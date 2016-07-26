truncate html by text length

install

using npm .

npm install -S trunc-html

features

fast, lean, extensible

truncate by text length, not html length

truncate by complete words, not just by characters

Returns the result of truncating the provided html . A plain-text version is provided as well.

var html = 'the force is <strong>with this one</strong>. some more rubbish' ; trunc(html, 30 );

limit

Maximum amount of text characters allowed. When the limit is reached, the algorithm will trace back to the last word separator and trim the rest into a … glyph.

If you'd like to supress certain HTML tags from being output you can provide an array of tags to be excluded, set ignoreTags to something like ['strong'] .

If you'd like to use the alt attribute for the text portion of the result, instead of dropping images entirely in text flavor, set imageAltText to true .

Options passed to insane . Note that these options are overridden by the options provided by trunc-html , so you can't use transformText , which trunc-html reserves for itself.

license

MIT