openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tryfer

by tryfer
0.2.13 (see all)

A Node Zipkin Tracer Library.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-tryfer: A Node Zipkin Tracer Library

Build Status

Zipkin is a Distributed Tracing system, tryfer is a Python/Twisted client library for Zipkin, and node-tryfer is a port of tryfer.

Tryfer (and by extention node-tryfer) is heavily influenced by Finagle's tracing libraries.

HTTP Tracing examples

To see an example of tracing working in an http client and on an http server, run in one terminal:

node examples/tracing_server.js

This starts the express web server, which supports tracing headers from an http client. For example, run the sample client in another terminal, and get the root page from the express web server:

node examples/tracing_client.js GET http://localhost:8080/

In the client terminal, you will see a list of all the traces that the client records, which look like this:

--- Trace ---
[
  {
    "trace_id": "55bad31800000000",
    "span_id": "6ec7e90a00000000",
    "name": "GET",
    "annotations": [
      {
        "key": "http.uri",
        "value": "http://localhost:8080/",
        "type": "string"
      }
    ]
  }
]

There should be a URI annotation, a client send annotation, a client receive annotation, and extra string annotations documenting aspects of the response from the server.

In the server terminal, you will see a list of all the traces that the server records, which look like this:

--- Trace ---
[
  {
    "trace_id": "55bad31800000000",
    "span_id": "6ec7e90a00000000",
    "name": "GET",
    "annotations": [
      {
        "key": "sr",
        "value": 1346194548062000,
        "type": "timestamp",
        "host": {
          "ipv4": "127.0.0.1",
          "port": 8080,
          "service_name": "example-http-server"
        }
      }
    ]
  }
]

Note that the trace id and the span id are the same, showing that this is all part of the same trace. In addition, the server adds its endpoint to the trace (where the server is running).

There should be a server receive annotation, zero or more string annotations containing information about the request itself, and then a server send annotation.

In both the client and the server example, the debug tracer is used to print out the traces. Not all tracers do something as soon as record is called - some tracers may batch up annotations and/or traces, as opposed to shipping them to zipkin as soon as record as called.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial