truffle-flattener

by NomicFoundation
1.5.0 (see all)

Truffle Flattener concats solidity files from Truffle and Buidler projects with all of their dependencies

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.4K

GitHub Stars

325

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Ethereum Smart Contract

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation

Readme

truffle-flattener

Truffle Flattener concats solidity files from Truffle and Buidler projects with all of their dependencies.

This tool helps you to verify contracts developed with Truffle and Buidler on Etherscan, or debugging them on Remix, by merging your files and their dependencies in the right order.

If you are still using Truffle, we recommend you try Buidler, our Ethereum development environment, which is much faster and flexible.

Installation

npm install truffle-flattener -g

Usage

Just intall it with npm in your truffle project and run truffle-flattener <solidity-files>.

Limitations

Aliased imports (eg: import {symbol1 as alias, symbol2} from "filename";) are not supported by truffle-flattener.

dnguyencode1 Rating0 Reviews
7 months ago
Poor Documentation

Alternatives

@ethereum-waffle/ensLibrary for writing and testing smart contracts.
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
57K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
hcs
hardhat-contract-sizerOutput Solidity contract sizes with Hardhat 📐
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@truffle/codecA tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
70K
@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethersHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
57K
@nomiclabs/hardhat-waffleHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
51K
@truffle/dbA tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
33K
See 52 Alternatives

