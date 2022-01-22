Webpack Bundle Analyzer Visualize size of webpack output files with an interactive zoomable treemap.

Install

npm install --save-dev webpack-bundle-analyzer yarn add -D webpack-bundle-analyzer

Usage (as a plugin)

const BundleAnalyzerPlugin = require ( 'webpack-bundle-analyzer' ).BundleAnalyzerPlugin; module .exports = { plugins : [ new BundleAnalyzerPlugin() ] }

It will create an interactive treemap visualization of the contents of all your bundles.

This module will help you:

Realize what's really inside your bundle Find out what modules make up the most of its size Find modules that got there by mistake Optimize it!

And the best thing is it supports minified bundles! It parses them to get real size of bundled modules. And it also shows their gzipped sizes!

Options (for plugin)

new BundleAnalyzerPlugin(options?: object)

Name Type Description analyzerMode One of: server , static , json , disabled Default: server . In server mode analyzer will start HTTP server to show bundle report. In static mode single HTML file with bundle report will be generated. In json mode single JSON file with bundle report will be generated. In disabled mode you can use this plugin to just generate Webpack Stats JSON file by setting generateStatsFile to true . analyzerHost {String} Default: 127.0.0.1 . Host that will be used in server mode to start HTTP server. analyzerPort {Number} or auto Default: 8888 . Port that will be used in server mode to start HTTP server. reportFilename {String} Default: report.html . Path to bundle report file that will be generated in static mode. It can be either an absolute path or a path relative to a bundle output directory (which is output.path in webpack config). reportTitle {String\|function} Default: function that returns pretty printed current date and time. Content of the HTML title element; or a function of the form () => string that provides the content. defaultSizes One of: stat , parsed , gzip Default: parsed . Module sizes to show in report by default. Size definitions section describes what these values mean. openAnalyzer {Boolean} Default: true . Automatically open report in default browser. generateStatsFile {Boolean} Default: false . If true , webpack stats JSON file will be generated in bundle output directory statsFilename {String} Default: stats.json . Name of webpack stats JSON file that will be generated if generateStatsFile is true . It can be either an absolute path or a path relative to a bundle output directory (which is output.path in webpack config). statsOptions null or {Object} Default: null . Options for stats.toJson() method. For example you can exclude sources of your modules from stats file with source: false option. See more options here. excludeAssets {null\|pattern\|pattern[]} where pattern equals to {String\|RegExp\|function} Default: null . Patterns that will be used to match against asset names to exclude them from the report. If pattern is a string it will be converted to RegExp via new RegExp(str) . If pattern is a function it should have the following signature (assetName: string) => boolean and should return true to exclude matching asset. If multiple patterns are provided asset should match at least one of them to be excluded. logLevel One of: info , warn , error , silent Default: info . Used to control how much details the plugin outputs.

Usage (as a CLI utility)

You can analyze an existing bundle if you have a webpack stats JSON file.

You can generate it using BundleAnalyzerPlugin with generateStatsFile option set to true or with this simple command:

webpack --profile --json > stats.json

If you're on Windows and using PowerShell, you can generate the stats file with this command to avoid BOM issues:

webpack --profile --json | Out-file 'stats.json' -Encoding OEM

Then you can run the CLI tool.

webpack-bundle-analyzer bundle/output/ path /stats.json

Options (for CLI)

webpack-bundle-analyzer <bundleStatsFile> [bundleDir] [options]

Arguments are documented below:

bundleStatsFile

Path to webpack stats JSON file

bundleDir

Directory containing all generated bundles.

options

-V, -m, In ` server ` mode analyzer will start HTTP server to show bundle report. In `static` mode single HTML file with bundle report will be generated . In ` json ` mode single JSON file with bundle report will be generated . ( default : server ) -h, -p, -r, -t, -s, Possible values : stat, parsed, gzip ( default : parsed) -O, -e, Can be specified multiple times. -l, Possible values : debug , info , warn, error, silent ( default : info ) -h,

Size definitions

webpack-bundle-analyzer reports three values for sizes. defaultSizes can be used to control which of these is shown by default. The different reported sizes are:

stat

This is the "input" size of your files, before any transformations like minification.

It is called "stat size" because it's obtained from Webpack's stats object.

parsed

This is the "output" size of your files. If you're using a Webpack plugin such as Uglify, then this value will reflect the minified size of your code.

gzip

This is the size of running the parsed bundles/modules through gzip compression.

Selecting Which Chunks to Display

When opened, the report displays all of the Webpack chunks for your project. It's possible to filter to a more specific list of chunks by using the sidebar or the chunk context menu.

Sidebar

The Sidebar Menu can be opened by clicking the > button at the top left of the report. You can select or deselect chunks to display under the "Show chunks" heading there.

Chunk Context Menu

The Chunk Context Menu can be opened by right-clicking or Ctrl -clicking on a specific chunk in the report. It provides the following options:

Hide chunk: Hides the selected chunk

Hides the selected chunk Hide all other chunks: Hides all chunks besides the selected one

Hides all chunks besides the selected one Show all chunks: Un-hides any hidden chunks, returning the report to its initial, unfiltered view

Troubleshooting

I don't see gzip or parsed sizes, it only shows stat size

It happens when webpack-bundle-analyzer analyzes files that don't actually exist in your file system, for example when you work with webpack-dev-server that keeps all the files in RAM. If you use webpack-bundle-analyzer as a plugin you won't get any errors, however if you run it via CLI you get the error message in terminal:

Error parsing bundle asset "your_bundle_name.bundle.js": no such file No bundles were parsed. Analyzer will show only original module sizes from stats file.

To get more information about it you can read issue #147.

Statoscope - Webpack bundle analyzing tool to find out why a certain module was bundled (and more features, including interactive treemap)

Maintainers

Contributing

Check out CONTRIBUTING.md for instructions on contributing 🎉