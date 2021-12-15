



Supporting Trumbowyg

Trumbowyg is an MIT-licensed open source project and completely free to use.

However, the amount of effort needed to maintain and develop new features for the project is not sustainable without proper financial backing. You can support it's ongoing development by being a backer or a sponsor:

Gold

Become a Sponsor

Silver

Become a Sponsor

Introduction

Trumbowyg is a simple and lightweight WYSIWYG editor, weight only 20kB minifed (8kB gzip) for faster page loading.

Visit presentation page: http://alex-d.github.io/Trumbowyg/

Documentation

All you need to know about Trumbowyg is here: http://alex-d.github.io/Trumbowyg/documentation/ (or even on the home)

Contribution

You can contribute to Trumbowyg with translations in languages you know. Thanks to node and gulp , you can improve core script, style or icons easily.

First, fork and clone the repository

cd Trumbowyg npm install npm run dev npm run build

gulp command launch default Gulp task watcher and rebuild on the fly.

Stay in touch

For the latest release and announcements, follow on Twitter: @AlexandreDemode

License

This project is under MIT license.