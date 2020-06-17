⚠️ Truffle Security is being deprecated, you should now use the MythX CLI, which also has full support for Truffle projects. Learn more at: https://github.com/dmuhs/mythx-cli

MythX Security Analysis Plugin for Truffle Framework

This plugin adds automated smart contract security analysis to the Truffle framework. It is based on MythX, the security analysis API for Ethereum smart contracts. The plugin is compatible with Truffle 5.0 or higher.

Installing the Plugin

To install the latest stable version from NPM:

npm install -g truffle-security

Windows only

On Windows node-gyp dependency requires windows-build-tools to be installed from an elevated PowerShell or CMD.exe (run as Administrator).

npm install --global --production windows-build-tools

For more details refer to node-gyp installation guide.

Configuration

Currently, the plugin must be activated on a per-project basis. If truffle-security was installed to the Truffle project root, it will try to automatically install itself to truffle-config.js . If you installed truffle-security globally, add the following to truffle-config.js in the root directory of your Truffle project to enable the plugin:

module .exports = { plugins : [ "truffle-security" ] };

MythX Account

You can set up a free account on the MythX website to get full access. Generate your API key in the tools section of the MythX dashboard.

The key can be passed to Truffle either via the MYTHX_API_KEY environment variable or the --apiKey command line argument. For security reasons it is recommended to always pass the token through an environment variable, e.g. defined in the settings of a Continuous Integration (CI) server or a shell script that can be sourced from.

Set the following enviromment variables to your API key (add this to your .bashrc or .bash_profile for added convenience):

export MYTHX_API_KEY= 'Put your API key here!'

And if you're using Windows OS with PowerShell:

$env :MYTHX_API_KEY= 'Put your API key here!'

Solc Version

You can specify which version of solc to use in truffle-config.js as explained in truffle's documentation. MythX for Truffle will use the same version of solc that Truffle uses to compile and analyze your contracts.

module.exports = { plugins: [ "truffle-security" ], networks: { ... etc ... }, compilers: { solc: { version: <string> // ex: "0.4.20" . (Default: Truffle's installed solc) } } };

Running Security Analyses

Once the plugin is installed the truffle run verify becomes available. You can either analyze a specific file by running truffle run verify <file-name> , a contract by running truffle run verify <file-name>:<contract-name> , or the entire project with simply truffle run verify .

Alternatively you can use truffle run mythx instead of truffle run verify .

Your project must compile successfully for the security analysis to work. Note that the verify command invokes truffle compile automatically if the build files are not up to date.

Here is the output of truffle verify for an example from the DevCon4 MythX Workshop:

truffle run verify /Projects/mythx-playground/exercise2/contracts/Tokensale.sol 1:0 warning A floating pragma is set SWC-103 16:29 warning The binary multiplication can overflow SWC-101 18:8 warning The binary addition can overflow SWC-101 ✖ 4 problems (0 errors, 4 warnings)

Here is an example of analyzing the same contract passing it in directly and using the table report style:

$ truffle run verify contracts/Tokensale.sol:Tokensale /Projects/mythx-playground/exercise2/contracts/Tokensale.sol ║ Line │ Column │ Type │ Message │ Rule ID ║ ╟──────────┼──────────┼──────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────╢ ║ 1 │ 0 │ warning │ A floating pragma is set . │ SWC -103 ║ ║ 16 │ 29 │ warning │ The binary multiplication can overflow. │ SWC -101 ║ ║ 18 │ 8 │ warning │ The binary addition can overflow. │ SWC -101 ║ ╔════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗ ║ 0 Errors ║ ╟────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╢ ║ 4 Warnings ║ ╚════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝

Advanced Options

Run truffle run verify --help to show advanced configuration options.

truffle run verify -- help Usage: truffle run verify [options] [solidity-file[:contract-name] [solidity-file[:contract-name] ...]] Runs MythX analyses on given Solidity contracts. If no contracts are given, all are analyzed. Options: --all Compile all contracts instead of only the contracts changed since last compile. --apiClient { mythxjs | armlet} Which api client to use. Default and recommended is mythxjs. --mode { quick | standard | deep} Perform quick, in-depth (standard) or deep analysis. Default = quick. --style { stylish | json | table | tap | unix | markdown | ... }, Output report in the given es-lint style style. See https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/formatters/ for a full list. The markdown format is also included. --json | --yaml Dump results in unprocessed JSON or YAML format as it comes back from MythX. Note: this disables providing any es-lint style reports, and that --style=json is processed for eslint, while --json is not. --timeout *secs* Limit MythX analyses time to *secs* seconds. The default is 300 seconds (five minutes). --initial-delay *secs* Minimum amount of time to wait before attempting a first status poll to MythX. The default is 45 seconds. See https://github.com/ConsenSys/armlet#improving-polling-response --limit *N* Have no more than *N* analysis requests pending at a time. As results come back, remaining contracts are submitted. The default is 4 contracts, the maximum value, but you can set this lower. --debug Provide additional debug output. Use --debug=2 for more verbose output --min-severity { warning | error } Ignore SWCs below the designated level --swc-blacklist { 101 | 103,111,115 | ... } Ignore a specific SWC or list of SWCs. --uuid *UUID* Print in YAML results from a prior run having *UUID* Note: this is still a bit raw and will be improved. --version Show package and MythX version information. --progress, --no-progress Enable/disable progress bars during analysis. The default is enabled. --mythx-logs --no-mythx-logs Enable/disable MythX logs. --ci Blocking non zero return for CI integrations to throw an error (non-zero exit code). --ci-whitelist { 101 | 103,111,115 | ... } List of allowed SWCs that will not throw an error (non-zero exit code). --apiKey { api key generated from profile dashboard} Authenticate with api key instead of login details. --color, --no-color Enable/disable output coloring. The default is enabled.

Configuration options can also be stored as json in truffle-security.json at the truffle project root. i.e. :