A Google oAUth Sign-in / Log-in Component for React
npm install react-google-login
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import GoogleLogin from 'react-google-login';
// or
import { GoogleLogin } from 'react-google-login';
const responseGoogle = (response) => {
console.log(response);
}
ReactDOM.render(
<GoogleLogin
clientId="658977310896-knrl3gka66fldh83dao2rhgbblmd4un9.apps.googleusercontent.com"
buttonText="Login"
onSuccess={responseGoogle}
onFailure={responseGoogle}
cookiePolicy={'single_host_origin'}
/>,
document.getElementById('googleButton')
);
ReactDOM.render(
<GoogleLogin
clientId="658977310896-knrl3gka66fldh83dao2rhgbblmd4un9.apps.googleusercontent.com"
render={renderProps => (
<button onClick={renderProps.onClick} disabled={renderProps.disabled}>This is my custom Google button</button>
)}
buttonText="Login"
onSuccess={responseGoogle}
onFailure={responseGoogle}
cookiePolicy={'single_host_origin'}
/>,
document.getElementById('googleButton')
);
isSignedIn={true} attribute will call
onSuccess callback on load to keep the user signed in.
<GoogleLogin
clientId="658977310896-knrl3gka66fldh83dao2rhgbblmd4un9.apps.googleusercontent.com"
onSuccess={responseGoogle}
isSignedIn={true}
/>
import { useGoogleLogin } from 'react-google-login'
const { signIn, loaded } = useGoogleLogin({
onSuccess,
onAutoLoadFinished,
clientId,
cookiePolicy,
loginHint,
hostedDomain,
autoLoad,
isSignedIn,
fetchBasicProfile,
redirectUri,
discoveryDocs,
onFailure,
uxMode,
scope,
accessType,
responseType,
jsSrc,
onRequest,
prompt
})
import { useGoogleLogout } from 'react-google-login'
const { signOut, loaded } = useGoogleLogout({
jsSrc,
onFailure,
clientId,
cookiePolicy,
loginHint,
hostedDomain,
fetchBasicProfile,
discoveryDocs,
uxMode,
redirectUri,
scope,
accessType,
onLogoutSuccess
})
If responseType is not 'code', callback will return the GoogleAuth object.
If responseType is 'code', callback will return the authorization code that can be used to retrieve a refresh token from the server.
If you use the hostedDomain param, make sure to validate the id_token (a JSON web token) returned by Google on your backend server:
responseGoogle(response) {...} callback function, you should get back a standard JWT located at
response.tokenId or
res.getAuthResponse().id_token
Authorization header)
https://www.googleapis.com/oauth2/v3/tokeninfo?id_token=YOUR_TOKEN_HERE
hd key equal to the hosted domain you'd like to restrict to.
Use GoogleLogout button to logout the user from google.
import { GoogleLogout } from 'react-google-login';
<GoogleLogout
clientId="658977310896-knrl3gka66fldh83dao2rhgbblmd4un9.apps.googleusercontent.com"
buttonText="Logout"
onLogoutSuccess={logout}
>
</GoogleLogout>
|params
|value
|default value
|description
|clientId
|string
|REQUIRED
|You can create a clientID by creating a new project on Google developers website.
|jsSrc
|string
|https://apis.google.com/js/api.js
|URL of the Javascript file normally hosted by Google
|hostedDomain
|string
|-
|The G Suite domain to which users must belong to sign in
|scope
|string
|profile email
|responseType
|string
|permission
|Can be either space-delimited 'id_token', to retrieve an ID Token + 'permission' (or 'token'), to retrieve an Access Token, or 'code', to retrieve an Authorization Code.
|accessType
|string
|online
|Can be either 'online' or 'offline'. Use offline with responseType 'code' to retrieve an authorization code for fetching a refresh token
|onSuccess
|function
|REQUIRED
|onFailure
|function
|REQUIRED
|onScriptLoadFailure
|function
|-
|If defined, will be called when loading the 'google-login' script fails (otherwise onFailure will be called)
|onRequest
|function
|-
|onAutoLoadFinished
|function
|-
|buttonText
|string
|Login with Google
|className
|string
|-
|style
|object
|-
|disabledStyle
|object
|-
|loginHint
|string
|-
|prompt
|string
|-
|Can be 'consent' to force google return refresh token.
