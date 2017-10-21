We are ready for Angular 2 or above versions on ngx-jsonapi.

JsonApi client library for AngularJS + Typescript.

Online demo

You can test library on this online example 👌 http://reyesoft.github.io/ts-angular-jsonapi/

Data is obtained from Json Api Playground.

Supported features

Cache (on memory): Before a HTTP request objects are setted with cached data.

Cache (on memory): TTL for collections and resources

Cache on localstorage

Pagination

Filtering by attributes through a string or a regular expression

TS Definitions for strong typing and autocomplete (See example image)

Include param support (also, when you save)

Two+ equal resource request, only one HTTP call.

Equal requests, return a same ResourceObject on memory

Default values for a new resource

Properties on collections like $length , $is_loading or $source ( empty | cache | server )

Usage

More information on examples section.

Installation

First of all, you need read, read and read Jsonapi specification.

npm install ts-angular-jsonapi --save

Dependecies and customization

Add Jsonapi dependency. Configure your url and other paramemeters. Inject JsonapiCore somewhere before you extend any class from Jsonapi.Resource .

import 'ts-angular-jsonapi' ; var app = angular.module( 'yourAppName' , [ 'rsJsonapi' ]); app.config([ 'rsJsonapiConfig' , (rsJsonapiConfig) => { angular.extend(rsJsonapiConfig, { url : '//jsonapiplayground.reyesoft.com/v2/' }); }]); var MyController = function ( JsonapiCore ) { } MyController.$inject = [ 'JsonapiCore' ];

Examples

Like you know, the better way is with examples. Based on endpoints example library.

Defining a resource

authors.service.ts

class AuthorsService extends Jsonapi.Resource { type = 'authors' ; public schema: Jsonapi.ISchema = { attributes: { name: { presence: true , length: { maximum: 96 } }, date_of_birth: {}, date_of_death: {}, created_at: {}, updated_at: {} }, relationships: { books: {}, photos: {} } }; } angular. module ('demoApp').service('AuthorsService', AuthorsService);

Get a collection of resources

Controller

class AuthorsController { public authors: any = null ; constructor (AuthorsService) { this .authors = AuthorsService.all(); } }

View for this controller

< p ng-repeat = "author in vm.authors" > id: {{ author.id }} < br /> name: {{ author.attributes.name }} < br /> birth date: {{ author.attributes.date_of_birth | date }} </ p >

More options? Collection filtering

Filter resources with attribute: value values. Filters are used as 'exact match' (only resources with attribute value same as value are returned). value can also be an array, then only objects with same attribute value as one of values array elements are returned.

let authors = AuthorsService.all( { localfilter : { name : 'xx' }, remotefilter : { country : 'Argentina' } } );

Get a single resource

From this point, you only see important code for this library. For a full example, clone and see demo directory.

let author = AuthorsService.get( 'some_author_id' );

More options? Include resources when you fetch data (or save!)

let author = AuthorsService.get( 'some_author_id' , { include : [ 'books' , 'photos' ] }, success => { console .log( 'Author loaded.' , success); }, error => { console .log( 'Author don`t loaded. Error.' , error); } );

TIP: these parameters work with all() and save() methods too.

Add a new resource

let author = this .AuthorsService.new(); author.attributes.name = 'Pablo Reyes' ; author.attributes.date_of_birth = '2030-12-10' ; author.save();

Need you more control and options?

let author = this .AuthorsService.new(); author.attributes.name = 'Pablo Reyes' ; author.attributes.date_of_birth = '2030-12-10' ; let some_book = this .BooksService.get( 1 ); author.addRelationship(some_book); let some_publisher = this .PublishersService.get( 1 ); author.addRelationship(some_publisher, 'company' ); author.removeRelationship( 'books' , 'book_id' ); author.save( { include : [ 'book' ] }); let relatedbooks = BooksService.all( { beforepath : 'authors/1' } ); let author = AuthorsService.get( 'some_author_id' , { ttl : 60 } );

let author = AuthorsService.get( 'some_author_id' ); this .author.attributes.name += 'New Name' ; this .author.save( success => { console .log( 'author saved!' ); });

Pagination

let authors = AuthorsService.all( { page : { number : 2 ; limit: 50 } } );

Collection page

number: number of the current page

limit: limit of resources per page (it's sended to server by url)

information returned from server (check if is avaible) total_resources: total of avaible resources on server resources_per_page: total of resources returned per page requested

Local Demo App

You can run JsonApi Demo App locally following the next steps:

git clone git@github.com:reyesoft/ts-angular-jsonapi.git cd ts-angular-jsonapi npm install -g gulp npm install gulp serve

We use as backend Json Api Playground.

Colaborate

First you need run the demo. Next, when you made new features on your fork, please run

gulp dist

And commit! Don't forget your pull request :)