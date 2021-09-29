Truncate

Truncate text and keeps urls safe.

NPM

Install the module with: npm install truncate

Usage

String .truncate( "1234 http://google.com hey :)" , 2 ) === "12…"

> truncate = require ( 'truncate' ); > truncate( "1234 http://google.com hey :)" , 4 ); "1234…" > truncate( "1234 http://google.com hey :)" , 4 , { ellipsis : null }); "1234" > truncate( "1234 http://google.com hey :)" , 6 ); "1234 http://google.com…" > truncate( "1234 http://google.com hey :)" , 100 ); "1234 http://google.com hey :)"

Donate

I maintain this project in my free time, if it helped you please support my work via paypal or bitcoins, thanks a lot!

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Francois-Guillaume Ribreau Licensed under the MIT license.