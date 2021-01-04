React Google Login

A Google oAUth Sign-in / Log-in Component for React

Install

npm install react-google-login

How to use

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import GoogleLogin from 'react-google-login' ; import { GoogleLogin } from 'react-google-login' ; const responseGoogle = ( response ) => { console .log(response); } ReactDOM.render( < GoogleLogin clientId = "658977310896-knrl3gka66fldh83dao2rhgbblmd4un9.apps.googleusercontent.com" buttonText = "Login" onSuccess = {responseGoogle} onFailure = {responseGoogle} cookiePolicy = { ' single_host_origin '} /> , document.getElementById('googleButton') );

Google button without styling or custom button

ReactDOM.render( < GoogleLogin clientId = "658977310896-knrl3gka66fldh83dao2rhgbblmd4un9.apps.googleusercontent.com" render = {renderProps => ( < button onClick = {renderProps.onClick} disabled = {renderProps.disabled} > This is my custom Google button </ button > )} buttonText="Login" onSuccess={responseGoogle} onFailure={responseGoogle} cookiePolicy={'single_host_origin'} />, document.getElementById('googleButton') );

Stay Logged in

isSignedIn={true} attribute will call onSuccess callback on load to keep the user signed in.

<GoogleLogin clientId= "658977310896-knrl3gka66fldh83dao2rhgbblmd4un9.apps.googleusercontent.com" onSuccess={responseGoogle} isSignedIn={ true } />

Login Hook

import { useGoogleLogin } from 'react-google-login' const { signIn, loaded } = useGoogleLogin({ onSuccess, onAutoLoadFinished, clientId, cookiePolicy, loginHint, hostedDomain, autoLoad, isSignedIn, fetchBasicProfile, redirectUri, discoveryDocs, onFailure, uxMode, scope, accessType, responseType, jsSrc, onRequest, prompt })

Logout Hook

import { useGoogleLogout } from 'react-google-login' const { signOut, loaded } = useGoogleLogout({ jsSrc, onFailure, clientId, cookiePolicy, loginHint, hostedDomain, fetchBasicProfile, discoveryDocs, uxMode, redirectUri, scope, accessType, onLogoutSuccess })

onSuccess callback

If responseType is not 'code', callback will return the GoogleAuth object.

If responseType is 'code', callback will return the authorization code that can be used to retrieve a refresh token from the server.

If you use the hostedDomain param, make sure to validate the id_token (a JSON web token) returned by Google on your backend server:

In the responseGoogle(response) {...} callback function, you should get back a standard JWT located at response.tokenId or res.getAuthResponse().id_token Send this token to your server (preferably as an Authorization header) Have your server decode the id_token by using a common JWT library such as jwt-simple or by sending a GET request to https://www.googleapis.com/oauth2/v3/tokeninfo?id_token=YOUR_TOKEN_HERE The returned decoded token should have an hd key equal to the hosted domain you'd like to restrict to.

Logout

Use GoogleLogout button to logout the user from google.

import { GoogleLogout } from 'react-google-login' ; < GoogleLogout clientId = "658977310896-knrl3gka66fldh83dao2rhgbblmd4un9.apps.googleusercontent.com" buttonText = "Logout" onLogoutSuccess = {logout} > </ GoogleLogout >

