ts

The CLI that TypeScript deserves.

✨ Simple project setup

📦 Modern defaults

🏷 Painless custom type declarations

🔍 Search for type packages on npm

👌 Selectively override options on the command line (yes, tsc does not allow that)



Installation

Locally:

$ npm install --save-dev typescript ts

Globally:

$ npm install --global typescript ts

Quick start

Run the TypeScript compiler with ts default best practice options:

npx ts --out-dir <path> <...entrypoint files>

Compiling using ts does not require a tsconfig.json file, but ts will act according to its options if found.

If your source files are in src/ and you want to write the output files to dist/ , you don't even need to set anything:

npx ts

Run with --emit-tsconfig to create a tsconfig.json file.

npm ts --emit-tsconfig

npm ts --declaration --emit-tsconfig --target es2016

Usage

Usage General usage $ ts < command > [<...options>] Compile project in current directory $ ts [build] Compile with altered options $ ts --target es2018 src * .ts Create tsconfig .json $ ts --emit-tsconfig [<...options>] Show this help text $ ts --help Commands build Compile a TypeScript project. Default command . compile Alias of "build". search Search for a type declarations package on npm. General options --help Print this help. --version Print version. See <https://github.com/andywer/ts> for details.

Monorepo support

Run ts with --monorepo or set the monorepo option in the package.json file (see below).

This will make TypeScript look for packages not only in ./node_modules/ , but also in ../../node_modules/ (the monorepo root directory's node_modules ). It will also look for type declaration packages and custom local type declarations in the monorepo root.

Custom type package support

By default ts will not only load type declaration from @types/* packages, but also from @<username>/types-* .

That allows you to easily publish your custom type declarations to npm under the scope of your npm user name without going through all the overhead of Definitely Typed.

Use the ts search command to find type declaration packages on npm:

$ ts search koa

Local type declarations

ts makes it particularly easy to use local typings for third party modules.

By default all typings/**/*.d.ts files will be loaded. Use the --typings-directory argument to change the search path from typings/ to something else.

Most users will also use tslint , maybe the webpack ts-loader or have an IDE that relies on knowing the TypeScript compiler options. You want them to behave the same way that ts does.

Easy: Just run ts --emit-tsconfig to write all the compiler options into a tsconfig.json file. Other tools will pick it up and use the same configuration.

Defaults

In contrast to tsc behavior, ts lets you override options set in the package.json or tsconfig.json selectively using command line arguments. Yes, you heard right, tsc will ignore your tsconfig.json once you set a single option via command line 🤦‍

This is a tsconfig.json that resembles the ts default options:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "esModuleInterop" : true , "lib" : [ "es2015" ], "module" : "commonjs" , "moduleResolution" : "node" , "newLine" : "lf" , "target" : "es5" , "outDir" : "<output directory>" , "strict" : true }, "include" : [ "<entrypoint file path>" ] }

Configuration in package.json

You can also set all ts options and TypeScript compilerOptions in your package.json :

{ "ts" : { "compilerOptions" : { }, "include" : [ ], "monorepo" : boolean , "transforms" : [ ], "typingsDirectory" : "./typings" } }

Experimental: Allows you to .gitignore your tsconfig.json file altogether.

License

MIT