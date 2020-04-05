import { EventBus, createEventDefinition } from "ts-bus";
// Define Event
export const someEvent = createEventDefinition<{ url: string }>()("SOME_EVENT");
// Create bus
const bus = new EventBus();
// Subscribe
bus.subscribe(someEvent, event => {
alert(event.payload.url);
});
// Publish
bus.publish(someEvent({ url: "https://github.com" }));
We want to write loosely coupled highly cohesive applications and one of the best and easiest ways to do that is to use an event bus as a management layer for our applications.
This is the kind of thing that you could use effectively in most applications.
For my purposes I wanted a system that:
events - is a little too much API for what I need here. This lib actually decorates the
EventEmitter2 package. In the future I may remove it to become dependency free.
Version 3 includes a couple of breaking changes to the react extensions. Now both
useBusState and
useBusReducer return tuples the same as their React equivalents.
// Old
const state = useBusReducer(/* ... */);
// New
const [state, dispatch] = useBusReducer(/* ... */);
// Old
const count = useBusState(0, eventCreator);
// New
const useState = useBusState.configure(eventCreator);
const [count, setCount] = useState(0);
Also the configuration for useBusState has changed.
See useBusReducer, useBusState.
Use your favourite npm client to install ts-bus. Types are included automatically.
Npm:
npm install ts-bus
Yarn:
yarn add ts-bus
Create your EventBus globally somewhere:
// bus.ts
import { EventBus } from "ts-bus";
export const bus = new EventBus();
Next create some Events:
// events.ts
import { createEventDefinition } from "ts-bus";
export const taskCreated = createEventDefinition<{
id: string;
listId: string;
value: string;
}>()("task.created");
export const taskLabelUpdated = createEventDefinition<{
id: string;
label: string;
}>()("task.label.updated");
Notice
createEventDefinition() will often be called with out a runtime check argument and it returns a function that accepts the event type as an argument. Whilst possibly a tiny bit awkward, this is done because it is the only way we can allow effective discriminated unions. See switching on events.
You can also provide a predicate to do runtime payload type checking in development. This is useful as a sanity check if you are working in JavaScript:
import p from "pdsl";
// pdsl creates predicate functions
const isLabel = p`{
id: string,
label: string,
}`;
export const taskLabelUpdated = createEventDefinition(isLabel)(
"task.label.updated"
);
taskLabelUpdated({ id: "abc" }); // {"id":"abc"} does not match expected payload.
These warnings are suppressed in production.
import { taskLabelUpdated, taskCreated } from "./event";
import { bus } from "./bus";
// You can subscribe using the event creator function
bus.subscribe(taskLabelUpdated, event => {
const { id, label } = event.payload; // Event is typed
doSomethingWithLabelAndId({ id, label });
});
To unsubscribe from an event use the returned unsubscribe function.
const unsubscribe = bus.subscribe(taskLabelUpdated, event => {
// ...
});
unsubscribe(); // removes event subscription
You can use the event type to subscribe.
bus.subscribe("task.created", event => {
// ...
});
Or you can use wildcards:
bus.subscribe("task.**", event => {
// ...
});
You can also subscribe using a predicate function to filter events.
// A predicate
function isSpecialEvent(event) {
return event.payload && event.payload.special;
}
bus.subscribe(isSpecialEvent, event => {
// ...
});
You may find pdsl a good fit for creating predicates.
As you can see above you can subscribe to events by using the
subscribe method of the bus.
const unsubscriber = bus.subscribe(<string|eventCreator|predicate>, handler);
This subscription function can accept a few different options for the first argument:
string that is the specific event type or a wildcard selector eg.
mything.**.
eventCreator function returned from
createEventDefinition<PayloadType>()("myEvent")
predicate function that will only subscribe to events that match the predicate. Note the predicate function matches the entire
event object not just the payload. Eg.
{type:'foo', payload:'foo'}
The returned
unsubscribe() method will unsubscribe the specific event from the bus.
