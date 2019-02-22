HD Wallet-enabled Web3 provider. Use it to sign transactions for addresses derived from a raw private key string.

If you are using Web3 1.0, please use the web3-one branch. Install the package using npm i truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey@web3-one . README is updated in that branch.

Install

$ npm install truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey 3-one

General Usage

You can use this provider wherever a Web3 provider is needed, not just in Truffle. For Truffle-specific usage, see next section.

const HDWalletProvider = require ( "truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey" ); const privKeys = [ "ce2eab51c7c428..." , "46c36f1970dcf37ec..." ]; const provider = new HDWalletProvider(privKeys, "http://localhost:8545" );

By default, the HDWalletProvider will use the address of the first address that's generated from the private key. Currently, the HDWalletProvider manages only one address at a time, but it can be easily upgraded to manage (i.e., "unlock") multiple addresses.

Parameters:

privateKeys : string . Array of private keys for multiple accounts (DO NOT SHARE THEM EVER).

: . Array of private keys for multiple accounts (DO NOT SHARE THEM EVER). provider_uri : string . URI of Ethereum client to send all other non-transaction-related Web3 requests.

Truffle Usage

Use Case

I have a an account MetaMask and I want to use it to deploy my contracts to a testnet/mainnnet.

Steps for MetaMask

Click 3 dots next to MetaMask

Click "Account Details"

Click "Export Private Key" and type password

Copy private key and use the below steps in your Truffle config.

Usage

You can easily use this within a Truffle configuration. For instance:

truffle.js

const HDWalletProvider = require ( "truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey" ); const privateKeys = [ "ce2eab51c7c428..." , "46c36f1970dcf37ec..." ]; module .exports = { networks : { development : { host : "localhost" , port : 8545 , network_id : "*" }, ropsten : { provider : () => { return new HDWalletProvider(privateKeys, "https://ropsten.infura.io/MY_INFURA_KEY" ) }, network_id : 3 } } };

Web3 Provider

You can also use the Wallet provider as an easy way to get a Web3 object that has an unlocked account to sign transactions through an INFURA node.

const Web3 = require ( 'web3' ) const WalletProvider = require ( 'truffle-hdwallet-provider-privkey' ) const privKey = "2442e1526f1..." ; const w = new WalletProvider(privKey, "https://ropsten.infura.io/MY_INFURA_KEY" ) web3 = new Web3(w.engine)

Notes

Make sure the from address you use when sending transactions is entirely lowercase or you will see an error like this: