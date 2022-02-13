openbase logo
ts-auto-mock

by Typescript-TDD
3.5.0 (see all)

Typescript transformer to unlock automatic mock creation for interfaces and classes

Readme

TS auto mock

Test npm version Downloads semantic-release Commitizen friendly

All Contributors

Slack Need help? Join us on Slack

A TypeScript transformer that will allow you to create mocks for any types (interfaces, classes, etc.) without the need to create manual fakes/mocks.

API Documentation

Installation

Usage

Quick overview

import { createMock } from 'ts-auto-mock';

interface Person {
  id: string;
  getName(): string;
  details: {
      phone: number
  }
}
const mock = createMock<Person>();
mock.id // ""
mock.getName() // ""
mock.details // "{ phone: 0 }"

Changelog

Find the changelog here: Changelog.

Roadmap

You can find the roadmap of this project on the Wiki page: Roadmap.

Do you want to contribute?

Authors

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people:


Artem Kornev
🐛 💻
Fabian
🐛 💻
Geoffrey 'C0ZEN' Testelin
🐛 💻 🤔 🔧
Giulio Caprino
💬 💻 📖 🤔 🚇 🚧 📆
Marc
🐛 💻
Martin Jesper Low Madsen
🐛 💻 🤔
Vittorio Guerriero
💬 💻 🤔 🚇 🚧 📆 🔧

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Vittorio Guerriero
December 20, 2020