Login Props

params value default value description clientId string REQUIRED You can create a clientID by creating a new project on Google developers website. jsSrc string https://apis.google.com/js/api.js URL of the Javascript file normally hosted by Google hostedDomain string - The G Suite domain to which users must belong to sign in scope string profile email responseType string permission Can be either space-delimited 'id_token', to retrieve an ID Token + 'permission' (or 'token'), to retrieve an Access Token, or 'code', to retrieve an Authorization Code. accessType string online Can be either 'online' or 'offline'. Use offline with responseType 'code' to retrieve an authorization code for fetching a refresh token onSuccess function REQUIRED onFailure function REQUIRED onScriptLoadFailure function - If defined, will be called when loading the 'google-login' script fails (otherwise onFailure will be called) onRequest function - onAutoLoadFinished function - buttonText string Login with Google className string - style object - disabledStyle object - loginHint string - prompt string - Can be 'consent' to force google return refresh token. tag string button sets element tag (div, a, span, etc type string button sets button type (submit autoLoad boolean false fetchBasicProfile boolean true disabled boolean false discoveryDocs - https://developers.google.com/discovery/v1/using uxMode string popup The UX mode to use for the sign-in flow. Valid values are popup and redirect. theme string light If set to dark the button will follow the Google brand guidelines for dark. Otherwise it will default to light (https://developers.google.com/identity/branding-guidelines) icon boolean true Show ( true ) or hide ( false ) the Google Icon redirectUri string - If using ux_mode='redirect', this parameter allows you to override the default redirect_uri that will be used at the end of the consent flow. The default redirect_uri is the current URL stripped of query parameters and hash fragment. isSignedIn boolean false If true will return GoogleUser object on load, if user has given your app permission render function - Render prop to use a custom element, use renderProps.onClick

Google Scopes List: scopes

Logout Props

params value default value description clientId string REQUIRED You can create a clientID by creating a new project on Google developers website. jsSrc string https://apis.google.com/js/api.js URL of the Javascript file normally hosted by Google hostedDomain string - The G Suite domain to which users must belong to sign in scope string profile email accessType string online Can be either 'online' or 'offline'. Use offline with responseType 'code' to retrieve an authorization code for fetching a refresh token onLogoutSuccess function REQUIRED onFailure function REQUIRED onScriptLoadFailure function - If defined, will be called when loading the 'google-login' script fails (otherwise onFailure will be called) buttonText string Logout of Google className string - disabledStyle object - loginHint string - tag string button sets element tag (div, a, span, etc type string button sets button type (submit fetchBasicProfile boolean true disabled boolean false discoveryDocs - https://developers.google.com/discovery/v1/using uxMode string popup The UX mode to use for the sign-in flow. Valid values are popup and redirect. theme string light If set to dark the button will follow the Google brand guidelines for dark. Otherwise it will default to light (https://developers.google.com/identity/branding-guidelines) icon boolean true Show ( true ) or hide ( false ) the Google Icon redirectUri string - If using ux_mode='redirect', this parameter allows you to override the default redirect_uri that will be used at the end of the consent flow. The default redirect_uri is the current URL stripped of query parameters and hash fragment. isSignedIn boolean false If true will return GoogleUser object on load, if user has given your app permission render function - Render prop to use a custom element, use renderProps.onClick

Google Scopes List: scopes

onSuccess callback ( w/ offline false)

onSuccess callback returns a GoogleUser object which provides access to all of the GoogleUser methods listed here: https://developers.google.com/identity/sign-in/web/reference#users .

You can also access the returned values via the following properties on the returned object.

property name value definition googleId string Google user ID tokenId string Token Id accessToken string Access Token tokenObj object Token details object profileObj object Profile details object

onSuccess callback ( w/ offline true)

property name value definition code object offline token

You can also pass child components such as icons into the button component.

<GoogleLogin clientId={ '658977310896-knrl3gka66fldh83dao2rhgbblmd4un9.apps.googleusercontent.com' } onSuccess={responseGoogle} onFailure={responseGoogle} > < FontAwesome name = 'google' /> < span > Login with Google </ span > </ GoogleLogin >

onFailure callback

onFailure callback is called when either initialization or a signin attempt fails.

property name value definition error string Error code details string Detailed error description

Common error codes include:

error code description idpiframe_initialization_failed initialization of the Google Auth API failed (this will occur if a client doesn't have third party cookies enabled) popup_closed_by_user The user closed the popup before finishing the sign in flow. access_denied The user denied the permission to the scopes required immediate_failed No user could be automatically selected without prompting the consent flow.

More details can be found in the official Google docs:

Dev Server

npm run start

Default dev server runs at localost:8080 in browser. You can set IP and PORT in webpack.config.dev.js

Run Tests

npm run test :watch

Production Bundle

npm run bundle

Deploy Storybook

npm run deploy-storybook