Now let's publish our events somewhere
// publisher.ts
import { taskLabelUpdated, taskCreated } from "./events";
import { bus } from "./bus";
function handleUpdateButtonClicked() {
bus.publish(taskLabelUpdated({ id: "638", label: "This is an event" }));
}
function handleDishesButtonClicked() {
bus.publish(
taskCreated({ id: "123", listId: "345", value: "Do the dishes" })
);
}
If you want to avoid the direct dependency with your event creator you can use the plain event object:
bus.publish({
type: "kickoff.some.process",
payload: props.data
});
Lets say you have received a remote event from a websocket and you need to prevent it from being automatically redispatched you can provide custom metadata with each publication of an event to prevent re-emmission of events over the socket.
import p from "pdsl";
// get an event from a socket
socket.on("event-sync", (event: BusEvent<any>) => {
bus.publish(event, { remote: true });
});
// This is a shorthand utility that creates predicate functions to match based on a given object shape.
// For more details see https://github.com/ryardley/pdsl
const isSharedAndNotRemoteFn = p`{
type: ${/^shared\./},
meta: {
remote: !true
}
}`;
// Prevent sending a event-sync if the event was remote
bus.subscribe(isSharedAndNotRemoteFn, event => {
socket.emit("event-sync", event);
});
// This function creates foo events
const fooCreator = createEventDefinition<{
foo: string;
}>()("shared.foo");
// This function creates bar events
const barCreator = createEventDefinition<{
bar: string;
}>()("shared.bar");
// Create a union type to represent your app events
type AppEvent = ReturnType<typeof fooCreator> | ReturnType<typeof barCreator>;
bus.subscribe("shared.**", (event: AppEvent) => {
switch (event.type) {
case String(fooCreator):
// compiler is happy about payload having a foo property
alert(event.payload.foo.toLowerCase());
break;
case String(barCreator):
// compiler is happy about payload having a bar property
alert(event.payload.bar.toLowerCase());
break;
default:
}
});
You can namespace your events using period delimeters. For example:
"foo.*" matches "foo.bar"
"foo.*.thing" matches "foo.fing.thing"
"**" matches everything eg "foo" or "foo.bar.baz"
"*" matches everything within a single namespace eg. "foo" but not "foo.bar"
This is inherited directly from EventEmitter2 which ts-bus currently uses under the hood.
Included with
ts-bus are some React hooks and helpers that provide a bus context as well as facilitate state management within React.
Wrap your app using the
BusProvider
import React from "react";
import App from "./App";
import { EventBus } from "ts-bus";
import { BusProvider } from "ts-bus/react";
// global bus
const bus = new EventBus();
// This wraps React Context and passes the bus to the `useBus` hook.
export default () => (
<BusProvider value={bus}>
<App />
</BusProvider>
);
Access the bus instance with
useBus
// Dispatch from deep in your application somewhere...
import { useBus } from "ts-bus/react";
import { kickoffSomeProcess } from "./my-events";
function ProcessButton(props) {
// Get the bus passed in from the top of the tree
const bus = useBus();
const handleClick = React.useCallback(() => {
// Fire the event
bus.publish(kickoffSomeProcess(props.data));
}, [bus]);
return <Button onClick={handleClick}>Go</Button>;
}
This connects state changes to bus events via a state reducer function.
Its signature is similar to useReducer except that it returns the state object instead of an array:
Example:
function init(initCount: number) {
return { count: initCount };
}
// dispatch is an alias to bus.publish() you can use either
const [state, dispatch] = useBusReducer(reducer, initCount, init);
import { useBus, useBusReducer } from "ts-bus/react";
const initialState = { count: 0 };
function reducer(state, event) {
switch (event.type) {
case "counter.increment":
return { count: state.count + 1 };
case "counter.decrement":
return { count: state.count - 1 };
default:
throw new Error();
}
}
function Counter() {
const bus = useBus();
const [state, dispatch] = useBusReducer(reducer, initialState);
return (
<>
Count: {state.count}
<button onClick={() => bus.publish({ type: "counter.increment" })}>
+
</button>
<button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: "counter.decrement" })}>-</button>
</>
);
}
You can configure
useBusReducer with a custom
subscriber passing in an options object.
