A TypeScript transformer that will allow you to create mocks for any types (interfaces, classes, etc.) without the need to create manual fakes/mocks.
import { createMock } from 'ts-auto-mock';
interface Person {
id: string;
getName(): string;
details: {
phone: number
}
}
const mock = createMock<Person>();
mock.id // ""
mock.getName() // ""
mock.details // "{ phone: 0 }"
Find the changelog here: Changelog.
You can find the roadmap of this project on the Wiki page: Roadmap.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.