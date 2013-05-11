##Installation
Simply run
npm install trueskill
##Background This library implements the TrueSkill(TM) ranking system and is a port of the python library https://github.com/dougz/trueskill.
##Usage
// The output of this program should match the output of the TrueSkill
// calculator at:
//
// http://atom.research.microsoft.com/trueskill/rankcalculator.aspx
//
// (Select game mode "custom", create 4 players each on their own team,
// check the second "Draw?" box to indicate a tie for second place,
// then click "Recalculate Skill Level Distribution". The mu and sigma
// values in the "after game" section should match what this program
// prints.
// The objects we pass to AdjustPlayers can be anything with skill and
// rank attributes.
// Create four players. Assign each of them the default skill. The
// player ranking (their "level") is mu-3*sigma, so the default skill
// value corresponds to a level of 0.
alice = {}
alice.skill = [25.0, 25.0/3.0]
bob = {}
bob.skill = [25.0, 25.0/3.0]
chris = {}
chris.skill = [25.0, 25.0/3.0]
darren = {}
darren.skill = [25.0, 25.0/3.0]
// The four players play a game. Alice wins, Bob and Chris tie for
// second, Darren comes in last. The actual numerical values of the
// ranks don't matter, they could be (1, 2, 2, 4) or (1, 2, 2, 3) or
// (23, 45, 45, 67). All that matters is that a smaller rank beats a
// larger one, and equal ranks indicate draws.
alice.rank = 1
bob.rank = 2
chris.rank = 2
darren.rank = 4
// Do the computation to find each player's new skill estimate.
trueskill = require("trueskill");
trueskill.AdjustPlayers([alice, bob, chris, darren]);
// Print the results.
console.log("alice:");
console.log(alice.skill);
console.log("bob:");
console.log(bob.skill);
console.log("chris:");
console.log(chris.skill);
console.log("darren:");
console.log(darren.skill);