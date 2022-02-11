openbase logo
truffle

by trufflesuite
5.4.24

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42.5K

GitHub Stars

12.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors: 259

259

Package

Dependencies: 10

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Ethereum API, Node.js Testing Framework

Reviews

Average Rating: 4.9/5

4.9/59
Read All Reviews
s-r-aman
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy
AllenAJ
binaryman008

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

npm npm Join the chat at https://gitter.im/consensys/truffle Coverage Status

Truffle is a development environment, testing framework and asset pipeline for Ethereum, aiming to make life as an Ethereum developer easier. With Truffle, you get:

  • Built-in smart contract compilation, linking, deployment and binary management.
  • Automated contract testing with Mocha and Chai.
  • Configurable build pipeline with support for custom build processes.
  • Scriptable deployment & migrations framework.
  • Network management for deploying to many public & private networks.
  • Interactive console for direct contract communication.
  • Instant rebuilding of assets during development.
  • External script runner that executes scripts within a Truffle environment.
ℹ️ Contributors: Please see the Development section of this README.

Install

$ npm install -g truffle

Note: To avoid any strange permissions errors, we recommend using nvm.

Quick Usage

For a default set of contracts and tests, run the following within an empty project directory:

$ truffle init

From there, you can run truffle compile, truffle migrate and truffle test to compile your contracts, deploy those contracts to the network, and run their associated unit tests.

Truffle comes bundled with a local development blockchain server that launches automatically when you invoke the commands above. If you'd like to configure a more advanced development environment we recommend you install the blockchain server separately by running npm install -g ganache-cli at the command line.

  • ganache: a command-line version of Truffle's blockchain server.
  • ganache-ui: A GUI for the server that displays your transaction history and chain state.

Documentation

Please see the Official Truffle Documentation for guides, tips, and examples.

Development

We welcome pull requests. To get started, just fork this repo, clone it locally, and run:

# Install
npm install -g yarn
yarn bootstrap

# Test
yarn test

# Adding dependencies to a package
cd packages/<truffle-package>
yarn add <npm-package> [--dev] # Use yarn

If you'd like to update a dependency to the same version across all packages, you might find this utility helpful.

Notes on project branches:

  • master: Stable, released version (v5)
  • beta: Released beta version
  • develop: Work targeting stable release (v5)
  • next: Not currently in use

Please make pull requests against develop.

There is a bit more information in the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation: 1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
SR Aman, New Delhi, India
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago

For doing any kind of development in Etereum blockchain network, 90% of the users are going to choose truffle because accessible it may seem. The docs are laid out nicely and every tutorial or blogpost you go to will mention truffle as being go to system fo developing block chain apps. But it is very buggy, even being so hyped. I am not happy with the blockchain tooling available to developers as of now. The resources are outdated, the development seems to be happening at a very fast pace and documentation is not updated at that rate, so that leads to an unstable development toolchain. Still this this the best we have got right now. It will take some time to the truffle ecosystem to become stable. Till then they have provided some out of box solutions locking in all the deps. You can use those. But still nowhere near stable state.

1
Yogi-Kmr
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy
2 months ago

Truffle is a decent package I would say to develop your web3 projects, their documentation is good but the actual library usage is kinda miss. Because there is no type integration and deep documentation is lacking such as all of the methods that we can directly trigger. I would suggest you to look somewhere else, come at this as a last option.

1
s-r-aman
Allen Joseph, INDIA
20. Google Code-In 2018 Finalist.| InCTF 2017 Finalist.| A passionate programmer.
1 year ago

I used truffle when I used to develop web3/ ethereum dApps. As someone who was new to web3, truffle helped me save time by automating the migration of a smart contracts and helping me compile it. There's NO GUI so it's going to be difficult to use in windows. For linux users this should work fine. There's no other framework which works well using ethereum. Also I feel like it's a bit complicated and not beginner friendly. Thank you!.

0
ankush-singh
2 months ago

Truffle is one of the libraries I didn’t recommend to anyone so easily because of it’s documentation and their usage but the good part is we can instantly build a development environment without too much hassle.

0
Miguel Rivera, Remote
I am just a guy who want to make a dent in the universe with lines of code.
3 months ago

