This package enables Babel compilation of TypeScript compilation output through a registration function and a Node binary proxy.
Because you want
ts-node to run
async/
await code, but TypeScript will only compile
async/
await to ES6 and Node 5.x doesn't support all of ES6 yet. So you need Babel to bridge that gap.
ts-babel-node wraps
ts-node so you can do just that. Run the
ts-babel-node executable exactly the same way you'd run
ts-node and require
ts-babel-node/register instead of
ts-node/register.
To use
ts-babel-node on the command line, install this package globally. Be sure to include whichever version of TypeScript you want to compile against.
$ npm install --global ts-babel-node typescript@1.8
$ ts-babel-node my-file.ts
To include
ts-babel-node as a register function, install this package as a development dependency. Be sure to include whichever version of TypeScript you want to compile against.
$ npm install --save-dev ts-babel-node typescript@1.8
Since
ts-babel-node is a wrapper around
ts-node, anything you can do with
ts-node works with
ts-babel-node. See
ts-node's docs for more details.
To configure babel, you can pass in an options object to the appropriate register function or use a babelrc. All babelrc locations are supported. Note: if you use a babelrc, the default babel configuration provided by ts-babel-node will not be used. Simply include the
env preset in your config (or don't, if you don't want it).
ts-babel-node exposes two APIs. The first is a wrapper around the
ts-node API.
// $ node this-file.js
require('ts-babel-node').register(tsNodeOpts, babelOpts); // both opts are optional
// Or
require('ts-babel-node/register');
You can also use this with the
--require option on
node.
$ node --require ts-babel-node/register my-file.ts
The second API only adds the babel-compilation step. This is useful if your code is run from
ts-node, as is the case in the gulp scenario.
// $ ts-node this-file.js
require('ts-babel-node').registerBabel(babelOpts); // babelOpts is optional
// Or
require('ts-babel-node/register-babel');
$ mocha --require ts-babel-node/register [...args]
$ ts-babel-node node_modules/.bin/tape [...args]
In your
gulpfile.ts (note,
.ts, not
.js):
import 'ts-babel-node/register-babel';
// ...
Then use
gulp normally. Keep in mind that the babel transpiler won't be active in your
gulpfile.ts, but will be running in all your imports.