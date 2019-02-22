openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
thp

truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey

by Rahul Sethuram
0.3.0 (see all)

HD Wallet-enabled Web3 provider, for use with raw private key string

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey

HD Wallet-enabled Web3 provider. Use it to sign transactions for addresses derived from a raw private key string.

If you are using Web3 1.0, please use the web3-one branch. Install the package using npm i truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey@web3-one. README is updated in that branch.

Install

$ npm install truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey@web3-one

General Usage

You can use this provider wherever a Web3 provider is needed, not just in Truffle. For Truffle-specific usage, see next section.

const HDWalletProvider = require("truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey");
const privKeys = ["ce2eab51c7c428...", "46c36f1970dcf37ec..."]; // private keys
const provider = new HDWalletProvider(privKeys, "http://localhost:8545");

By default, the HDWalletProvider will use the address of the first address that's generated from the private key. Currently, the HDWalletProvider manages only one address at a time, but it can be easily upgraded to manage (i.e., "unlock") multiple addresses.

Parameters:

  • privateKeys: string. Array of private keys for multiple accounts (DO NOT SHARE THEM EVER).
  • provider_uri: string. URI of Ethereum client to send all other non-transaction-related Web3 requests.

Truffle Usage

Use Case

I have a an account MetaMask and I want to use it to deploy my contracts to a testnet/mainnnet.

Steps for MetaMask

  • Click 3 dots next to MetaMask
  • Click "Account Details"
  • Click "Export Private Key" and type password
  • Copy private key and use the below steps in your Truffle config.

Usage

You can easily use this within a Truffle configuration. For instance:

truffle.js

const HDWalletProvider = require("truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey");

const privateKeys = ["ce2eab51c7c428...", "46c36f1970dcf37ec..."]; // private keys

module.exports = {
  networks: {
    development: {
      host: "localhost",
      port: 8545,
      network_id: "*" // Match any network id
    },
    ropsten: {
      provider: () => {
        return new HDWalletProvider(privateKeys, "https://ropsten.infura.io/MY_INFURA_KEY")
      },
      network_id: 3
    }
  }
};

Web3 Provider

You can also use the Wallet provider as an easy way to get a Web3 object that has an unlocked account to sign transactions through an INFURA node.

const Web3 = require('web3')
const WalletProvider = require('truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey')

const privKey = "2442e1526f1..."; // raw private key

const w = new WalletProvider(privKey, "https://ropsten.infura.io/MY_INFURA_KEY")
web3 = new Web3(w.engine)

Notes

Make sure the from address you use when sending transactions is entirely lowercase or you will see an error like this:

TypeError: private key should be a Buffer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial