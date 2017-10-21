openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ts-angular-jsonapi

by reyesoft
0.6.39 (see all)

JsonApi library for AngularJS + Typescript 👌

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
TS Angular JsonApi is unmaintained and inactive. Please use https://www.npmjs.com/package/ngx-jsonapi

Readme

For the latest Angular, use ngx-jsonapi 🚀

We are ready for Angular 2 or above versions on ngx-jsonapi.

ts-angular-jsonapi

JsonApi client library for AngularJS + Typescript.

Online demo

You can test library on this online example 👌 http://reyesoft.github.io/ts-angular-jsonapi/

Data is obtained from Json Api Playground.

Supported features

  • Cache (on memory): Before a HTTP request objects are setted with cached data.
  • Cache (on memory): TTL for collections and resources
  • Cache on localstorage
  • Pagination
  • Filtering by attributes through a string or a regular expression
  • TS Definitions for strong typing and autocomplete (See example image)
  • Include param support (also, when you save)
  • Two+ equal resource request, only one HTTP call.
  • Equal requests, return a same ResourceObject on memory
  • Default values for a new resource
  • Properties on collections like $length, $is_loading or $source (empty |cache|server)

Usage

More information on examples section.

Installation

First of all, you need read, read and read Jsonapi specification.

npm install ts-angular-jsonapi --save

Dependecies and customization

  1. Add Jsonapi dependency.
  2. Configure your url and other paramemeters.
  3. Inject JsonapiCore somewhere before you extend any class from Jsonapi.Resource.
import 'ts-angular-jsonapi';

var app = angular.module('yourAppName', ['rsJsonapi']);

app.config(['rsJsonapiConfig', (rsJsonapiConfig) => {
  angular.extend(rsJsonapiConfig, {
    url: '//jsonapiplayground.reyesoft.com/v2/'
  });
}]);

var MyController = function(JsonapiCore) {
  // ...
}
MyController.$inject = ['JsonapiCore'];

Examples

Like you know, the better way is with examples. Based on endpoints example library.

Defining a resource

authors.service.ts

class AuthorsService extends Jsonapi.Resource {
  type = 'authors';
  public schema: Jsonapi.ISchema = {
    attributes: {
      name: { presence: true, length: { maximum: 96 } },
      date_of_birth: {},
      date_of_death: {},
      created_at: {},
      updated_at: {}
    },
    relationships: {
      books: {},
      photos: {}
    }
  };
}
angular.module('demoApp').service('AuthorsService', AuthorsService);

Get a collection of resources

Controller

class AuthorsController {
  public authors: any = null;

  /** @ngInject */
  constructor(AuthorsService) {
    this.authors = AuthorsService.all();
  }
}

View for this controller

<p ng-repeat="author in vm.authors">
  id: {{ author.id }} <br />
  name: {{ author.attributes.name }} <br />
  birth date: {{ author.attributes.date_of_birth | date }}
</p>

More options? Collection filtering

Filter resources with attribute: value values. Filters are used as 'exact match' (only resources with attribute value same as value are returned). value can also be an array, then only objects with same attribute value as one of values array elements are returned.

let authors = AuthorsService.all(
  {
    localfilter: { name: 'xx' },            // request all data and next filter locally
    remotefilter: { country: 'Argentina' }  // request data with filter url parameter
  }
);

Get a single resource

From this point, you only see important code for this library. For a full example, clone and see demo directory.

let author = AuthorsService.get('some_author_id');

More options? Include resources when you fetch data (or save!)

let author = AuthorsService.get(
  'some_author_id',
  { include: ['books', 'photos'] },
  success => {
    console.log('Author loaded.', success);
  },
  error => {
    console.log('Author don`t loaded. Error.', error);
  }
);

TIP: these parameters work with all() and save() methods too.

Add a new resource

let author = this.AuthorsService.new();
author.attributes.name = 'Pablo Reyes';
author.attributes.date_of_birth = '2030-12-10';
author.save();

Need you more control and options?

let author = this.AuthorsService.new();
author.attributes.name = 'Pablo Reyes';
author.attributes.date_of_birth = '2030-12-10';

// some_book is an another resource like author
let some_book = this.BooksService.get(1);
author.addRelationship(some_book);

// some_publisher is a polymorphic resource named company on this case
let some_publisher = this.PublishersService.get(1);
author.addRelationship(some_publisher, 'company');

// wow, now we need detach a relationship
author.removeRelationship('books', 'book_id');

// this library can send include information to server, for atomicity
author.save( { include: ['book'] });

// mmmm, if I need get related resources? For example, books related with author 1
let relatedbooks = BooksService.all( { beforepath: 'authors/1' } );

// you need get a cached object? you can force ttl on get
let author = AuthorsService.get(
  'some_author_id',
  { ttl: 60 } // ttl on seconds (default: 0)
);

Update a resource

let author = AuthorsService.get('some_author_id');
this.author.attributes.name += 'New Name';
this.author.save(success => {
  console.log('author saved!');
});

Pagination

let authors = AuthorsService.all(
  {
    // get page 2 of authors collection, with a limit per page of 50
    page: { number: 2 ;  limit: 50 }   
  }
);

Collection page

  • number: number of the current page
  • limit: limit of resources per page (it's sended to server by url)
  • information returned from server (check if is avaible) total_resources: total of avaible resources on server resources_per_page: total of resources returned per page requested

Local Demo App

You can run JsonApi Demo App locally following the next steps:

git clone git@github.com:reyesoft/ts-angular-jsonapi.git
cd ts-angular-jsonapi
npm install -g gulp   # if you are on linux, you need do this with sudo
npm install
gulp serve

We use as backend Json Api Playground.

Colaborate

First you need run the demo. Next, when you made new features on your fork, please run

gulp dist

And commit! Don't forget your pull request :)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial