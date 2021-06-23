trustpilot

This a node API wrapper for accessing the Trustpilot APIs. You can learn all about the Trustpilot API at https://developers.trustpilot.com/.

Installation

This module is built using Typescript and Node.js v8.10.x .

If you are not using version 4 of Node, you'll have to transpile the code down to ES5 yourself.

Install using npm install trustpilot

Usage

As of version 3, the project has been converted to Typescript. The trustpilot module is async/await based. It provides request-promise-native objects with sane defaults.

Basic Usage

import { TrustpilotApi } from "trustpilot" ; async run() { const client = new TrustpilotApi({ key: 'YOUR-API-KEY' , secret: 'YOUR-SECRET' , username: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-USERNAME' , password: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-PASSWORD' }); try { const response = await client.apiRequest( '/v1/resources/images' ); } catch (error) { }); }

Usage with OAuth

For calls authentified by OAuth token, use the authenticate() promise, which resolves with a request-promise-native object with everything you need.

import { TrustpilotApi } from "trustpilot" ; async run() { const client = await new TrustpilotApi({ key: 'YOUR-API-KEY' , secret: 'YOUR-SECRET' , username: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-USERNAME' , password: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-PASSWORD' }).authenticate(); try { await client( `/v1/private/business-units/ ${YOUR_BUSINESS_UNIT_ID} /reviews` ); await client.get( `/v1/private/business-units/ ${YOUR_BUSINESS_UNIT_ID} /reviews` ); } catch (error) { }); }

Override API Base URL

The Invitations API methods have a different base URL. To override it, simply pass the baseUrl .