The CLI that TypeScript deserves.
✨ Simple project setup
📦 Modern defaults
🏷 Painless custom type declarations
🔍 Search for type packages on npm
👌 Selectively override options on the command line (yes,
tsc does not allow that)
Locally:
$ npm install --save-dev typescript ts
Globally:
$ npm install --global typescript ts
Run the TypeScript compiler with
ts default best practice options:
npx ts --out-dir <path> <...entrypoint files>
Compiling using
ts does not require a
tsconfig.json file, but
ts will act according to its options if found.
If your source files are in
src/ and you want to write the output files to
dist/, you don't even need to set anything:
npx ts
Run with
--emit-tsconfig to create a
tsconfig.json file.
# Write ts default options into tsconfig.json
npm ts --emit-tsconfig
# Options: create declaration files, target runtime ES2016
npm ts --declaration --emit-tsconfig --target es2016
Usage
General usage
$ ts <command> [<...options>]
Compile project in current directory
$ ts [build]
Compile with altered options
$ ts --target es2018 src/**/*.ts
Create tsconfig.json
$ ts --emit-tsconfig [<...options>]
Show this help text
$ ts --help
Commands
build Compile a TypeScript project. Default command.
compile Alias of "build".
search Search for a type declarations package on npm.
General options
--help Print this help.
--version Print version.
See <https://github.com/andywer/ts> for details.
Run
ts with
--monorepo or set the
monorepo option in the
package.json file (see below).
This will make TypeScript look for packages not only in
./node_modules/, but also in
../../node_modules/ (the monorepo root directory's
node_modules). It will also look for type declaration packages and custom local type declarations in the monorepo root.
By default
ts will not only load type declaration from
@types/* packages, but also from
@<username>/types-*.
That allows you to easily publish your custom type declarations to npm under the scope of your npm user name without going through all the overhead of Definitely Typed.
Use the
ts search command to find type declaration packages on npm:
$ ts search koa
# Will list all packages matching "@types/*" | "@*/types-*" and "koa"
ts makes it particularly easy to use local typings for third party modules.
By default all
typings/**/*.d.ts files will be loaded. Use the
--typings-directory argument to change the search path from
typings/ to something else.
Most users will also use
tslint, maybe the webpack
ts-loader or have an IDE that relies on knowing the TypeScript compiler options. You want them to behave the same way that
ts does.
Easy: Just run
ts --emit-tsconfig to write all the compiler options into a
tsconfig.json file. Other tools will pick it up and use the same configuration.
In contrast to
tsc behavior,
ts lets you override options set in the
package.json or
tsconfig.json selectively using command line arguments. Yes, you heard right,
tsc will ignore your
tsconfig.json once you set a single option via command line 🤦
This is a
tsconfig.json that resembles the
ts default options:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"esModuleInterop": true,
"lib": ["es2015"],
"module": "commonjs",
"moduleResolution": "node",
"newLine": "lf",
"target": "es5",
"outDir": "<output directory>",
"strict": true
},
"include": [
"<entrypoint file path>"
]
}
package.json
You can also set all
ts options and TypeScript
compilerOptions in your
package.json:
{
"ts": {
"compilerOptions": {
/* Any compiler options */
},
"include": [
/* Source files (entrypoints) */
],
"monorepo": boolean,
"transforms": [
/* Transformations (package name or local path) */
],
"typingsDirectory": "./typings"
}
}
Experimental: Allows you to
.gitignore your
tsconfig.json file altogether.
MIT