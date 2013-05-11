openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tru

trueskill

by Richard Klafter
0.0.2 (see all)

JavaScript implementation of TrueSkill player ranking

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

626

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#TrueSkill

##Installation Simply run npm install trueskill

##Background This library implements the TrueSkill(TM) ranking system and is a port of the python library https://github.com/dougz/trueskill.

##Usage

// The output of this program should match the output of the TrueSkill
// calculator at:
//
//   http://atom.research.microsoft.com/trueskill/rankcalculator.aspx
//
// (Select game mode "custom", create 4 players each on their own team,
// check the second "Draw?" box to indicate a tie for second place,
// then click "Recalculate Skill Level Distribution".  The mu and sigma
// values in the "after game" section should match what this program
// prints.

// The objects we pass to AdjustPlayers can be anything with skill and
// rank attributes. 

// Create four players.  Assign each of them the default skill.  The
// player ranking (their "level") is mu-3*sigma, so the default skill
// value corresponds to a level of 0.

alice = {}
alice.skill = [25.0, 25.0/3.0]

bob = {}
bob.skill = [25.0, 25.0/3.0]

chris = {}
chris.skill = [25.0, 25.0/3.0]

darren = {}
darren.skill = [25.0, 25.0/3.0]

// The four players play a game.  Alice wins, Bob and Chris tie for
// second, Darren comes in last.  The actual numerical values of the
// ranks don't matter, they could be (1, 2, 2, 4) or (1, 2, 2, 3) or
// (23, 45, 45, 67).  All that matters is that a smaller rank beats a
// larger one, and equal ranks indicate draws.

alice.rank = 1
bob.rank = 2
chris.rank = 2
darren.rank = 4

// Do the computation to find each player's new skill estimate.

trueskill = require("trueskill");
trueskill.AdjustPlayers([alice, bob, chris, darren]);

// Print the results.

console.log("alice:");
console.log(alice.skill);
console.log("bob:");
console.log(bob.skill);
console.log("chris:");
console.log(chris.skill);
console.log("darren:");
console.log(darren.skill);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial