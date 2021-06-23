openbase logo
3.3.0 (see all)

HTTP client for Trustpilot

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

trustpilot

Build Status npm

This a node API wrapper for accessing the Trustpilot APIs. You can learn all about the Trustpilot API at https://developers.trustpilot.com/.

Installation

This module is built using Typescript and Node.js v8.10.x.

If you are not using version 4 of Node, you'll have to transpile the code down to ES5 yourself.

Install using npm install trustpilot

Usage

As of version 3, the project has been converted to Typescript. The trustpilot module is async/await based. It provides request-promise-native objects with sane defaults.

Basic Usage

import { TrustpilotApi } from "trustpilot";

async run() {
  const client = new TrustpilotApi({
      key: 'YOUR-API-KEY',
      secret: 'YOUR-SECRET',
      username: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-USERNAME',
      password: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-PASSWORD'
    });

  // For basic calls authentified by API key, use client.apiRequest
  try {
    const response = await client.apiRequest('/v1/resources/images');
  } catch(error) {
    // handle the error
  });
}

Usage with OAuth

For calls authentified by OAuth token, use the authenticate() promise, which resolves with a request-promise-native object with everything you need.

import { TrustpilotApi } from "trustpilot";

async run() {
  const client = await new TrustpilotApi({
      key: 'YOUR-API-KEY',
      secret: 'YOUR-SECRET',
      username: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-USERNAME',
      password: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-PASSWORD'
    }).authenticate();

  try {
    await client(`/v1/private/business-units/${YOUR_BUSINESS_UNIT_ID}/reviews`);
    // same as
    await client.get(`/v1/private/business-units/${YOUR_BUSINESS_UNIT_ID}/reviews`);
  } catch(error) {
    // handle the error
  });
}

Override API Base URL

The Invitations API methods have a different base URL. To override it, simply pass the baseUrl.

import { TrustpilotApi } from "trustpilot";

async run() {
  const client = await new TrustpilotApi({
      key: 'YOUR-API-KEY',
      secret: 'YOUR-SECRET',
      username: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-USERNAME',
      password: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-PASSWORD',
      baseUrl: 'https://invitations-api.trustpilot.com'
    }).authenticate();

  // Use client
}

