configured accordingly):

npx tslint --config tslint.json --project . '**/*.{ts,tsx}'

npx tslint --config tslint.json '**/*.{js,jsx}'

CLI commands

$ npx ts-config init-tslint help Creates a TSLint configuration file that extends this configuration preset. USAGE $ ts-config init-tslint OPTIONS -c, --config=config [default: tslint.json] -f, --force overwrite an existing configuration file -h, -- help show CLI help EXAMPLES $ ts-config init-tslint $ ts-config init-tslint --config= 'tslint.build.json' --force

$ npx ts-config init-typescript help Creates a TypeScript configuration file with strict settings. USAGE $ ts-config init-typescript OPTIONS -c, --config=config [default: tsconfig.json] -f, --force overwrite an existing configuration file -h, -- help show CLI help -r, --react add React-specific settings EXAMPLES $ ts-config init-typescript $ ts-config init-typescript --config= 'tsconfig.build.json' --force --react

Configuration preset

This dynamically generated configuration preset is compatible to TSLint in version ^5.10.0 . It is based on the built-in configuration preset tslint:all :

tslint:all turns on all rules to their strictest settings. This will use type checking, so it must be combined with the --project option . (Exceptions include rules such as "ban" , "import-blacklist" , and "file-header" , which have no sensible defaults, and deprecated rules.)

It is assumed that TypeScript is configured with strict settings. Also, it is assumed that Prettier is used for formatting your sources.

The deviations from the configuration preset tslint:all@5.18.0 are documented below:

TypeScript and JavaScript rule overrides

Unnecessary because of Prettier.

{ - align: { - options: [ - "parameters" - "arguments" - "statements" - "elements" - "members" - ] - } + align: false }

Unnecessary because of Prettier.

{ - arrow-parens: true + arrow-parens: false }

{ comment-format: { options: [ "check-space" - "check-uppercase" ] } }

{ - completed-docs: true + completed-docs: false }

{ file-name-casing: { - options: "camel-case" + options: [ + "kebab-case" + ] } }

Unnecessary because of Prettier.

{ - indent: { - options: [ - "spaces" - ] - } + indent: false }

{ - max-classes-per-file: { - options: 1 - } + max-classes-per-file: false }

{ - max-file-line-count: { - options: 1000 - } + max-file-line-count: false }

Unnecessary because of Prettier.

{ - max-line-length: { - options: { - limit: 120 - } - } + max-line-length: false }

{ member-ordering: { options: { - alphabetize: true } } }

Unnecessary because of Prettier.

{ - newline-per-chained-call: true + newline-per-chained-call: false }

{ - no-console: true + no-console: false }

{ - no-default-import: true + no-default-import: false }

{ - no-empty: true + no-empty: { + options: [ + "allow-empty-catch" + ] + } }

{ - no-import-side-effect: true + no-import-side-effect: false }

{ - no-magic-numbers: true + no-magic-numbers: false }

{ - no-null-keyword: true + no-null-keyword: false }

{ - no-submodule-imports: true + no-submodule-imports: false }

{ - no-this-assignment: true + no-this-assignment: { + options: { + allow-destructuring: true + } + } }

{ - no-unnecessary-callback-wrapper: true + no-unnecessary-callback-wrapper: false }

{ no-unnecessary-class: { options: [ + "allow-constructor-only" "allow-empty-class" + "allow-static-only" ] } }

Unnecessary because of Prettier.

{ - object-literal-key-quotes: { - options: "consistent-as-needed" - } + object-literal-key-quotes: false }

{ - object-literal-sort-keys: true + object-literal-sort-keys: false }

{ - only-arrow-functions: true + only-arrow-functions: { + options: [ + "allow-declarations" + ] + } }

{ ordered-imports: { options: { - grouped-imports: true - module-source-path: "full" - import-sources-order: "case-insensitive" + import-sources-order: "lowercase-last" - named-imports-order: "case-insensitive" + named-imports-order: "lowercase-last" } } }

{ - prefer-function-over-method: true + prefer-function-over-method: false }

{ - prefer-template: true + prefer-template: { + options: [ + "allow-single-concat" + ] + } }

Unnecessary because of Prettier.

{ - quotemark: { - options: [ - "double" - "avoid-escape" - "avoid-template" - ] - } + quotemark: false }

Unnecessary because of Prettier.

{ - semicolon: { - options: [ - "always" - ] - } + semicolon: false }

TypeScript-only: Unnecessary because of the TypeScript setting --noImplicitReturns .

{ - switch-default: true + switch-default: false }

Unnecessary because of Prettier.

{ - trailing-comma: { - options: { - esSpecCompliant: true - multiline: "always" - singleline: "never" - } - } + trailing-comma: false }

{ - triple-equals: true + triple-equals: { + options: [ + "allow-null-check" + ] + } }

{ variable-name: { options: [ "ban-keywords" "check-format" - "require-const-for-all-caps" + "allow-pascal-case" + "allow-leading-underscore" ] } }

Unnecessary because of Prettier.

{ - whitespace: { - options: [ - "check-branch" - "check-decl" - "check-operator" - "check-module" - "check-separator" - "check-type" - "check-typecast" - "check-preblock" - "check-type-operator" - "check-rest-spread" - ] - } + whitespace: false }

TypeScript-only rule overrides

{ array-type: { - options: "array-simple" + options: [ + "array" + ] } }

{ - ban-ts-ignore: true + ban-ts-ignore: false }

{ - interface-name: true + interface-name: { + options: [ + "never-prefix" + ] + } }

{ - match-default-export-name: true + match-default-export-name: false }

{ - no-empty-interface: true + no-empty-interface: false }

{ no-inferrable-types: { options: [ "ignore-params" + "ignore-properties" ] } }

{ - no-object-literal-type-assertion: true + no-object-literal-type-assertion: false }

{ - no-parameter-properties: true + no-parameter-properties: false }

{ - no-unbound-method: true + no-unbound-method: false }

{ - no-unsafe-any: true + no-unsafe-any: false }

{ - no-use-before-declare: true + no-use-before-declare: false }

{ - no-void-expression: true + no-void-expression: { + options: [ + "ignore-arrow-function-shorthand" + ] + } }

{ - return-undefined: true + return-undefined: false }

{ - strict-boolean-expressions: true + strict-boolean-expressions: false }

{ - strict-comparisons: true + strict-comparisons: { + options: { + allow-object-equal-comparison: true + } + } }

{ - strict-type-predicates: true + strict-type-predicates: false }

{ typedef: { options: [ "call-signature" - "arrow-call-signature" "parameter" - "arrow-parameter" "property-declaration" - "variable-declaration" - "member-variable-declaration" ] } }

JavaScript-only rule overrides

{ - no-require-imports: true + no-require-imports: false }

TypeScript-only: Unnecessary because of the TypeScript setting --noImplicitReturns .

{ - switch-default: false + switch-default: true }

Copyright (c) 2016-present, Clemens Akens. Released under the terms of the MIT License.