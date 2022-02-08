Validate and visualise dependencies. With your rules. JavaScript. TypeScript. CoffeeScript. ES6, CommonJS, AMD.
This runs through the dependencies in any JavaScript, TypeScript, LiveScript or CoffeeScript project and ...
As a side effect it can generate cool dependency graphs you can stick on the wall to impress your grandma.
npm install --save-dev dependency-cruiser to use it as a validator in your project (recommended) or...
npm install --global dependency-cruiser if you just want to inspect multiple projects.
To create a graph of the dependencies in your src folder, you'd run dependency
cruiser with output type
dot and run GraphViz dot on the result. In
a one liner:
depcruise --include-only "^src" --output-type dot src | dot -T svg > dependencygraph.svg
--include-only and other command line
options in the command line interface documentation.
The easy way to get you started:
depcruise --init
This will ask you some questions and create a
.dependency-cruiser.js with some
rules that make sense in most projects (detecting circular dependencies,
dependencies missing in package.json, orphans, production code relying on
dev- or optionalDependencies, ...).
Start adding your rules by tweaking that file.
Sample rule:
{
"forbidden": [
{
"name": "not-to-test",
"comment": "don't allow dependencies from outside the test folder to test",
"severity": "error",
"from": { "pathNot": "^test" },
"to": { "path": "^test" }
}
]
}
--init-rules set here
depcruise --config .dependency-cruiser.js src
This will validate against your rules and shows any violations in an eslint-like format:
There's more ways to report validations; in a graph (like the one on top of this readme) or in a table.
depcruise script in the
package.json
You've come to the right place :-) :
Made with :metal: in Holland.