// get a new useReducer function
const useReducer = useBusReducer.configure({
subscriber: (dispatch, bus) => {
bus.subscribe("count.**", dispatch);
}
});
const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(/*...*/);
NOTE: Boilerplate can be reduced by using the
reducerSubscriber function.
useBusReducer.configure({
subscriber: reducerSubscriber("count.**")
});
You can use ts-bus with Redux Devtools by using Reinspect.
Here is an example:
import React from "react";
import { StateInspector, useReducer as useReinspectReducer } from "reinspect";
import { EventBus, createEventDefinition } from "ts-bus";
import { BusProvider, useBus, useBusReducer } from "ts-bus/react";
const bus = new EventBus();
export default function AppWrapper() {
return (
<BusProvider value={bus}>
<StateInspector name="App">
<App />
</StateInspector>
</BusProvider>
);
}
const useReducer =
process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" && window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__
? useBusReducer.configure({
useReducer: (reducer, initState, initializer) =>
useReinspectReducer(reducer, initState, initializer, "MyApp") // passing in the reinspect id
})
: useBusReducer;
const increment = createEventDefinition()("increment");
const decrement = createEventDefinition()("decrement");
function App() {
const b = useBus();
const [state] = useReducer(
(state, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case `${increment}`: {
return {
...state,
count: state.count + 1
};
}
case `${decrement}`: {
return {
...state,
count: state.count - 1
};
}
}
return state;
},
{ count: 0 }
);
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => b.publish(decrement())}>-</button>
{state.count} <button onClick={() => b.publish(increment())}>+</button>
</div>
);
}
Available options:
|Option
|Description
|subscriber
|Reducer subscriber definition
|useReducer
|Alternate React.useReducer implementation
This connects state changes to bus events via a useState equivalent function.
import { useBus, useBusState } from "ts-bus/react";
const setCountEvent = createEventDefinition<number>()("SET_COUNT");
function Counter() {
const bus = useBus();
const [count] = useBusState(0, setCountEvent);
return (
<>
Count: {count}
<button onClick={() => bus.publish(setCountEvent(count + 1))}>+</button>
<button onClick={() => bus.publish(setCountEvent(count - 1))}>-</button>
</>
);
}
You can preconfigure useState to use a specific eventCreator and you get a drop in replacement for setState that is hooked up to the event bus.
Here is a more complete example:
// events.ts
export const bus = new EventBus();
export const setCountEvent = createEventDefinition<number>()("SET_COUNT");
bus.subscribe(setCountEvent, event => {
console.log(`Setting count to ${event.payload}`);
});
// App.ts
import { bus } from "./events";
export default function App() {
return (
<BusProvider value={bus}>
<Counter />
</BusProvider>
);
}
// ...
// Counter.ts
import { useBus, useBusState } from "ts-bus/react";
import { setCountEvent } from "./events";
const useState = useBusState(setCountEvent);
function Counter() {
const bus = useBus();
const [count, setCount] = useState(0);
return (
<>
Count: {count}
<button onClick={() => bus.publish(setCount(count + 1))}>+</button>
<button onClick={() => bus.publish(setCount(count - 1))}>-</button>
</>
);
}
You can configure useBusState with a subscriber passing in an options object.
// get a new useState function
const useState = useBusState.configure(someEvent, {
subscriber: (dispatch, bus) => bus.subscribe("**", ev => dispatch(ev.payload))
});
const state = useState(/*...*/);
NOTE: The boilerplate code can be reduced by using the stateSubscriber function.
const useState = useBusState.configure(someEvent, {
subscriber: stateSubscriber("**")
});
Available options:
|Option
|Description
|subscriber
|State subscriber definition