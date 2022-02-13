TS auto mock

A TypeScript transformer that will allow you to create mocks for any types (interfaces, classes, etc.) without the need to create manual fakes/mocks.

Quick overview

import { createMock } from 'ts-auto-mock' ; interface Person { id: string ; getName(): string ; details: { phone: number } } const mock = createMock<Person>(); mock.id mock.getName() mock.details

If you are interested to use it with jasmine please go to jasmine-ts-auto-mock

If you are interested to use it with jest please go to jest-ts-auto-mock

Changelog

Find the changelog here: Changelog.

Roadmap

You can find the roadmap of this project on the Wiki page: Roadmap.