|tag
|string
|button
|sets element tag (div, a, span, etc
|type
|string
|button
|sets button type (submit
|autoLoad
|boolean
|false
|fetchBasicProfile
|boolean
|true
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|discoveryDocs
|-
|https://developers.google.com/discovery/v1/using
|uxMode
|string
|popup
|The UX mode to use for the sign-in flow. Valid values are popup and redirect.
|theme
|string
|light
|If set to
dark the button will follow the Google brand guidelines for dark. Otherwise it will default to light (https://developers.google.com/identity/branding-guidelines)
|icon
|boolean
|true
|Show (
true) or hide (
false) the Google Icon
|redirectUri
|string
|-
|If using ux_mode='redirect', this parameter allows you to override the default redirect_uri that will be used at the end of the consent flow. The default redirect_uri is the current URL stripped of query parameters and hash fragment.
|isSignedIn
|boolean
|false
|If true will return GoogleUser object on load, if user has given your app permission
|render
|function
|-
|Render prop to use a custom element, use renderProps.onClick
Google Scopes List: scopes
|params
|value
|default value
|description
|clientId
|string
|REQUIRED
|You can create a clientID by creating a new project on Google developers website.
|jsSrc
|string
|https://apis.google.com/js/api.js
|URL of the Javascript file normally hosted by Google
|hostedDomain
|string
|-
|The G Suite domain to which users must belong to sign in
|scope
|string
|profile email
|accessType
|string
|online
|Can be either 'online' or 'offline'. Use offline with responseType 'code' to retrieve an authorization code for fetching a refresh token
|onLogoutSuccess
|function
|REQUIRED
|onFailure
|function
|REQUIRED
|onScriptLoadFailure
|function
|-
|If defined, will be called when loading the 'google-login' script fails (otherwise onFailure will be called)
|buttonText
|string
|Logout of Google
|className
|string
|-
|disabledStyle
|object
|-
|loginHint
|string
|-
|tag
|string
|button
|sets element tag (div, a, span, etc
|type
|string
|button
|sets button type (submit
|fetchBasicProfile
|boolean
|true
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|discoveryDocs
|-
|https://developers.google.com/discovery/v1/using
|uxMode
|string
|popup
|The UX mode to use for the sign-in flow. Valid values are popup and redirect.
|theme
|string
|light
|If set to
dark the button will follow the Google brand guidelines for dark. Otherwise it will default to light (https://developers.google.com/identity/branding-guidelines)
|icon
|boolean
|true
|Show (
true) or hide (
false) the Google Icon
|redirectUri
|string
|-
|If using ux_mode='redirect', this parameter allows you to override the default redirect_uri that will be used at the end of the consent flow. The default redirect_uri is the current URL stripped of query parameters and hash fragment.
|isSignedIn
|boolean
|false
|If true will return GoogleUser object on load, if user has given your app permission
|render
|function
|-
|Render prop to use a custom element, use renderProps.onClick
Google Scopes List: scopes
onSuccess callback returns a GoogleUser object which provides access to all of the GoogleUser methods listed here: https://developers.google.com/identity/sign-in/web/reference#users .
You can also access the returned values via the following properties on the returned object.
|property name
|value
|definition
|googleId
|string
|Google user ID
|tokenId
|string
|Token Id
|accessToken
|string
|Access Token
|tokenObj
|object
|Token details object
|profileObj
|object
|Profile details object
|property name
|value
|definition
|code
|object
|offline token
You can also pass child components such as icons into the button component.
<GoogleLogin
clientId={'658977310896-knrl3gka66fldh83dao2rhgbblmd4un9.apps.googleusercontent.com'}
onSuccess={responseGoogle}
onFailure={responseGoogle}
>
<FontAwesome
name='google'
/>
<span> Login with Google</span>
</GoogleLogin>
onFailure callback is called when either initialization or a signin attempt fails.
|property name
|value
|definition
|error
|string
|Error code
|details
|string
|Detailed error description
Common error codes include:
|error code
|description
idpiframe_initialization_failed
|initialization of the Google Auth API failed (this will occur if a client doesn't have third party cookies enabled)
popup_closed_by_user
|The user closed the popup before finishing the sign in flow.
access_denied
|The user denied the permission to the scopes required
immediate_failed
|No user could be automatically selected without prompting the consent flow.
More details can be found in the official Google docs:
npm run start
Default dev server runs at localost:8080 in browser. You can set IP and PORT in webpack.config.dev.js
npm run test:watch
npm run bundle
npm run deploy-storybook