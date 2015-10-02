parse and transform streaming html using css selectors
input html:
<table>
<tbody>blah blah blah</tbody>
<tr><td>there</td></tr>
<tr><td>it</td></tr>
<tr><td>is</td></tr>
</table>
var trumpet = require('trumpet');
var tr = trumpet();
tr.pipe(process.stdout);
var ws = tr.select('tbody').createWriteStream();
ws.end('<tr><td>rawr</td></tr>');
var fs = require('fs');
fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/html/table.html').pipe(tr);
output:
<table>
<tbody><tr><td>rawr</td></tr></tbody>
<tr><td>there</td></tr>
<tr><td>it</td></tr>
<tr><td>is</td></tr>
</table>
input html:
<html>
<head>
<title>beep</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="a">¡¡¡</div>
<div class="b">
<span>tacos</span>
<span> y </span>
<span>burritos</span>
</div>
<div class="a">!!!</div>
</body>
</html>
var trumpet = require('trumpet');
var tr = trumpet();
tr.selectAll('.b span', function (span) {
span.createReadStream().pipe(process.stdout);
});
var fs = require('fs');
fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/html/read_all.html').pipe(tr);
output:
tacos y burritos
var trumpet = require('trumpet')
Create a new trumpet stream. This stream is readable and writable.
Pipe an html stream into
tr and get back a transformed html stream.
Parse errors are emitted by
tr in an
'error' event.
Return a result object
elem for the first element matching
selector.
Get a result object
elem for every element matching
selector.
When the selector for
elem matches, query the case-insensitive attribute
called
name with
cb(value).
Returns
elem.
Get all the elements in
cb(attributes) as an object
attributes with
lower-case keys.
Returns
elem.
When the selector for
elem matches, replace the case-insensitive attribute
called
name with
value.
If the attribute doesn't exist, it will be created in the output stream.
Returns
elem.
When the selector for
elem matches, remove the attribute called
name if it
exists.
Returns
elem.
Create a new readable stream with the inner html content under
elem.
To use the outer html content instead of the inner, set
opts.outer to
true.
Create a new write stream to replace the inner html content under
elem.
To use the outer html content instead of the inner, set
opts.outer to
true.
Create a new readable writable stream that outputs the content under
elem and
replaces the content with the data written to it.
To use the outer html content instead of the inner, set
opts.outer to
true.
Short-hand for
tr.select(sel).createStream(opts).
Short-hand for
tr.select(sel).createReadStream(opts).
Short-hand for
tr.select(sel).createWriteStream(opts).
The element name as a lower-case string. For example:
'div'.
Presently these css selectors work:
With npm do:
npm install trumpet
MIT