tru

truncatise

by Marcus Noble
0.0.8 (see all)

Provides the ability to truncate HTML strings down to excerpts based on character length, word length or paragraph length.

Readme

Truncatise

JavaScript module to truncate HTML strings.

Description

Provides the ability to truncate HTML strings down to excerpts based on character length, word length or paragraph length.

Features:

  • Truncate based on number of Characters, Words or Paragraphs.
  • Strip HTML from returned string.
  • Provides a strict flag to specify whether to cut-off mid word or not.
  • Configurable suffix appended to the end of the returned excerpt.

Install

npm install truncatise

Options (with default values)

{
  TruncateBy:     'words',  // Options are 'words', 'characters' or 'paragraphs'
  TruncateLength: 50,         // The count to be used with TruncatedBy
  StripHTML:      false,    // Whether or not the truncated text should contain HTML tags
  Strict:         true,     // If set to false the truncated text finish at the end of the word
  Suffix:         '...'     // Text to be appended to the end of the truncated text
}

Example Usage

var options = {
  TruncateLength: 4,
  TruncateBy : "words",
  Strict : false,
  StripHTML : true,
  Suffix : ' (Read More)'
};
var excerpt = truncatise("<p>This is a test of Truncatise</p>", options);
console.log(excerpt); // This is a test (Read More)

