A domain-based asynchronous try/catch with (optional) long stack traces for node.js optimized for V8.
WARNING: trycatch replaces the built-in global Error object.
npm install trycatch
var trycatch = require('trycatch')
trycatch(function() {
// do something error-prone
}, function(err) {
console.log(err.stack);
})
http.createServer(function(req, res) {
trycatch(function() {
setTimeout(function() {
throw new Error('Baloney!');
}, 1000);
}, function(err) {
res.writeHead(500);
res.end(err.stack);
});
}).listen(8000);
Visit http://localhost:8000 and get your 500.
Optional Long-Stack-Traces:
// Because trycatch shims all native I/O calls,
// it must be required & configured with 'long-stack-traces' before any other modules.
var trycatch = require('trycatch')
trycatch.configure({'long-stack-traces': true})
trycatch(fnTry, fnCatch)
Colors:
var trycatch = require('trycatch')
trycatch.configure({
colors: {
// 'none' or falsy values will omit
'node': 'none',
'node_modules': false,
'default': 'yellow'
}
})
trycatch(fnTry, fnCatch)
Advanced Formatting:
var trycatch = require('trycatch')
trycatch.configure({
format: function(line) {
// Alter final output (falsy values will omit)
return line
}
})
trycatch(fnTry, fnCatch)
var trycatch = require("trycatch"),
_ = require('underscore')._
trycatch(function() {
_.map(['Error 1', 'Error 2'], function foo(v) {
setTimeout(function() {
throw new Error(v)
}, 10)
})
}, function(err) {
console.log("Async error caught!\n", err.stack);
});
See the
/test and
examples directories for more use cases.
uncaughtApplicationException
trycatch effectively wraps all application callbacks in
try/catch blocks, preventing an exception in your application code from causing code in core to not execute. Effectively, this means that exceptions originating in application code that normally would be passed as
uncaughtException, can instead be handled via
uncaughtApplicationException without requiring a restart:
process.on('uncaughtApplicationException', (err) => console.log(err.stack))
process.on('uncaughtException', (err) => {
console.log(err.stack)
// We are in an undefined state and need to restart
handleSoftShutodwn()
})