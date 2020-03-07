Functional
try-catch wrapper for
promises.
npm i try-to-catch
Wrap function to avoid
try-catch block, resolves
[error, result];
Simplest example with
async-await:
const tryToCatch = require('try-to-catch');
const reject = Promise.reject.bind(Promise);
await tryToCatch(reject, 'hi');
// returns
[ Error: hi]
Can be used with functions:
const tryToCatch = require('try-to-catch');
await tryToCatch(() => 5);
// returns
[null, 5]
Advanced example:
const {readFile, readdir} = require('fs').promises;
const tryToCatch = require('try-to-catch');
read(process.argv[2])
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
async function read(path) {
const [error, data] = await tryToCatch(readFile, path, 'utf8');
if (!error)
return data;
if (error.code !== 'EISDIR')
return error;
return await readdir(path);
}
MIT