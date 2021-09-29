openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tru

truncate

by Francois-Guillaume Ribreau
3.0.0 (see all)

🐙 Truncate text and keeps urls safe.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67.6K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

Truncate

CI Downloads available-for-advisory Twitter Follow Get help on Codementor Slack

Truncate text and keeps urls safe.

NPM

Install the module with: npm install truncate

Usage

// Browser
String.truncate("1234 http://google.com hey :)", 2) === "12…"

// NodeJS
> truncate = require('truncate');
> truncate("1234 http://google.com hey :)", 4);
"1234…"
> truncate("1234 http://google.com hey :)", 4, {ellipsis:null}); // or ellipsis:''
"1234"
> truncate("1234 http://google.com hey :)", 6);
"1234 http://google.com…"
> truncate("1234 http://google.com hey :)", 100);
"1234 http://google.com hey :)"

Changelog

I maintain this project in my free time, if it helped you please support my work via paypal or bitcoins, thanks a lot!

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Francois-Guillaume Ribreau Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Raul RodriguezLima,Peru4 Ratings0 Reviews
November 20, 2020
Easy to Use

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial