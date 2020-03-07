Try to Catch

Functional try-catch wrapper for promises .

Install

npm i try -to- catch

API

Wrap function to avoid try-catch block, resolves [error, result] ;

Example

Simplest example with async-await :

const tryToCatch = require ( 'try-to-catch' ); const reject = Promise .reject.bind( Promise ); await tryToCatch(reject, 'hi' ); [ Error : hi]

Can be used with functions:

const tryToCatch = require ( 'try-to-catch' ); await tryToCatch( () => 5 ); [ null , 5 ]

Advanced example:

const {readFile, readdir} = require ( 'fs' ).promises; const tryToCatch = require ( 'try-to-catch' ); read(process.argv[ 2 ]) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error); async function read ( path ) { const [error, data] = await tryToCatch(readFile, path, 'utf8' ); if (!error) return data; if (error.code !== 'EISDIR' ) return error; return await readdir(path); }

Related

License

MIT