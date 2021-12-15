openbase logo
thp

trumbowyg-https-prefix

by Alexandre Demode
1.0.10 (see all)

A lightweight and amazing WYSIWYG JavaScript editor under 10kB

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

3.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

210

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Downloads Downloads Licence
Version on npm CDNJS Version on bower

Supporting Trumbowyg

Trumbowyg is an MIT-licensed open source project and completely free to use.

However, the amount of effort needed to maintain and develop new features for the project is not sustainable without proper financial backing. You can support it's ongoing development by being a backer or a sponsor:

Sponsors

Gold

avot®

Become a Sponsor

Silver

SocialOptic

Become a Sponsor

Introduction

Trumbowyg is a simple and lightweight WYSIWYG editor, weight only 20kB minifed (8kB gzip) for faster page loading.

Visit presentation page: http://alex-d.github.io/Trumbowyg/

Documentation

All you need to know about Trumbowyg is here: http://alex-d.github.io/Trumbowyg/documentation/ (or even on the home)

Contribution

You can contribute to Trumbowyg with translations in languages you know. Thanks to node and gulp, you can improve core script, style or icons easily.

First, fork and clone the repository

cd Trumbowyg # go into the project's root directory
npm install # install development dependencies
npm run dev # watch mode
npm run build # to build the project

gulp command launch default Gulp task watcher and rebuild on the fly.

Stay in touch

For the latest release and announcements, follow on Twitter: @AlexandreDemode

License

This project is under MIT license.

