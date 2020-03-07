openbase logo
ttc

try-to-catch

by coderaiser
3.0.0 (see all)

functional try-catch wrapper for promises

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.9K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Try to Catch

Functional try-catch wrapper for promises.

Install

npm i try-to-catch

API

tryToCatch(fn, [...args])

Wrap function to avoid try-catch block, resolves [error, result];

Example

Simplest example with async-await:

const tryToCatch = require('try-to-catch');
const reject = Promise.reject.bind(Promise);
await tryToCatch(reject, 'hi');
// returns
[ Error: hi]

Can be used with functions:

const tryToCatch = require('try-to-catch');
await tryToCatch(() => 5);
// returns
[null, 5]

Advanced example:

const {readFile, readdir} = require('fs').promises;
const tryToCatch = require('try-to-catch');

read(process.argv[2])
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

async function read(path) {
    const [error, data] = await tryToCatch(readFile, path, 'utf8');
    
    if (!error)
        return data;
    
    if (error.code !== 'EISDIR')
        return error;
    
    return await readdir(path);
}

License

MIT

