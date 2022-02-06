openbase logo
tcl

ts-closure-library

by Florian Dreier
2019.11.1-1.21 (see all)

A stripped down fork of the closure library that has been converted to ES6 Modules in order to work without the google closure compiler and ships with Typescript declaration files

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

About this project

The Closure Library is an open-source, general-purpose Javascript library maintained by Google. The original library provides type safety using type annotations for Google's Closure compiler using special comments like /** @type {string} **/. In addition, the original library has its own module system using goog.require / goog.provide / goog.module statements.

This project is a fork of the Closure library, but differs in the following ways:

  • all Closure-specific "classes" were converted to regular ES6 classes.
  • the goog.require / goog.provide statements have been converted to ES6 modules (import and export )
  • we added d.ts files for the library, which allows the Typescript compiler to understand the type definitions inside the library.
  • some parts of the library have been removed (e.g., goog.graphics, which was already deprecated).

With these changes, this library can be used without the Closure compiler. It is also possible to use this fork in a Typescript project due to the added d.ts definition files.

Releases

Releases are published on npm.

