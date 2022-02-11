Truffle is a development environment, testing framework and asset pipeline for Ethereum, aiming to make life as an Ethereum developer easier. With Truffle, you get:
|ℹ️ Contributors: Please see the Development section of this README.
$ npm install -g truffle
Note: To avoid any strange permissions errors, we recommend using nvm.
For a default set of contracts and tests, run the following within an empty project directory:
$ truffle init
From there, you can run
truffle compile,
truffle migrate and
truffle test to compile your contracts, deploy those contracts to the network, and run their associated unit tests.
Truffle comes bundled with a local development blockchain server that launches automatically when you invoke the commands above. If you'd like to configure a more advanced development environment we recommend you install the blockchain server separately by running
npm install -g ganache-cli at the command line.
Please see the Official Truffle Documentation for guides, tips, and examples.
We welcome pull requests. To get started, just fork this repo, clone it locally, and run:
# Install
npm install -g yarn
yarn bootstrap
# Test
yarn test
# Adding dependencies to a package
cd packages/<truffle-package>
yarn add <npm-package> [--dev] # Use yarn
If you'd like to update a dependency to the same version across all packages, you might find this utility helpful.
Notes on project branches:
master: Stable, released version (v5)
beta: Released beta version
develop: Work targeting stable release (v5)
next: Not currently in use
Please make pull requests against
develop.
There is a bit more information in the CONTRIBUTING.md file.
MIT