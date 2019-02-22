HD Wallet-enabled Web3 provider. Use it to sign transactions for addresses derived from a raw private key string.
If you are using Web3 1.0, please use the
web3-one branch. Install the package using
npm i truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey@web3-one. README is updated in that branch.
$ npm install truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey@web3-one
You can use this provider wherever a Web3 provider is needed, not just in Truffle. For Truffle-specific usage, see next section.
const HDWalletProvider = require("truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey");
const privKeys = ["ce2eab51c7c428...", "46c36f1970dcf37ec..."]; // private keys
const provider = new HDWalletProvider(privKeys, "http://localhost:8545");
By default, the
HDWalletProvider will use the address of the first address that's generated from the private key. Currently, the
HDWalletProvider manages only one address at a time, but it can be easily upgraded to manage (i.e., "unlock") multiple addresses.
Parameters:
privateKeys:
string. Array of private keys for multiple accounts (DO NOT SHARE THEM EVER).
provider_uri:
string. URI of Ethereum client to send all other non-transaction-related Web3 requests.
I have a an account MetaMask and I want to use it to deploy my contracts to a testnet/mainnnet.
You can easily use this within a Truffle configuration. For instance:
truffle.js
const HDWalletProvider = require("truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey");
const privateKeys = ["ce2eab51c7c428...", "46c36f1970dcf37ec..."]; // private keys
module.exports = {
networks: {
development: {
host: "localhost",
port: 8545,
network_id: "*" // Match any network id
},
ropsten: {
provider: () => {
return new HDWalletProvider(privateKeys, "https://ropsten.infura.io/MY_INFURA_KEY")
},
network_id: 3
}
}
};
You can also use the Wallet provider as an easy way to get a Web3 object that has an unlocked account to sign transactions through an INFURA node.
const Web3 = require('web3')
const WalletProvider = require('truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey')
const privKey = "2442e1526f1..."; // raw private key
const w = new WalletProvider(privKey, "https://ropsten.infura.io/MY_INFURA_KEY")
web3 = new Web3(w.engine)
Make sure the
from address you use when sending transactions is entirely lowercase or you will see an error like this:
TypeError: private key should be a Buffer