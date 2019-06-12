Truncatise

JavaScript module to truncate HTML strings.

Description

Provides the ability to truncate HTML strings down to excerpts based on character length, word length or paragraph length.

Features:

Truncate based on number of Characters, Words or Paragraphs.

Strip HTML from returned string.

Provides a strict flag to specify whether to cut-off mid word or not.

Configurable suffix appended to the end of the returned excerpt.

Install

npm install truncatise

Options (with default values)

{ TruncateBy : 'words' , TruncateLength : 50 , StripHTML : false , Strict : true , Suffix : '...' }

Example Usage