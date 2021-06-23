This a node API wrapper for accessing the Trustpilot APIs. You can learn all about the Trustpilot API at https://developers.trustpilot.com/.
This module is built using Typescript and Node.js
v8.10.x.
If you are not using version 4 of Node, you'll have to transpile the code down to ES5 yourself.
Install using
npm install trustpilot
As of version 3, the project has been converted to Typescript. The trustpilot module is async/await based. It provides request-promise-native objects with sane defaults.
import { TrustpilotApi } from "trustpilot";
async run() {
const client = new TrustpilotApi({
key: 'YOUR-API-KEY',
secret: 'YOUR-SECRET',
username: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-USERNAME',
password: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-PASSWORD'
});
// For basic calls authentified by API key, use client.apiRequest
try {
const response = await client.apiRequest('/v1/resources/images');
} catch(error) {
// handle the error
});
}
For calls authentified by OAuth token, use the
authenticate() promise, which resolves with a
request-promise-native
object with everything you need.
import { TrustpilotApi } from "trustpilot";
async run() {
const client = await new TrustpilotApi({
key: 'YOUR-API-KEY',
secret: 'YOUR-SECRET',
username: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-USERNAME',
password: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-PASSWORD'
}).authenticate();
try {
await client(`/v1/private/business-units/${YOUR_BUSINESS_UNIT_ID}/reviews`);
// same as
await client.get(`/v1/private/business-units/${YOUR_BUSINESS_UNIT_ID}/reviews`);
} catch(error) {
// handle the error
});
}
The Invitations API methods have a different base URL. To override it, simply pass the
baseUrl.
import { TrustpilotApi } from "trustpilot";
async run() {
const client = await new TrustpilotApi({
key: 'YOUR-API-KEY',
secret: 'YOUR-SECRET',
username: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-USERNAME',
password: 'YOUR-TRUSTPILOT-B2B-PASSWORD',
baseUrl: 'https://invitations-api.trustpilot.com'
}).authenticate();
// Use client
}