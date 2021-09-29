Truncate text and keeps urls safe.
Install the module with:
npm install truncate
// Browser
String.truncate("1234 http://google.com hey :)", 2) === "12…"
// NodeJS
> truncate = require('truncate');
> truncate("1234 http://google.com hey :)", 4);
"1234…"
> truncate("1234 http://google.com hey :)", 4, {ellipsis:null}); // or ellipsis:''
"1234"
> truncate("1234 http://google.com hey :)", 6);
"1234 http://google.com…"
> truncate("1234 http://google.com hey :)", 100);
"1234 http://google.com hey :)"
