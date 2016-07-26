truncate html by text length
using
npm.
npm install -S trunc-html
trunc(html, limit, options?)
Returns the result of truncating the provided
html. A plain-text version is provided as well.
var html = 'the force is <strong>with this one</strong>. some more rubbish';
trunc(html, 30);
// <-
// { html: 'the force is <strong>with this one</strong>. …',
// text: 'the force is with this one. …' }
limit
Maximum amount of text characters allowed. When the
limit is reached, the algorithm will trace back to the last word separator and trim the rest into a
… glyph.
options.ignoreTags
If you'd like to supress certain HTML tags from being output you can provide an array of tags to be excluded, set
ignoreTags to something like
['strong'].
options.imageAltText
If you'd like to use the
alt attribute for the text portion of the result, instead of dropping images entirely in text flavor, set
imageAltText to
true.
options.sanitizer
Options passed to
insane. Note that these options are overridden by the options provided by
trunc-html, so you can't use
transformText, which
trunc-html reserves for itself.
MIT